ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

New pizza restaurant in Bradenton serves ‘Grandma’s Italian food’ in relaxed setting

By James A. Jones Jr.
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

Vacci Pizza & Cucina is Lakewood Ranch resident Michael Valentino’s third restaurant in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, and a departure from his first two.

Vacci opened in March in the space formerly occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , 4406 53rd Ave. E., in the Lockwood Commons shopping center.

Valentino’s first two restaurants, both called Valentino Pizzeria Trattoria, are at 4045 Clark Road, Sarasota, and at 8203 Cooper Creek Blvd., in southern Manatee County.

The name Vacci comes from the Italian expression “ vacci piano ” to tell someone going too fast or being too enthusiastic about something to slow down or take it easy.

Vacci Pizza & Cucina seeks to encourage guests to slow down, chill out and to make their busy life a little easier, said Rachel Murphy, the company’s operations and marketing director.

To that end, guests can phone in orders, place an order at the large takeout window, or come in for a sit-down meal. The restaurant has seating for 28 inside and 20 outside.

“It’s easy to come in and pick up your food without ever having to come into the restaurant,” Murphy said.

All ingredients, including sauces and dough, are made fresh on the premises, manager Jose Gonzalez said.

Guests can order pizza by the slice or a full entree. Lunch specials are available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beer and wine are available.

Among menu favorites is the Bambino pasta — grilled chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, pecorino (a hard cheese made from sheep’s milk), garlic and oil and bow tie pasta —for $18.99.

But a good place to start on the menu is with the hand-tossed pizza offerings from the brick ovens, including cheese, margherita, white, Visaggio and more. The Visaggio, with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, peppers, onion, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella is a favorite, Gonzalez said.

Pizza prices start at $13.50.

Also on the menu are a variety of appetizers, including mussels, garlic knots, pasta fagioli (white beans, garlic, tomato basil broth, pecorino) and more, as well as salads, pasta entrees and sandwiches, such as the Classic Parm and the Italian Hero, starting at $13.99.

Rounding out the menu are the dessert offerings: tiramisu, cannoli, limoncello cake and a chocolate fudge tart.

“Our family wanted to create a casual, family-friendly and energetic restaurant that served what we coin ‘Grandma’s Italian Food.’ This simple, authentic and homemade cuisine borrows from every region of Italy, along with a little influence from our northern New Jersey roots,” the restaurant’s website says.

Vacci is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

For more information, or to order online visit www.vaccipizza.com or call 941-405-4131.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fB9ew_0jNE5Lq600
Leo Flores tosses a pizza at Vacci Pizza & Cucina, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. The restaurant offers pizza by the slice, lunch specials and entrees six days a week. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0868OH_0jNE5Lq600
Vacci Pizza & Cucina, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, offers pizza by the slice, lunch specials and entrees six days a week. Shown above is the Bambino grilled chicken and pasta entree. Vacci Pizza photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezvnD_0jNE5Lq600
A sandwich and bean combo is one of the offerings at Vacci Pizza & Cucina, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. Vacci Pizza photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfKPS_0jNE5Lq600
Customers have the option from ordering at a takeout window at the front of Vacci Pizza & Cucina, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ec0DA_0jNE5Lq600
Customers have the option of ordering at a takeout window, ordering online or having a sit-down meal at Vacci Pizza & Cucina, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Date Night Guide

An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key

Located off the shores of Sarasota in the warm waters of the Gulf, Lido Key is a narrow island lined with powder white beaches, packed with luxury homes and hotels, and filled with some of the best ambience for a... The post An Alluring Weekend Getaway to Lido Key appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
SARASOTA, FL
destinationtampabay.com

International Food Festival Coming to Oldsmar

The Florida Penguin’s International Food Festival is a two-day International Food Truck Festival. The City of Oldsmar and Florida Penguin Productions are teaming up to bring the tastiest event to Oldsmar! This family friendly, live, in-person event brings food trucks from all around to Oldsmar at 100 State St. W!
OLDSMAR, FL
Longboat Observer

Fat Point Brewing to join UTC lineup in Sarasota by early 2023

One executive is stepping up his game plan to continue a brewery he said is important to the Southwest Florida region. Leo “L.J.” Govoni, CEO and co-founder of Seaboard Craft Beer Holdings, has selected University Town Center for the next Fat Point Brewing location. Although the brewery is...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Watch hauls fishing line from popular fishing sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers with the Sarasota Bay Watch (SBW) are spending their Sunday on the water fishing for fishing line. The teams are helping the weekend after the holiday with what SBW is calling the “Flocksgiving Monofilament Cleanup.” Together, they’re scouring 26 popular fishing sites around Lido Key to pull left behind fishing materials out of the water.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman takes on the role as Mrs. Claus for Suncoast Kids

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Brigette Green has turned her Bradenton home into Santa’s secret workshop on the Suncoast. Green is asking the community for donations of toys, bikes, and anything they have to offer. Collecting all the toys takes some time with Green starting before Thanksgiving and accepting donations up until Dec. 14, this year. This year, Green is helping 100 Suncoast kids get presents on Christmas. Each child receives three toys, a pair of socks, and the opportunity to meet Santa on Dec. 17 at Barbeque With Santa, at Greens house.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage St. Pete: Founding fathers and famous names

“What’s in a name?” William Shakespeare wrote in Romeo and Juliet, adding: “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”. To expound, if St. Petersburg had been given the name Detroit, as was suggested by one of the city’s pioneers, would it still be the St. Petersburg we know and love?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened

After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Portions of Port Tampa Bay reopen after fog disturbance

TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is back open after fog moving through the area on Saturday forced it to temporarily close. The U.S. Coast Guard kept portions of the shipping channel shut down until conditions were safe for ships to return to port, officials from Port Tampa Bay said. There were two Royal Caribbean cruise ships anchored by Egmont Key in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, if you need to grab a last minute item for your holiday preps, you have a few options. Both Whole Foods and Sprouts markets are open with modified hours for grocery specific items. Please check with your closest store for adjusted hours. But you still have some time to grab what you need.
SARASOTA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

SIESTA BEACH : FEEL THE SAND UNDER YOUR FEET

Located in Florida, Siesta Beach is a popular destination for people who enjoy spending time at the beach. This barrier island is off the coast of Sarasota, Florida and is known for its sandy beaches. The beach has a variety of activities to enjoy, including tennis courts, a playground, and a picnic area. It also offers access to the Point of Rocks, which surrounds tidal pools.
SARASOTA, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
4K+
Followers
90
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy