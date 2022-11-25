Fauda creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff are attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the world premiere of the fourth season of the show. Since the first season started streaming on Netflix, the Israeli political thriller has built up a huge following in India, and also has a Hindi-language remake, produced by Applause Entertainment for local streamer SonyLiv. “When Netflix first bought the show, we started to notice on social media that we were getting so many followers in India,” says Raz, speaking to Deadline on the sidelines of the festival. “We didn’t know what was...

15 MINUTES AGO