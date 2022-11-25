Hiking trip turns fatal in Utah national park as woman dies and her husband is rescued with symptoms of hypothermia, officials say

A woman has died of hypothermia while her husband was rescued after they were caught in extreme cold weather in Utah’s Zion National Park, officials say.The couple, who have not been identified, set out to walk a 16 mile (25km) track known as the Narrows on Tuesday, the National Park Service said in a statement. The man, 33, told authorities they encountered dangerously cold temperatures and both began to develop hypothermia. He set off in search of help early Wednesday morning and came across a group of hikers, who alerted the park rangers and went to assist his wife....

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO