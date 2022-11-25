Read full article on original website
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
kiwaradio.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
kniakrls.com
Christmas Tour of Homes Returns in Pella December 1st through 3rd
The holiday season has kicked off, and an annual tradition is returning to showcase Christmas in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held December 1st through the 3rd. Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
KCCI.com
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
kniakrls.com
Central College Music Ensembles, Christmas Candlelight Concerts Set
Central College welcomes the public to ring in the holiday season with concerts and performances, including the 48th annual Christmas Candlelight Concerts. Central’s musical ensembles and programs will host seven concerts for the public’s enjoyment. Tickets are available at central.universitytickets.com. The College Community Orchestra will perform its fall...
Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
kniakrls.com
Indianola Art Festival Now Two-Day Event
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
KCCI.com
Week starts sunny before next round of wintry weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Following a little rain this morning, most of today was dry and pretty typical of late November. Temperatures warmed back into the 40s, but northerly winds held wind chills down in the 30s. Tonight, high pressure drifting overhead will calm...
KCCI.com
Korean BBQ restaurant set to debut in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — For months, Ingersoll Avenue was under construction as new businesses moved in. One of them is DZO Korean BBQ. "'Dzo means 'cheers' in Vietnamese,” said Dung Phan, owner of the new restaurant. “I know it's not Korean but it does mean something to us as owners. We want people to come here and just celebrate.”
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa
Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
goiowaawesome.com
#3 UConn 86, #9 Iowa 79:
In the first month of the new women’s basketball season, a clear Top 3 has emerged. Defending champion South Carolina is the clear #1, having gone on the road and defeated #2 Stanford 76-71 in overtime. Stanford is the pretty clear #2 because the Cardinal really should have beaten South Carolina in that game (but had the benefit of being at home). And UConn is also pretty clearly the #3 team in the country right now. The Huskies have already defeated preseason Top 5 Texas and also beat preseason Top 10 North Carolina State by 22.
KGLO News
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
AMES — Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
KCCI.com
Iowa owned candy shop celebrates global success of cotton candy sales
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For decades, Chocolate Storybook in West Des Moines has been a one-stop shop to satisfy your sweet tooth. Now decked out with holiday sweets, you can find just about anything — from peppermint bark to assorted candies. But in one corner of the...
kniakrls.com
VA Groundbreaking Ceremony Held
Knoxville held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds where the former Veterans Administration Hospital stood. It made November 21 a day to remember in moving forward in rebuilding the old Veteran’s Administation Hospital grounds after the buildings were leveled. After the VA Hospital left town it was time for...
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months
(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
kniakrls.com
Indianola, Norwalk, SE Warren combine for eight All-State football selections
Five players from Indianola, two from Norwalk and one from Southeast Warren were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association’s 2022 All-State Football teams earlier this week. Indianola, which finished 7-4 overall and reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs for...
