Read full article on original website
Related
‘We Were Equal Partners in an Adventure We Hadn’t Figured Out’: Bono Reflects on His 40-Year Marriage
The walls of the Martello tower were made of granite and seven feet thick. It was a fort containing three circular rooms, two bathrooms, and a kitchen built into the walls. The living room was like an igloo with a proud hollow for a fireplace. At another opening, a solid stone, winding staircase led to what can only be described as the “lookout” we slept in: A glass room from which we could watch over the promenade of the seaside town of Bray.
Charlize Theron faces backlash after saying Afrikaans, her mother tongue, is dying out
Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron is facing fierce criticism in South Africa after saying that her mother tongue, Afrikaans, is "a dying language."
Queen Sonja of Norway claims Americans have ‘no idea’ about importance of monarchy as daughter steps down
Queen Sonja of Norway claimed that Americans do not understand the importance of a monarchy while addressing her daughter Princess Märtha Louise’s decision to step back from her royal role and marry her American fiancé. On Tuesday, the Royal House of Norway announced in a statement on...
These Cities are Over 400 Years Old
A look at the history and charm of our nation's longest-standing settlements. ( Iulia Laslea on Unsplash) The United States is a country with a rich history, and some of its towns and cities are older than others. Most of these settlements were founded by European explorers from Spain, France, and England.
New ‘ground breaking’ technology to allow those with hearing loss to listen to music through touch
Scientists have developed a new prototype technology to allow those with hearing loss to listen to music through touch.The prototype, described in the journal LNCS, utilises “tactile illusions” and consists of an algorithm that converts monophonic music into tangible stimuli based on vibration.“It’s like ‘hacking’ the nervous system to receive a different response to the real stimulus sent,” researchers from the University of Malaga in Spain explained in a statement.In the study, researchers developed an algorithm that transforms musical features and structures into “vibrotactile stimuli”.The algorithm takes features and structures of music from Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI) files...
How can you tell if something is true? Here are 3 questions to ask yourself about what you see, hear and read
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How can I tell if what I am hearing is true? – Adam, age 10, Maui, Hawaii Have you ever heard a story so exciting you wanted to share it right away? Something like a shark swimming up a flooded highway? An image that seems to show just that was shared by many people after Hurricane Ian struck Florida in 2022. It was also widely shared after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas, in 2017. It’s a fake –...
Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks new ire - with her cooking photos: ‘Laughably edible’
Having been given back the use of her personal Twitter account under the new Elon Musk regime, extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is being ridiculed over a round of culinary social media posts.First up was an Instagram post of the congresswoman with a decidedly pale Thanksgiving turkey, which promptly set her Twitter critics to work. “This turkey is so white and unseasoned that it tried to overthrow the government,” wrote one.Then at the weekend came a grisly tweet showing what appeared to be a roasted or barbecued animal leg, accompanied by a message from the congresswoman extolling her...
Parents hit by bills crisis making ‘impossible choices between nappies and food’, charity warns
Alice had her phone at the ready, waiting for the NHS to call back about her dental problems. The 37-year-old from Wembley, who relies on benefits, was in excruciating discomfort and hoping the NHS could provide a dentist to sort it out. She prided herself, though, on being appreciative for what she had despite going days without food and sitting in the dark at night to cut down on bills. Yet today she was tearful because of what her seven-year-old daughter had been saying.The single mother, who worked as a manager at McDonald’s and quit her job to have a...
I Almost Couldn't Believe My Eyes When I Read These 19 "Nightmare Customer" Stories, Like Is Anyone OK??
"She took the pickles off and threw them at my face, demanding a new burger...the kitchen remade her order... She then opened the new burger and asked where the pickles were. I kid you not."
Lost about which country is the biggest in world? Here's your answer.
According to World Atlas, Russia is the biggest country in the world, followed by Canada and the U.S. in total area.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
People Are Revealing The Opinions And Behaviors That Immediately Give Them The Ick, And A Lot Of Them Are Pretty Fair
"Referring to their ex-girlfriends as 'psycho' or 'crazy.'"
15 Egregious Bridezillas Who Made Me Feel Disgusted By Wedding Culture
I wouldn't be surprised if divorce is in the near future for these bridezillas.
L.A. Affairs: Mom said, 'When love calls, go.' So I traveled 7,260 miles for a first date
When I was in my 30s and working as a fashion editor in Hong Kong, a friend in Los Angeles called. He said, 'I've met your soul mate. I've met the man you're going to marry.'
King pays tribute to late Queen and her ties with South Africa at state banquet
The King has paid a touching tribute to the late Queen and her ties with South Africa as he hosted the nation’s president, saying she admired “its people, its vibrancy, natural beauty and diversity”.Charles spoke movingly and with humour about his mother’s long relationship with the Commonwealth nation during a banquet speech to mark South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s two-day state visit to the UK.The monarch also mentioned the sometimes troubled past relationship between the two nations that “provoke profound sorrow”, but said “we must acknowledge the wrongs which have shaped our past if we are to unlock the power...
Climate change gave a Kenyan youth a 'crazy' idea: Become a world-class ice sculptor
Ice sculpting and tropical heat don't usually go together. Kenyan journalist Michael Kaloki tells of his ... unusual ... journey into global snow and ice carving.
Comments / 0