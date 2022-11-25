ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyStateline.com

Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday

It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning

Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
WBBJ

Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold

Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
CBS New York

Red Alert: Steady rain, heavy at times

Grab those umbrellas! We're in for a damp finish to the holiday weekend. With a round of steady rain coinciding with the very busy travel period, we've issued a Red Alert for this afternoon.The steadiest rain with some embedded heavier bouts will swing through between roughly 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. We're not expecting any widespread flooding issues, but some ponding on the roadways is likely.Temps will get into the mid to upper 50s by late in the day.The steadiest rain moves off to the northeast after 6 p.m. and we'll be left with some lingering showers. The winds will ramp up as the system pulls away, gusting to 30-35 mph at times by late tonight.Approaching midnight, things really dry out with overnight lows staying in the 40s.Monday will be a much drier day with a mix of sun and clouds. It stays breezy with gusts of 20-25 mph. Our next chance of rain after today arrives midweek.Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay dry!
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near

The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
INDIANA STATE

