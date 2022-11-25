Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
WLAF features 1979 on Saturday night at 7:00 with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to November 24, 1979, Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 8pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
1450wlaf.com
La Follette Police hosts its third annual D.A.R.E. Toy Drive
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Through Dec.12, officers with the La Follette Police Department are collecting unopened toys for children from newborn through age 18. If you know of a child to put on the list or have questions, please call LPD at 423.562.8331. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/25/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Lace to Pearls is one of many local businesses welcoming you by today
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – There are Black Friday sales all around Campbell County, and Lace to Pearls is among the many businesses that welcome you by today. No matter where you shop in Campbell County, remember to save your receipts and turn them in to the Chamber of Commerce and participating businesses for your chance to win prizes. HERE is a related story.
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
WAAY-TV
Cloudy Sunday, sunny Monday before another major change
Dense cloud cover will remain over the Tennessee Valley Sunday night and through the early morning hours. Overnight low temperatures will fall to the low 40s and a slight breeze will continue. As you head out the door on Monday morning, you'll want to grab a light jacket as the...
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
1450wlaf.com
Paxton Cheleste Long, age 24, of LaFollette
Paxton Cheleste Long, age 24, of LaFollette passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022. She was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church. Preceded in death by papaws: Fred Myers and Millard Evans. Survived by:. Her most precious child Bryson Scott Daugherty. Mother: Monica Chadwell. Sisters: Lakin Long and Jurnee Baker.
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
For many, the cooldown of Nashville's piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list.
1450wlaf.com
Siler David Alvis “Dave” McCarty, 53, originally from LaFollette
Siler David Alvis “Dave” McCarty, 53, of Auburn, GA, originally from LaFollette, TN, left his earthly body on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Dave was born in LaFollette, TN on July 19, 1969. He was a 1988 graduate of Campbell County High School, where he was an active member of the marching band. Dave was also an enthusiastic volunteer with the LaFollette Rescue Squad before moving to Georgia. He was a former firefighter for the Alpharetta and Forsyth County, GA Fire Departments, worked as an EMT, and worked in the restaurant and hospitality industry for many years. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Siler McCarty; grandparents, Chester, Nancy and Zelma McCarty and Mary Pryor; nephew, Alexander Lucas; uncle, Bill Davidson, and aunt, Debbie Rummel.
chattanoogacw.com
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Tennessee man killed in Sunday morning wreck on I-20
A Tennessee man died in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Cleburne County, Ala., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports. According to information released by ALEA, Sudeepsrinivas Lankoji, 30, of Colliersville, Tenn., was fatally injured when the 2015 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned in a creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
q95fm.net
Tennessee Man Arrested at Middlesboro Walmart for Drug Possession and Other Charges
A Tennessee man was arrested in Middlesboro on several drug offenses Wednesday. Middlesboro Police Officers responded to a call at the Walmart parking lot concerning a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. The man, Patrick Gibson of Speedwell Tennessee was woken up and...
wpln.org
A Tennessee lawmaker says toll roads are not off the table in discussion to ease congestion across the state
Governor Bill Lee says he’s heard all the complaints Tennesseans have about our roadways, and he says his main focus during his second term will be improving infrastructure. “I hear about this everyday — whether it’s at a political event, a campaign event or at a meeting at my office or sitting around at your dinner table — I bet that you talk about the fact there is too much congestion, too much traffic and too many potholes,” Lee said in his victory speech earlier this month after securing another four-year term.
Number of Tennessee residents on food stamps hits 19-year low
(The Center Square) - The number of individuals receiving food stamps in Tennessee has dropped to the lowest levels since November 2003, according to data released by the federal government. There were 786,502 people receiving food assistance in Tennessee in August 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently updated its data on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. By comparison, in the wake of the recession of 2009,...
‘Negligence is indefensible’: TN Democrats ask Gov. Bill Lee to take immediate action to reform DCS
In a letter addressed to Governor Bill Lee, 11 Democratic state legislators say it is "simply cruel" for the state to not take immediate action to reform the Tennessee Department of Children's Services.
wpln.org
TennCare now expects to drop 350,000 patients after COVID emergency ends
More than 350,000 people may lose Medicaid coverage once the COVID-19 public health emergency ends early next year, as is expected. The projections have grown as the public health emergency has been extended and more have enrolled — with a peak of 1.75 million people on the program now projected for mid-2023.
