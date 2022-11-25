Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.
Weather Alert Friday night- Saturday morning
Tropical moisture will be swept up the east coast of the US Friday. Although Veteran’s Day will start dry with increasing clouds here in New England, Friday afternoon will turn wet and windy. Plan for tropical downpours and gusty winds between Friday night and Saturday morning. Although 1″ rainfall wouldn’t typically cause flooding issues, we could see problems where storm drains are clogged by leaves. Clear the drains on your street ahead of the storm.
Wet snow for Tuesday morning commute
Forecasters expect a total of 1-3 when the snow ends. Tuesday morning commuters will face wet snow, slushy and slick spots on the roads.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster
It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
WYTV.com
Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead
It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
News 12
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
natureworldnews.com
Freeze Alerts Issued as Cold Weather Expected This Coming Week in Most Parts of the United States
Freeze alerts have been issued by US weather authorities as a cold weather is set to hit most parts of the United States next week. In particular, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a freeze warning and a freeze watch since it has projected that temperatures will be below-average during the upcoming week from Monday, November 14.
Snow this winter? Chances look better in the latest NOAA outlook
An update to the Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast shows colder weather and higher chances of precipitation than the last long-range forecast.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
AccuWeather forecasters issue travel alert for Northwest as wintry storms eye region
Frigid air will set the stage for a wintry storm to bring heavy snow to the mountains and passes from Saturday night to Monday in Washington and Oregon, and there is even the potential for some snowflakes to fall close to sea level around Seattle and Portland next week as even colder air pours in across much of the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
Red Alert: Steady rain, heavy at times
Grab those umbrellas! We're in for a damp finish to the holiday weekend. With a round of steady rain coinciding with the very busy travel period, we've issued a Red Alert for this afternoon.The steadiest rain with some embedded heavier bouts will swing through between roughly 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. We're not expecting any widespread flooding issues, but some ponding on the roadways is likely.Temps will get into the mid to upper 50s by late in the day.The steadiest rain moves off to the northeast after 6 p.m. and we'll be left with some lingering showers. The winds will ramp up as the system pulls away, gusting to 30-35 mph at times by late tonight.Approaching midnight, things really dry out with overnight lows staying in the 40s.Monday will be a much drier day with a mix of sun and clouds. It stays breezy with gusts of 20-25 mph. Our next chance of rain after today arrives midweek.Enjoy the rest of your weekend and stay dry!
natureworldnews.com
Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says
As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near
The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
Narcity
Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Calling For 'Severe Cold' & December Will Have A Chilly Start
Winter temperatures are back in Alberta in full force next week and December in Calgary could get off to its coldest start in over 100 years. According to the latest forecast from The Weather Network, arctic air is expected to head south in the province and as a result, Alberta is going to have a few days of "severe cold" ahead.
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather Mixed With Snow and Rain Expected in Northeast Until Weekend, Forecast Says
As Thanksgiving ends and travelers are thinking of returning to their homes, the latest weather forecast showed that wet weather could unleash in portions of the Northeast this coming weekend, causing a mix of snow and rain. The arrival of Thanksgiving might have been chaotic for many travelers as the...
