Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
VA Groundbreaking Ceremony Held
Knoxville held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds where the former Veterans Administration Hospital stood. It made November 21 a day to remember in moving forward in rebuilding the old Veteran’s Administation Hospital grounds after the buildings were leveled. After the VA Hospital left town it was time for...
kniakrls.com
AHFA Moves to Town
American Home Findings Association (AHFA) has moved their operation in Knoxville from the Iowa State Extension Office to the Raceway Mall at 831 North Lincoln Street in Knoxville. They are located in Suite 1050 near Hy-Vee and beside the laundromat. Katy Gottschalk, spokesperson for AHFA tells KNIA/KRLS News that all...
kniakrls.com
Small Business Saturday is November 26
The first Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as Small Business Saturday. Knoxville Chamber Director Emma Klocke tells KNIA/KRLS News what the day is all about. “Small Business Saturday is really just a great way to encourage our community members to shop local and to support our small businesses.”. Small...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Raceway Holds Annual Banquet
The Knoxville Raceway celebrated this past racing season with its annual banquet held at Prairie Meadows in Altoona on Saturday night. Track champions Mike Mayberry in the Pro Sprints, Terry McCarl in the 360s and Brian Brown in the 410s were honored as several drivers were also recognized in several categories. Brown was named the Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year, The Knoxville Fan of the Year was Bill Webb, former Chief Starter Doug Clark was named the Ralph Capitani Heritage Award given by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Also getting awards were Rookie of the Year as Ryan Navratil took that honor in the Pro Sprints…Chase Randall in the 360s…and J.J. Hickle in the 410s. Over $300,000 in prize money and contingency awards were handed. The 70th season at the Knoxville Raceway is scheduled to begin April 15th.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Chamber Director Job Search
Emma Klocke, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director, has advised the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce she will be resigning at the end of the year. Joe Cunningham, who is on the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Board, tells KNIA/KRLS News that they are currently accepting resumes for the position. According to Cunningham the chamber board hopes to start interviews as early as the middle of the week.
kniakrls.com
ICYF Jingle Jog December 10th
The first annual ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be taking place in December, raising money for all the Indianola Community Youth Foundation activities. The jog will involve participants dressing up in Christmas gear including reindeer, Santa Claus, or elves, traveling through Indianola including through the Magical Lights display at Pickard Park, and ending at the annual Breakfast with Santa celebration. The Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be December 10th beginning at 7:30am, for more information click below.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Art Festival Now Two-Day Event
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
kniakrls.com
Central College Music Ensembles, Christmas Candlelight Concerts Set
Central College welcomes the public to ring in the holiday season with concerts and performances, including the 48th annual Christmas Candlelight Concerts. Central’s musical ensembles and programs will host seven concerts for the public’s enjoyment. Tickets are available at central.universitytickets.com. The College Community Orchestra will perform its fall...
kniakrls.com
Sheryl Hunt
Funeral services for Sheryl Hunt, age 74 of Knoxville, will be held Wednesday, November 30th at 9:00am at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Suncrest Hospice or to the Knoxville Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Christmas Tour of Homes Returns in Pella December 1st through 3rd
The holiday season has kicked off, and an annual tradition is returning to showcase Christmas in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held December 1st through the 3rd. Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
kniakrls.com
Thanksgiving for Dogs at the Humane Society
Dogs at the Marion County Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving Dinner Friday. Pawz-itively Spoiled, owned by Wendy Smith, served a Thanksgiving dinner of roasted turkey, mashed sweet potatoes topped with whipped cream, and steamed green beans.The dogs received a slice of Pawz-itively Spoiled’s signature blueberry pie or pumpkin cheesecake for desert. All food was dog friendly and healthy.
kniakrls.com
Rhonda Cady
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Rodney DeRonde officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin Monday after 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral home from 5:30-7:30 Monday evening.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
kniakrls.com
Pella Marching Dutch Show Available as Part of Fundraiser
Those who want to enjoy this year’s edition of the Pella Marching Dutch performance can do so with a digital keepsake. The Pella High School Digital Media Class is giving fans different views and a special edited version of this year’s performance of “Kiss from a Rose,” as part of a fundraiser. This year’s show earned the Marching Dutch first place at all fall competitions and outperformed every Iowa High School Marching Band performance head-to-head. Read more about how to support the project here. The Marching Dutch are next in action in Pasadena, California for the Tournament of Roses Parade at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for updates from the experience.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Voices of the Pella Community Food Shelf
The clients of the Pella Community Food Shelf discuss how the service has helped them and why others who are in need should join them. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Raceway Banquet Set for Saturday
The Knoxville Raceway Banquet will be held Saturday at Prairie Meadows in Des Moines. Champions will be crowned for all three sprint divisions at the track, 360, 410 and Pro Sprints. A few of the other awards to be presented include Junior Fan Club, Driver of the Year and Race...
KCCI.com
Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
KCCI.com
Black Friday takes on new identity
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Black Friday tradition of rushing out to retailers to scoop up holiday deals has evolved in recent years, with the hours now assuming a more typical schedule and the pace less frantic. In the 2000s, many malls started opening at midnight on the...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Residents Asked to Shop Local for Small Business Saturday
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help support our local economy this weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which is always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to focus on small businesses during the most popular shopping time of the year. New Indianola Chamber President...
Comments / 0