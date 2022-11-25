The Knoxville Raceway celebrated this past racing season with its annual banquet held at Prairie Meadows in Altoona on Saturday night. Track champions Mike Mayberry in the Pro Sprints, Terry McCarl in the 360s and Brian Brown in the 410s were honored as several drivers were also recognized in several categories. Brown was named the Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year, The Knoxville Fan of the Year was Bill Webb, former Chief Starter Doug Clark was named the Ralph Capitani Heritage Award given by the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Also getting awards were Rookie of the Year as Ryan Navratil took that honor in the Pro Sprints…Chase Randall in the 360s…and J.J. Hickle in the 410s. Over $300,000 in prize money and contingency awards were handed. The 70th season at the Knoxville Raceway is scheduled to begin April 15th.

ALTOONA, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO