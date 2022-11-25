In the first month of the new women’s basketball season, a clear Top 3 has emerged. Defending champion South Carolina is the clear #1, having gone on the road and defeated #2 Stanford 76-71 in overtime. Stanford is the pretty clear #2 because the Cardinal really should have beaten South Carolina in that game (but had the benefit of being at home). And UConn is also pretty clearly the #3 team in the country right now. The Huskies have already defeated preseason Top 5 Texas and also beat preseason Top 10 North Carolina State by 22.

