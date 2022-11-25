ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

d9and10sports.com

IUP Advances in DII Football Playoffs; Slippery Rock Falls to Shepherd

INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP football team, ranked first in Super Region One, defended its home field with a 19-13 triumph in the NCAA DII Playoffs on Saturday. IUP (10-1) turned the momentum with a scoop and score return from Connor Kelly in the third quarter, coming after a blocked punt from Raunya Mitchell. Meanwhile, the Crimson Hawk defense held a potent Ashland (10-2) ground game to just 106 yards on the afternoon.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP FOOTBALL HOSTS ASHLAND IN NCAA D-II SUPER REGION SEMI-FINALS

The IUP football team will play in the NCAA Division II Super Region 1 Semi-finals today against Ashland. The #15 Crimson Hawks were the number 1 seed in Super Region 1, which earned them a bye week. The last time they played was against Shepherd on November 12th, which gave the Crimson Hawks the PSAC Championship.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP DOWNS ASHLAND, WILL FACE SHEPHERD IN REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

A strong defensive effort, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, and a pivotal 17-play fourth quarter drive paved the way for IUP to beat Ashland, 19-13, in the Super Region One semifinal game on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM and U92radio.com. Next week’s regional championship...
INDIANA, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Union on Winning First WPIAL Title Since 1959

PITTSBURGH — The odds were not good for No. 10 seed Union to pull off an upset against No. 1 Bishop Canevin in the WPIAL Class-1A championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, but I don’t think anyone envisioned a 26-0 shutout against the defending WPIAL champions. The Scotties never doubted that they were capable of taking down Bishop Canevin, however.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP TO DEDICATE BUILDING IN HONOR OF ORIGINAL FACULTY MEMBER

IUP is gearing up to dedicate one of its newest buildings to a pioneer of the university. On Monday, the building, formerly known as the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, will be dedicated to Jane E. Leonard, one of the original faculty members of IUP when it was under the name of the Indiana Normal School.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Unbeaten State College ousts North Allegheny from PIAA playoffs

STATE COLLEGE — For an instant, it appeared Logan Kushner had Khiryn Boyd for the touchdown that would have gotten North Allegheny, trying to rally from a 21-point deficit, back to within a score. State College’s Cooper Brushwood, though, not only closed on the play, but he managed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wccsradio.com

NORTHERN CAMBRIA FALLS IN PIAA PLAYOFFS

District 4 champion Canton jumped to an early lead and Northern Cambria could not recover Saturday night in the PIAA Class A football quarterfinals. Canton won the game, 42-13, ending the area’s high school football season. Canton took a 28-0 lead with the first four scores of the game,...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
wccsradio.com

NORTHERN CAMBRIA PREPARES FOR CANTON SHOWDOWN

The District 6 champion Northern Cambria Colts take on Canton High School tomorrow in the quarterfinal round of the state Class A football playoffs. Northern Cambria qualified with their District 6 title game win over Penns Manor last week at Mansion Park in Altoona, and they return to Mansion Park for tomorrow’s game.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
Pittsburgh Panrs

No. 7 Pitt is ACC Champions Again!

PITTSBURGH – For the fourth time in the last six seasons, No. 7 Pitt (27-3, 17-1 ACC) have won the ACC Championship. The Panthers defeated Boston College, 3-0 (25-11, 25-14, 29-27) on Saturday afternoon inside Fitzgerald Field House, securing a share of the ACC Title with Louisville. "It's been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

How to donate your deer, elk to feed those in need locally

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2022 Pennsylvania rifle hunting season begins Saturday, November 27 and in Woodland, a butcher is taking deer and donating the meat to those in need.  According to Hunters Sharing The Harvest one deer can provide up to 200 meals.  The Country Butcher was able to donate 634 pounds of […]
WOODLAND, PA
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

REPORT: COAL ASH PONDS CAUSING GROUNDWATER POLLUTION

In a new report, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice claim that “91 percent of U.S. coal plants are causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination”, primarily with arsenic, but also with boron, lithium, and other toxic substances. The environmental group says the report confirms the results of a...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

