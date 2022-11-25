Read full article on original website
Related
7 Delicious Ways to Use Leftover Turkey
It happens every year: you just cooked a wonderful Thanksgiving meal and are now stocked with 10 pounds of leftover turkey. Sure, turkey soup is a classic, and everyone loves a Moist-Maker Sandwich, but we always end up with leftover turkey fatigue following the fall holiday. So to reduce wasting both food and money this year, we got creative and thought outside the box to develop some truly delicious meals to craft from turkey leftovers.
What to do with all that leftover turkey
KSNF/KODE — Some may argue that the best part of the holiday season is the Thanksgiving leftovers. The bountiful Thanksgiving dinner can make for many meals to follow. Just from the main course of turkey, a large variety of dishes can be created with the leftover meat. And a simple turkey sandwich or turkey soup isn’t your only after-Thanksgiving option. You’ll find the Thanksgiving leftovers, HERE to be anything but boring.
One Pot Taco Pasta | Simple Dinner Recipe
My husband added this to his top 5 favorite meals as soon as he started eating it! This is very easy to make, filling, and so delicious. The best part is you only need one pan!
Dinner Ideas: Tuscan Chicken Pasta Your Entire Family Will Enjoy
This Tuscan Chicken Pasta dish is rigatoni pasta tossed in a delicious cream sauce made with spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes with chunks of seasoned chicken breast. This dish takes only 50 minutes to make and is a family favorite any night of the week.
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
thecountrycook.net
Crock Pot Creamed Corn
This Crock Pot Creamed Corn is the perfect easy side dish made with simple ingredients to serve during the holidays or anytime! No oven required!. This Crock Pot Creamed Corn is super creamy, tasty and most of all easy! It only takes a handful of ingredients and a few minutes of prep. Let the crock pot do all the work and you have an amazing side dish at the end. Serve this with any of your favorite main dishes and you will have yourself a delicious meal. If you are a side dish lover like me then you should really try this Crock Pot Creamed Corn recipe.
Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish
With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.
Comments / 0