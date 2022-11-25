Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
VA Groundbreaking Ceremony Held
Knoxville held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds where the former Veterans Administration Hospital stood. It made November 21 a day to remember in moving forward in rebuilding the old Veteran’s Administation Hospital grounds after the buildings were leveled. After the VA Hospital left town it was time for...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Library Seeing Increase In Use from Teens and Adults
The use for the Indianola Public Library has grown over the past year, seeing record usage from community members and record attendance in programs. Library Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News not only are the kids using the library more, older teens and adults are realizing what the library can offer.
kniakrls.com
Indianola and Warren County Offices Closed
City of Indianola and Warren County non-emergency offices will be closed today for the Thanksgiving Holiday. That includes Indianola City Hall, the Indianola Public Library, and the Indianola Activity Center, as well as the Warren County Administration Building, which includes the Treasurer’s Office, and Warren County Health Services.
kniakrls.com
ICYF Jingle Jog December 10th
The first annual ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be taking place in December, raising money for all the Indianola Community Youth Foundation activities. The jog will involve participants dressing up in Christmas gear including reindeer, Santa Claus, or elves, traveling through Indianola including through the Magical Lights display at Pickard Park, and ending at the annual Breakfast with Santa celebration. The Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be December 10th beginning at 7:30am, for more information click below.
kniakrls.com
City of Pella Snow Ordinance Reminders
The City of Pella reminds residents about the City’s snow ordinance. Driven by credible weather forecasts or actual accumulation, a snow emergency is first declared by the Public Works Director. The Chief of Police then alerts the public on 92.1 KRLS. Citizens can also register to receive e-mail or text notifications by visiting the City’s website at www.cityofpella.com and clicking on “Notify Me”.
Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license
An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Residents Asked to Shop Local for Small Business Saturday
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help support our local economy this weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which is always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to focus on small businesses during the most popular shopping time of the year. New Indianola Chamber President...
kniakrls.com
Golf Carts/UTV Rules to Abide by
At the last Knoxville City Council meeting Knoxville added a height requirement for passengers in Knoxville on golf carts and UTV vehicles on the roads. Knoxville Police Chief Aaron Fuller tells KNIA/KRLS News about UTV’s, “Most people, especially if you have a UTV, you are aware of the law change, from the state legislature last July 1st. So, July 1st, 2022, legislature changed the law for UTV’s specifically allowing them to travel on two lane state highways. Four lane state highways are out. So, Highway 92 here in town, Highway 163 over in Pella, that is illegal to operate a UTV on those roads. Two lane highways and two lane county roads you are good.”
kniakrls.com
Today is Shop Local Saturday
Today is Small Business Saturday, always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to promote shopping at local small businesses to begin holiday shopping. The Indianola Chamber of Commerce hosts Shop Local Weekend once a quarter, and asks the community to keep the Indianola small and large businesses in mind when shopping for the holiday season, as for most local businesses this is the busiest time of year and what they rely on to continue running their store.
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field
DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released. DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an […]
kniakrls.com
Pella School Board Holding Annual Organizational Meeting; Reviewing Budget Monday
The Pella School Board is holding its annual organizational meeting on Monday. The board will elect their president and vice president and establish official board positions, legal counsel, and the official publication. Following that session, the board will review the district’s overall financial position, including the line-item budget for the...
kiwaradio.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
kniakrls.com
Pella Marching Dutch Show Available as Part of Fundraiser
Those who want to enjoy this year’s edition of the Pella Marching Dutch performance can do so with a digital keepsake. The Pella High School Digital Media Class is giving fans different views and a special edited version of this year’s performance of “Kiss from a Rose,” as part of a fundraiser. This year’s show earned the Marching Dutch first place at all fall competitions and outperformed every Iowa High School Marching Band performance head-to-head. Read more about how to support the project here. The Marching Dutch are next in action in Pasadena, California for the Tournament of Roses Parade at the end of this calendar year. Stay tuned to 92.1 KRLS for updates from the experience.
KCCI.com
Security guard fires gunshot inside a Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A gunshot was fired inside a bar on Locust Street in Des Moines late Friday night. Des Moines police say two people were fighting inside Ricochet gaming bar and lounge just before midnight on Friday. One person in the fight left the bar, but as...
theperrynews.com
Perry man faces assault, OWI charges after Saturday incident
A Perry man was arrested Saturday after allegedly giving his girlfriend a bloody lip before driving drunk. Alexis Ivan Macias-Torres, 24, of 2632 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense OWI. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 800...
KCCI.com
Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Receives Grant
Simpson College has receive a grant from the Office of Violence Against Women within the United States Department of Justice for $300,000. The grant is meant to address and prevent sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking on college campuses, and Simpson will adopt a response program that involves student affairs, student health, athletics, residence life, law enforcement, and victim service providers, as well as help enforce initiatives already in place.
KCCI.com
29-year-old man killed in shooting at Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following a shooting at a Des Moines bar. Des Moines police were called to Zora Bar and Rooftop on Ingersoll Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Sunday. Police found a 29-year-old Des Moines man with gunshot injuries in the bar's parking lot. He...
kniakrls.com
Small Business Saturday is November 26
The first Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as Small Business Saturday. Knoxville Chamber Director Emma Klocke tells KNIA/KRLS News what the day is all about. “Small Business Saturday is really just a great way to encourage our community members to shop local and to support our small businesses.”. Small...
Comments / 0