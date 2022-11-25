Read full article on original website
VA Groundbreaking Ceremony Held
Knoxville held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds where the former Veterans Administration Hospital stood. It made November 21 a day to remember in moving forward in rebuilding the old Veteran’s Administation Hospital grounds after the buildings were leveled. After the VA Hospital left town it was time for...
Progressive Dinner in Knoxville
The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Marion County have partnered to host a Progressive Dinner on Thursday, December 8. Visit four local bars and restaurants to experience drinks, appetizers, a main course, and dessert, while supporting locally owned businesses. Stops on the Progressive...
Sheryl Hunt
Funeral services for Sheryl Hunt, age 74 of Knoxville, will be held Wednesday, November 30th at 9:00am at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Suncrest Hospice or to the Knoxville Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Small Business Saturday is November 26
The first Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as Small Business Saturday. Knoxville Chamber Director Emma Klocke tells KNIA/KRLS News what the day is all about. “Small Business Saturday is really just a great way to encourage our community members to shop local and to support our small businesses.”. Small...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Justin Smith
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today is Justin Smith with the Knoxville Fire Department as we talk about Glory the Crisis Dog. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Library Seeing Increase In Use from Teens and Adults
The use for the Indianola Public Library has grown over the past year, seeing record usage from community members and record attendance in programs. Library Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News not only are the kids using the library more, older teens and adults are realizing what the library can offer.
Knoxville Chamber Director Job Search
Emma Klocke, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director, has advised the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce she will be resigning at the end of the year. Joe Cunningham, who is on the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Board, tells KNIA/KRLS News that they are currently accepting resumes for the position. According to Cunningham the chamber board hopes to start interviews as early as the middle of the week.
Golf Carts/UTV Rules to Abide by
At the last Knoxville City Council meeting Knoxville added a height requirement for passengers in Knoxville on golf carts and UTV vehicles on the roads. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News about UTV’s, “Most people, especially if you have a UTV, you are aware of the law change, from the state legislature last July 1st. So, July 1st, 2022, legislature changed the law for UTV’s specifically allowing them to travel on two lane state highways. Four lane state highways are out. So, Highway 92 here in town, Highway 163 over in Pella, that is illegal to operate a UTV on those roads. Two lane highways and two lane county roads you are good.”
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
City of Pella Snow Ordinance Reminders
The City of Pella reminds residents about the City’s snow ordinance. Driven by credible weather forecasts or actual accumulation, a snow emergency is first declared by the Public Works Director. The Chief of Police then alerts the public on 92.1 KRLS. Citizens can also register to receive e-mail or text notifications by visiting the City’s website at www.cityofpella.com and clicking on “Notify Me”.
Christmas Tour of Homes Returns in Pella December 1st through 3rd
The holiday season has kicked off, and an annual tradition is returning to showcase Christmas in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held December 1st through the 3rd. Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
Pella Marching Dutch Show Available as Part of Fundraiser
Those who want to enjoy this year’s edition of the Pella Marching Dutch performance can do so with a digital keepsake. The Pella High School Digital Media Class is giving fans different views and a special edited version of this year’s performance of “Kiss from a Rose,” as part of a fundraiser. This year’s show earned the Marching Dutch first place at all fall competitions and outperformed every Iowa High School Marching Band performance head-to-head. Read more about how to support the project here. The Marching Dutch are next in action in Pasadena, California for the Tournament of Roses Parade at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for updates from the experience.
Knoxville Wrestling Scheduling More JV Meets To Develop Young Grapplers
There are not many home events for the Knoxville Wrestling Squad this season. The schedule was full of home events last season, but when the new ledger came out originally, the Panthers had just two home meets. The Knoxville Invitational on December 10th and a quad on December 15th. Now there are three events as Ankeny will come in on January 19th for a dual. Coach Skylar Spaur says it is two fold, he wants to wrestle the best teams he can to get his guys ready for the districts, and to give his JV guys chances to get some mat time…
Knoxville Raceway Holds Annual Banquet
The Knoxville Raceway celebrated this past racing season with its annual banquet held at Prairie Meadows in Altoona on Saturday night. Track champions Mike Mayberry in the Pro Sprints, Terry McCarl in the 360s and Brian Brown in the 410s were honored as several drivers were also recognized in several categories. Brown was named the Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year, The Knoxville Fan of the Year was Bill Webb, former Chief Starter Doug Clark was named the Ralph Capitani Heritage Award given by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Also getting awards were Rookie of the Year as Ryan Navratil took that honor in the Pro Sprints…Chase Randall in the 360s…and J.J. Hickle in the 410s. Over $300,000 in prize money and contingency awards were handed. The 70th season at the Knoxville Raceway is scheduled to begin April 15th.
ICYF Jingle Jog December 10th
The first annual ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be taking place in December, raising money for all the Indianola Community Youth Foundation activities. The jog will involve participants dressing up in Christmas gear including reindeer, Santa Claus, or elves, traveling through Indianola including through the Magical Lights display at Pickard Park, and ending at the annual Breakfast with Santa celebration. The Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be December 10th beginning at 7:30am, for more information click below.
Central College Music Ensembles, Christmas Candlelight Concerts Set
Central College welcomes the public to ring in the holiday season with concerts and performances, including the 48th annual Christmas Candlelight Concerts. Central’s musical ensembles and programs will host seven concerts for the public’s enjoyment. Tickets are available at central.universitytickets.com. The College Community Orchestra will perform its fall...
Indianola Art Festival Now Two-Day Event
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
Black Friday takes on new identity
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Black Friday tradition of rushing out to retailers to scoop up holiday deals has evolved in recent years, with the hours now assuming a more typical schedule and the pace less frantic. In the 2000s, many malls started opening at midnight on the...
