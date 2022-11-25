New pizza restaurant in Bradenton serves ‘Grandma’s Italian food’ in relaxed setting

Vacci Pizza & Cucina is Lakewood Ranch resident Michael Valentino’s third restaurant in the Bradenton-Sarasota area, and a departure from his first two.

Vacci opened in March in the space formerly occupied by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , 4406 53rd Ave. E., in the Lockwood Commons shopping center.

Valentino’s first two restaurants, both called Valentino Pizzeria Trattoria, are at 4045 Clark Road, Sarasota, and at 8203 Cooper Creek Blvd., in southern Manatee County.

The name Vacci comes from the Italian expression “ vacci piano ” to tell someone going too fast or being too enthusiastic about something to slow down or take it easy.

Vacci Pizza & Cucina seeks to encourage guests to slow down, chill out and to make their busy life a little easier, said Rachel Murphy, the company’s operations and marketing director.

To that end, guests can phone in orders, place an order at the large takeout window, or come in for a sit-down meal. The restaurant has seating for 28 inside and 20 outside.

“It’s easy to come in and pick up your food without ever having to come into the restaurant,” Murphy said.

All ingredients, including sauces and dough, are made fresh on the premises, manager Jose Gonzalez said.

Guests can order pizza by the slice or a full entree. Lunch specials are available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Beer and wine are available.

Among menu favorites is the Bambino pasta — grilled chicken, broccoli, tomatoes, pecorino (a hard cheese made from sheep’s milk), garlic and oil and bow tie pasta —for $18.99.

But a good place to start on the menu is with the hand-tossed pizza offerings from the brick ovens, including cheese, margherita, white, Visaggio and more. The Visaggio, with pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, peppers, onion, mushrooms, olives and mozzarella is a favorite, Gonzalez said.

Pizza prices start at $13.50.

Also on the menu are a variety of appetizers, including mussels, garlic knots, pasta fagioli (white beans, garlic, tomato basil broth, pecorino) and more, as well as salads, pasta entrees and sandwiches, such as the Classic Parm and the Italian Hero, starting at $13.99.

Rounding out the menu are the dessert offerings: tiramisu, cannoli, limoncello cake and a chocolate fudge tart.

“Our family wanted to create a casual, family-friendly and energetic restaurant that served what we coin ‘Grandma’s Italian Food.’ This simple, authentic and homemade cuisine borrows from every region of Italy, along with a little influence from our northern New Jersey roots,” the restaurant’s website says.

Vacci is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

For more information, or to order online visit www.vaccipizza.com or call 941-405-4131.

Leo Flores tosses a pizza at Vacci Pizza & Cucina, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. The restaurant offers pizza by the slice, lunch specials and entrees six days a week. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com

Vacci Pizza & Cucina, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, offers pizza by the slice, lunch specials and entrees six days a week. Shown above is the Bambino grilled chicken and pasta entree. Vacci Pizza photo

A sandwich and bean combo is one of the offerings at Vacci Pizza & Cucina, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. Vacci Pizza photo

Customers have the option from ordering at a takeout window at the front of Vacci Pizza & Cucina, 4406 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com