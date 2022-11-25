Read full article on original website
Indianola Residents Asked to Shop Local for Small Business Saturday
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help support our local economy this weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which is always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to focus on small businesses during the most popular shopping time of the year. New Indianola Chamber President...
AHFA Moves to Town
American Home Findings Association (AHFA) has moved their operation in Knoxville from the Iowa State Extension Office to the Raceway Mall at 831 North Lincoln Street in Knoxville. They are located in Suite 1050 near Hy-Vee and beside the laundromat. Katy Gottschalk, spokesperson for AHFA tells KNIA/KRLS News that all...
VA Groundbreaking Ceremony Held
Knoxville held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds where the former Veterans Administration Hospital stood. It made November 21 a day to remember in moving forward in rebuilding the old Veteran’s Administation Hospital grounds after the buildings were leveled. After the VA Hospital left town it was time for...
Knoxville Community Chorus to perform
The Knoxville Community Chorus will be performing December 2 at 7 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Knoxville. The high school chamber choir will join the chorus for the event. Cynthia Thill is the Community Choir Director. According to Kathleen Taylor, some members of the Knoxville Community Choir have been performing for the past 40 years.
Christmas Tour of Homes Returns in Pella December 1st through 3rd
The holiday season has kicked off, and an annual tradition is returning to showcase Christmas in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the 59th annual Christmas Tour of Homes will be held December 1st through the 3rd. Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
Knoxville Raceway Holds Annual Banquet
The Knoxville Raceway celebrated this past racing season with its annual banquet held at Prairie Meadows in Altoona on Saturday night. Track champions Mike Mayberry in the Pro Sprints, Terry McCarl in the 360s and Brian Brown in the 410s were honored as several drivers were also recognized in several categories. Brown was named the Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year, The Knoxville Fan of the Year was Bill Webb, former Chief Starter Doug Clark was named the Ralph Capitani Heritage Award given by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Also getting awards were Rookie of the Year as Ryan Navratil took that honor in the Pro Sprints…Chase Randall in the 360s…and J.J. Hickle in the 410s. Over $300,000 in prize money and contingency awards were handed. The 70th season at the Knoxville Raceway is scheduled to begin April 15th.
Indianola Art Festival Now Two-Day Event
The Indianola Public Arts Commission in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, Warren County Fair, and Indianola Hometown Pride are bringing back the annual Art Festival and Celebrate Warren County Parade in 2023, after the first celebration in 2022. The festival will take place over two days in Buxton Park on July 29th and 30th, signifying the first day of the National Balloon Classic and fourth day of the Warren County Fair.
City of Pella Snow Ordinance Reminders
The City of Pella reminds residents about the City’s snow ordinance. Driven by credible weather forecasts or actual accumulation, a snow emergency is first declared by the Public Works Director. The Chief of Police then alerts the public on 92.1 KRLS. Citizens can also register to receive e-mail or text notifications by visiting the City’s website at www.cityofpella.com and clicking on “Notify Me”.
Snow Ordinance Tips in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is providing a few winter tips to abide by when the snow ordinance is put into effect. It is unlawful for any person to throw, push or place or cause to be thrown, ice or snow from private property, sidewalks or driveways onto the traveled way or right away of streets so as to obstruct gutters or impede the passage of vehicles upon the street. Or to create a hazardous condition, or to obstruct the view of traffic signs.
Central College Music Ensembles, Christmas Candlelight Concerts Set
Central College welcomes the public to ring in the holiday season with concerts and performances, including the 48th annual Christmas Candlelight Concerts. Central’s musical ensembles and programs will host seven concerts for the public’s enjoyment. Tickets are available at central.universitytickets.com. The College Community Orchestra will perform its fall...
Pella Marching Dutch Show Available as Part of Fundraiser
Those who want to enjoy this year’s edition of the Pella Marching Dutch performance can do so with a digital keepsake. The Pella High School Digital Media Class is giving fans different views and a special edited version of this year’s performance of “Kiss from a Rose,” as part of a fundraiser. This year’s show earned the Marching Dutch first place at all fall competitions and outperformed every Iowa High School Marching Band performance head-to-head. Read more about how to support the project here. The Marching Dutch are next in action in Pasadena, California for the Tournament of Roses Parade at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for updates from the experience.
Knoxville Raceway Banquet Set for Saturday
The Knoxville Raceway Banquet will be held Saturday at Prairie Meadows in Des Moines. Champions will be crowned for all three sprint divisions at the track, 360, 410 and Pro Sprints. A few of the other awards to be presented include Junior Fan Club, Driver of the Year and Race...
Rhonda Cady
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Rodney DeRonde officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin Monday after 12 noon in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral home from 5:30-7:30 Monday evening.
Sheryl Hunt
Funeral services for Sheryl Hunt, age 74 of Knoxville, will be held Wednesday, November 30th at 9:00am at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday at the funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Suncrest Hospice or to the Knoxville Rescue Unit. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Thanksgiving for Dogs at the Humane Society
Dogs at the Marion County Humane Society were treated to a Thanksgiving Dinner Friday. Pawz-itively Spoiled, owned by Wendy Smith, served a Thanksgiving dinner of roasted turkey, mashed sweet potatoes topped with whipped cream, and steamed green beans.The dogs received a slice of Pawz-itively Spoiled’s signature blueberry pie or pumpkin cheesecake for desert. All food was dog friendly and healthy.
Golf Carts/UTV Rules to Abide by
At the last Knoxville City Council meeting Knoxville added a height requirement for passengers in Knoxville on golf carts and UTV vehicles on the roads. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News about UTV’s, “Most people, especially if you have a UTV, you are aware of the law change, from the state legislature last July 1st. So, July 1st, 2022, legislature changed the law for UTV’s specifically allowing them to travel on two lane state highways. Four lane state highways are out. So, Highway 92 here in town, Highway 163 over in Pella, that is illegal to operate a UTV on those roads. Two lane highways and two lane county roads you are good.”
Indianola and Warren County Offices Closed
City of Indianola and Warren County non-emergency offices will be closed today for the Thanksgiving Holiday. That includes Indianola City Hall, the Indianola Public Library, and the Indianola Activity Center, as well as the Warren County Administration Building, which includes the Treasurer’s Office, and Warren County Health Services.
Knoxville Wrestling Scheduling More JV Meets To Develop Young Grapplers
There are not many home events for the Knoxville Wrestling Squad this season. The schedule was full of home events last season, but when the new ledger came out originally, the Panthers had just two home meets. The Knoxville Invitational on December 10th and a quad on December 15th. Now there are three events as Ankeny will come in on January 19th for a dual. Coach Skylar Spaur says it is two fold, he wants to wrestle the best teams he can to get his guys ready for the districts, and to give his JV guys chances to get some mat time…
Expectations Very High For Knoxville Wrestling This Season
It could be a very special year for Knoxville Wrestling as four state qualifiers are on this year’s squad three of which wore Knoxville black and gold as Marco Alejo, Luke Spaur, and Wayne Johnston return along with move-in Andon Trout, who wore Southeast Polk black and gold and was a class 3A qualifier last season for the Rams. While expectations are high for Knoxville, Coach Skylar Spaur tells KNIA/KRLS sports the first goal is to win all of their duals and win a few traditional tournaments they will be in, then think about the postseason goals, including making state duals for only the second time in program history.
Indianola, Norwalk, SE Warren combine for eight All-State football selections
Five players from Indianola, two from Norwalk and one from Southeast Warren were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Football Coaches Association’s 2022 All-State Football teams earlier this week. Indianola, which finished 7-4 overall and reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs for...
