fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine on Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday
TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly clear in the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. TOMORROW: Sunny and mild weather on the way for your Monday. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s with a light wind from the south. TUESDAY: The chance for strong...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry and breezy on Sunday
TONIGHT: Rain will slowly exit the area overnight with clouds lingering. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. TOMORROW: Clouds will slowly exit the area on Sunday, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Winds will stay a bit breezy out of the northwest around 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Significant severe weather threat Tuesday
Confidence is increasing that parts of Arkansas will see a significant severe weather threat in the coming days.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry weather today, but the rain will return tomorrow.
Mostly cloudy today, and no rain! It will warm to 62° in Little Rock. There may be a few extra breaks in the clouds late today. The rain returns tomorrow. Some will be in Southwest Arkansas by sunrise, and then begin to move into Central Arkansas around the mid-morning hours. It will be widespread over Central Arkansas by Noon. Another inch of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain.
KATV
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns on Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. TOMORROW: Rain returns to the forecast on Saturday. Rain is set to move into the area around 10 AM in western Arkansas. Rain will continue to spread east throughout the rest of the morning into the afternoon hours. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times. Steady rain is expected through around 4 PM. Rain will start to become more scattered around sunset. A bit of wrap-around moisture will be possible on Sunday morning.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Gradually clearing skies and breezy on Friday
TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain mild overnight, falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain will gradually exit the area, giving way to some patchy fog close to midnight. TOMORROW: Tomorrow will start out on the cloudy side, with skies gradually clearing throughout the day. Temperatures will warm back into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be on the breezy side at times, with wind gusts up to 20 mph out of the northeast.
Severe weather knocks out power, causes some damage
High winds and a reported tornado hit the region Saturday afternoon amid heavy rain. As of 6:00pm, there were about 2,500 customers without power in Southeast Louisiana. High winds are expected through midnight.
Accidents near Bobby Hopper Tunnel impacting travel to NWA, have been cleared
Two separate accidents were reported by the Arkansas Department of Transportation impacting traffic northbound on Interstate 49 near the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.
5newsonline.com
Black Friday shopping takes NWA by storm
ARKANSAS, USA — Thanksgiving is over, which means the Christmas season has officially begun and Holiday gift shopping is in full swing. “It’s been a long time since we waited in line. Usually, we do Black Friday online,” said Lowry Harvey. Harvey, like many others, lined up...
Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies two bodies recovered at Lake of the Ozarks
UPDATE: Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the two bodies found at Lake of the Ozarks in a Saturday drowning. The men have been identified as Uthej Kuntra, 24, and Shiva Kelligari, 25, both from the country of India. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, one of the swimmers began struggling in the […]
5newsonline.com
What is coming this winter | Arctic Arkansas FULL 2022
The coldest season of the year is upon us. What are we expecting this winter? Watch our full Arctic Arkansas 2022-2023.
The mystery of Missouri’s single zip code that starts with ‘7’
Why is there one zip code in Missouri that starts with a 7 instead of a 6? Is there a ghost town there?
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 25-27
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
KFVS12
Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway
CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes from Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. More than 6,000 people travel that 20-mile stretch each day. People we spoke with...
Arkansas Flu Report: 5 additional deaths; hospitalizations and cases on the rise
The flu virus has taken the lives of several Arkansans since last week, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Flooded Graves in the Tennessee Valley: A Rare Look When the Water Level is Low
A lake can hold many secrets underneath her deep murky veil of water. When the water level is low and the the lake pulls back her veil for a moment, we can get a glimpse into that secret world - and it's often a glimpse into history. Underneath the lakes of the Tennessee Valley lie flooded places that people once called home. There were farms, homes, schools, churches, and graves. What happened to those places in the Tennessee Valley when the lakes were formed? Come with me down another rabbit hole and see what secrets the lakes hold. Flooded graves in the Tennessee Valley: a rare look when the water level is low.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
