China eases COVID rules after protests
Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe "zero COVID" strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades.
How to shop this Cyber Monday, protests continue in China: 5 Things podcast
USA TODAY'S Kate Ellsworth talks today's best Cyber Monday deals, crowds angry over China's COVID lockdowns call for Xi to step down: 5 Things podcast
‘Fauda’ Creators Lior Raz & Avi Issacharoff On Upcoming Netflix, Showtime Projects; Developing International Content & Working With India – IFFI Goa
Fauda creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff are attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for the world premiere of the fourth season of the show. Since the first season started streaming on Netflix, the Israeli political thriller has built up a huge following in India, and also has a Hindi-language remake, produced by Applause Entertainment for local streamer SonyLiv. “When Netflix first bought the show, we started to notice on social media that we were getting so many followers in India,” says Raz, speaking to Deadline on the sidelines of the festival. “We didn’t know what was...
Aviation International News
CBAA, NBAA Join Opposition to Ligado Canada Application
The Canadian Business Aviation Association (CBAA) and NBAA recently joined other industry groups expressing opposition to an application from Ligado Networks Canada to operate an ancillary terrestrial component (ATC) in L-band, adjacent to bands used by the aviation sector. CBAA and NBAA sent a joint letter late last week to...
