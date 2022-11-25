Read full article on original website
IUP Advances in DII Football Playoffs; Slippery Rock Falls to Shepherd
INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP football team, ranked first in Super Region One, defended its home field with a 19-13 triumph in the NCAA DII Playoffs on Saturday. IUP (10-1) turned the momentum with a scoop and score return from Connor Kelly in the third quarter, coming after a blocked punt from Raunya Mitchell. Meanwhile, the Crimson Hawk defense held a potent Ashland (10-2) ground game to just 106 yards on the afternoon.
The IUP football team will play in the NCAA Division II Super Region 1 Semi-finals today against Ashland. The #15 Crimson Hawks were the number 1 seed in Super Region 1, which earned them a bye week. The last time they played was against Shepherd on November 12th, which gave the Crimson Hawks the PSAC Championship.
Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs
After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs. Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.
WPIAL girls soccer players lauded with All-America, all-region, all-state honors
A trio of WPIAL girls soccer standouts guided their teams to long postseason runs and now are reaping individual rewards. Senior forward Lucia Wells of North Allegheny was named to the United Soccer Coaches Region II All-America Team. She helped the Tigers (21-2) win the WPIAL 4A championship and reach...
A strong defensive effort, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, and a pivotal 17-play fourth quarter drive paved the way for IUP to beat Ashland, 19-13, in the Super Region One semifinal game on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM and U92radio.com. Next week’s regional championship...
Union on Winning First WPIAL Title Since 1959
PITTSBURGH — The odds were not good for No. 10 seed Union to pull off an upset against No. 1 Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class-1A championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, but I don’t think anyone envisioned a 26-0 shutout against the defending WPIAL champions. The Scotties never doubted that they were capable of taking down Bishop Canevin, however.
IUP TO DEDICATE BUILDING IN HONOR OF ORIGINAL FACULTY MEMBER
IUP is gearing up to dedicate one of its newest buildings to a pioneer of the university. On Monday, the building, formerly known as the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, will be dedicated to Jane E. Leonard, one of the original faculty members of IUP when it was under the name of the Indiana Normal School.
Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs
STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA FALLS IN PIAA PLAYOFFS
District 4 champion Canton jumped to an early lead and Northern Cambria could not recover Saturday night in the PIAA Class A football quarterfinals. Canton won the game, 42-13, ending the area’s high school football season. Canton took a 28-0 lead with the first four scores of the game,...
Service, generosity were among pharmacist's contributions to Greensburg community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Pharmacist John E. “Joe” Fishell worked 13 out of every 14 days at his Greensburg drug store and was on call on holidays. “There were many times he...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA PREPARES FOR CANTON SHOWDOWN
The District 6 champion Northern Cambria Colts take on Canton High School tomorrow in the quarterfinal round of the state Class A football playoffs. Northern Cambria qualified with their District 6 title game win over Penns Manor last week at Mansion Park in Altoona, and they return to Mansion Park for tomorrow’s game.
Aliquippa rolls past Central Valley to capture 19th WPIAL football title
Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes landed in the end zone after leaping headfirst over his linemen, but the running back was quickly airborne again when guard Neco Eberhardt celebrated by lifting the sophomore off his feet. The big men upfront did a lot of heavy lifting Friday night in a championship...
Link For WPIAL 2A Championship: Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls; 11/25/22 at 1:30 PM
WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7’s Mike Azadian and Bruce Frey have the call from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh of this 2022 WPIAL Class 2A Championship high school football playoff game as the Tigers battle the Ironmen. If you can’t tune into the game you can...
No. 7 Pitt is ACC Champions Again!
PITTSBURGH – For the fourth time in the last six seasons, No. 7 Pitt (27-3, 17-1 ACC) have won the ACC Championship. The Panthers defeated Boston College, 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 29-27) on Saturday afternoon inside Fitzgerald Field House, securing a share of the ACC Title with Louisville. "It's been...
Pittsburgh Player Violently Slams Helmet To His Forehead, The Bench Squirms In Horror
It was a great night last night if you’re a Pitt Panthers fan. Although the season didn’t quite go as successfully as Pitt had planned, the Panthers whooped the Miami Hurricanes by a final score of 42-16 to finish the regular season 8-4, and it was never even close.
‘CORRECT AN EGREGIOUS WRONG’…Bethel AME Church wants their land back in the Lower Hill
PASTOR DALE B. SNYDER OF BETHEL AME CHURCH. (PHOTOS BY J.L. MARTELLO) Bethel AME Church Pastor Dale B. Snyder has nothing but love for Epiphany Roman Catholic Church, which has a majority-White congregation, on the corner of Centre Avenue and Washington Place in the Lower Hill District. “But we wish...
Watch Miami (FL) vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Miami (FL) and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need. According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals. The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
REPORT: COAL ASH PONDS CAUSING GROUNDWATER POLLUTION
In a new report, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice claim that “91 percent of U.S. coal plants are causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination”, primarily with arsenic, but also with boron, lithium, and other toxic substances. The environmental group says the report confirms the results of a...
