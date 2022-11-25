Read full article on original website
Related
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
‘It was embarrassing’: Boos ring out in fan zones across the country as England disappoints against USA
Boos and jeers could be heard ringing out in fans zones across the country after England strained to a 0-0 draw with the US in their second World Cup 2022 game.The England team was hoping to have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against the US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.It comes after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar by wearing the OneLove armbands.They did not follow Germany’s lead...
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
James Cleverly says LGBTQ+ World Cup fans should ‘respect law’ of Qatar
James Cleverly has told LGBTQ+ football fans travelling to Qatar for the World Cup to “respect the law” of the host country, as the foreign secretary defended attending the tournament himself. While Cleverly said he understood why some people were uncomfortable with Qatar holding the event, which begins...
England vs USA - Live World Cup 2022 updates
The USMNT and England battled to a 0-0 draw on Friday. The Americans now need a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
Wayne Rooney predicts 4-0 World Cup victory for England over United States
England legend Wayne Rooney said it's important to respect England's group stage opponents but predicted 4-0 blowout against USMNT.
SkySports
FIFA threat over OneLove armband 'outrageous', says Football Association
FIFA's decision to threaten teams with disciplinary action for wearing the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar was "outrageous", says Mark Bullingham, the Football Association's CEO. England, along with six other nations, decided not to wear the armband and opted for the FIFA approved 'No Discrimination' armband, with...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Lewandowski could have scored a hat-trick, Poland coach
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz praised his side and striker Robert Lewandowski after their 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia on Saturday and said that with a bit of luck his top man could have ended the game with a hat-trick. Lewandowski scored his first ever...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: USA controls its fate after draw vs. England
The United States men's national team controls its fate entering the final round of group play despite failing to capitalize on its chances against England on Friday at Al Bayt Stadium. Here's everything that happened at the World Cup on Friday and what to expect Saturday. Iran got its first...
World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination
Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination.Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.Many of the Red Wall remained to cheer on their national side after the final whistle and a chorus of ‘Yma o Hyd’, the team’s official World Cup song, rang out as players left the pitch.Others said they felt for manager Rob...
104.1 WIKY
Belgium-Morocco World Cup match triggers riots in Brussels, dozen people detained
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian police detained a dozen people and made one arrest on Sunday after Morocco’s victory over Belgium in the World Cup match in Qatar triggered riots in Brussels with a car and some electric scooters set on fire. The riots took place in several places...
Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar
A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
France 24
World Cup: Iran rally to beat Wales for chance at knockout stage
Iran ignored the distractions that have overshadowed the team since they landed in Qatar to get their World Cup campaign up and running as they rallied to beat sloppy Wales 2-0 on Friday, giving themselves a chance of reaching the knockout stage. Iran were thrashed 6-2 by England in their...
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Soccer-Aussie grit blunts Tunisia’s attack in vital win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar – A prankster, presumably with Tunisian allegiance, changed the north African country’s World Cup page on Wikipedia to insert a 5-0 victory over Australia before their Group D match had even kicked off on Saturday. What the culprit failed to take into account though was...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Argentina ring the changes for Mexico match
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – Lionel Scaloni made five changes to his Argentina side for Saturday’s Group C clash against Mexico as the South Americans return to the scene of their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia, hoping to reignite their pursuit of a third World Cup title. Argentina brought...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Denmark provide France coach Deschamps with puzzle to solve
DOHA (Reuters) – France started the World Cup with a bang against Australia but Denmark will offer a much tougher challenge and could lead coach Didier Deschamps to make key tactical changes on Saturday. The defending champions will secure qualification for the knockout stage with a game to spare...
104.1 WIKY
Cricket-England’s Stokes to donate match fees from Pakistan series to flood victims
(Reuters) – England captain Ben Stokes will donate his match fees from their three-test series against hosts Pakistan to help the victims of devastating floods in the country, the 31-year-old said in a statement on Monday. Millions of people in Pakistan have had their lives affected by severe flooding...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Messi dances night away after keeping World Cup storyline alive
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – A shirtless Lionel Messi sang and danced with team mates beyond midnight into Sunday after leading Argentina to an emotionally-charged win over Mexico that revived his dream of a first World Cup title. The dressing-room party scenes – Messi bouncing with both arms in the...
Comments / 0