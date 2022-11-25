Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans heartbroken by Iran defeat
Wales fans have been left dejected after World Cup optimism turned into heartbreak. The country's first World Cup for 64 years looks set to end at the first hurdle after a last-gasp - but deserved - 2-0 defeat against Iran in Qatar. Up to 6,000 Welsh fans packed the Ahmad...
Spain v Germany - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E
All the key details as a number of Liverpool targets could take to the field as Spain take on Germany in a crucial Group E encounter.
BBC
Wales v Australia: Principality Stadium roof partially open because of fault
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 26 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. The Principality Stadium roof will be partially open for Wales' Autumn Series finale against Australia on Saturday because...
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
US News and World Report
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 7: Tunisia vs. Australia; Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; France vs. Denmark; Argentina vs. Mexico
The World Cup don’t stop just because the England vs. USA match is over, and we roll on with the second matchdays in Group C and Group D today. This could be another day where we think we know how the games will turn out ... only to be proven quite wrong!
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Wales build-up as Gareth Southgate hints at starting 11
England and Wales will do battle in a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Roozbeh Cheshmi breaks deadlock with stunning goal against Wales
Watch as Roozbeh Cheshmi scores a stunning late goal against 10-man Wales as Iran take control of their Group B game at the 2022 World Cup. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 9: Cameroon vs. Serbia; South Korea vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Switzerland; Portugal vs. Uruguay
What drama awaits today as we finish out the second round of group games at the 2022 World Cup? Will we see more upsets? More comebacks? And who will bring their true selves? No one seems to know what will happen at this World Cup with any certainty, but in a way, that’s fantastic!
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
americanmilitarynews.com
US, Israel mull military drills to simulate attack on Iran
The US and Israel are considering holding joint military drills to simulate an attack on Iran and its proxies in the Middle East, US media reported on Tuesday. The Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley are weighing holding an Air Force drill to train soldiers for a possible conflict with Iran and its allied proxies, Fox News Digital reported, saying this may happen in the coming weeks.
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
The Jewish Press
The Case for an Independent South Azerbaijan
In recent days, the Azerbaijani people in Tabriz and other South Azerbaijani cities in Iran have been chanting “freedom, justice, and national government.” They also chanted “freedom to women,” and “freedom to all nations.” And these voices are only getting stronger in the wake of the brutal killing of Hadis Najafi, an ethnic Azerbaijani Turk who became a symbol of the anti-government protesters after she was shot and killed last September in Karaj while protesting the brutal murder of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, by the Iranian Morality Police.
Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer
An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar
A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
Qatari soccer fans have hit back at Germany's World Cup protest by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain
China and India easing away from Russian crude oil may be temporary: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Nov 24 (Reuters) - There are signs that China and India are pulling back from buying Russian crude oil ahead of the Group of Seven nations' proposed price cap and a European Union ban on imports.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Germany's Jamal Musiala again shows his potential as he impresses against Spain
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Priceless and peerless, Germany teenager Jamal Musiala now has the...
Cameroon vs Serbia live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup
How to watch a Cameroon vs Serbia live stream wherever you are in the world. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this Group G clash.
