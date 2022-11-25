ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘A Joyful Choice’: Double Palme d’Or Winner Ruben Östlund Named Honorary President of Göteborg Film Festival

By Marta Balaga
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jlv6q_0jNE3gxz00

Double Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund has been named new Honorary President of Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival , the biggest movie event in Scandinavia..

The “Triangle of Sadness” helmer will act as an advisor for the Swedish fest and “leave his artistic imprint on the festival program,” promised the organizers. That includes the upcoming 46 th edition, starting in January.

“It was both an easy and a joyful choice to accept this heavy title,” said Östlund, who will succeed previous presidents, Ingmar Bergman and Roy Andersson

“We share the vision of a more vital cinema culture, free from nostalgic throwbacks. We will have to do this work in many different areas, but I can reveal that the first one for us to lecture is the cinema audience.”

“They must learn the difference between scrolling for dopamine on individual screens and to take part in a show,” he added.

As reported by Variety , the award-winning director – whose satire “The Square” was nominated for an Academy Award in 2018 – is currently developing “The Entertainment System is Down,” set onboard a long-haul flight and inspired by Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel “Brave New World.”

The film will be shot in English.

“Since I made ‘Force Majeure,’ I have had a goal of combining the best part of the American cinema, where you’re reaching the audience, with the European cinema, where you’re discussing society and where you are provoking thoughts. And I think that the audience actually is interested in that,” he recently told Variety .

But he also has other ambitious plans.

“It was fantastic to win the [Palme d’Or] the first time. I never thought it would happen again. And when you win it the second time, the scary thing is that then you realize it is possible to win a third time. And then I would be the only one in the world. I’m sorry, but these are the kind of fantasies I get.”

Östlund showed his documentary short “Let the Others Deal with Love” at the fest back in 2001. Now, over two decades after his first visit, he will speak as the new president at the opening ceremony.

“Ruben Östlund has the artistic integrity, the intellectual playfulness and the international luminescence that make him an excellent Honorary President for Göteborg Film Festival,” observed artistic director Jonas Holmberg, calling the helmer a “loyal visitor” to the festival.

“He is a critical sociologist, a passionate visual creator and a charming provocateur. It will be both joyful and challenging for us to search for the future of the festival together.”

“Once, an old man gave me a VHS tape with the very first moving images Ruben ever shot, when he was a kid playing around with the camera for the first time. The film is about some children bicycling into the water. The man had tried to give the tape to Ruben for years, but he didn’t accept the gift. We consider this film ‘ours’ now,” Holmberg told Variety.

“We have had the privilege to follow and support his work for more than 20 years and his work and ideas have for long been a constant reference in our understanding of cinema. We are of course very open to a female Honorary President in the future, but at this moment I can’t think of anyone more suitable for the role.”

Östlund’s many commitments, including the ongoing Oscar campaign for “Triangle of Sadness,” won’t be an issue.

“We are expecting an active Honorary President,” adds Holmberg.

“Ruben is very interested in discussing and challenging ideas about how we screen and watch films in the contemporary media landscape, questions at the heart of our operation. We are currently working on the first project and I think it will be sensational! Watch out in January.”

The board of Göteborg Film Festival appoints the Honorary President for five years, at which point it will be renewed or concluded.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actor who rocketed to pop stardom singing the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” had died at age 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death is “currently unknown.” “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Moose wrote. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.” Cara first came to prominence playing Coco Hernandez, a student at the High School of Performing Arts, which is now known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, with ambitions of...
Variety

Jeremy Chua, Lavender Chang, John Clang Reteam on Singapore Documentary ‘Absent Smile’

Prolific Singaporean producer Jeremy Chua and filmmakers John Clang and Lavender Chang are reuniting after “A Love Unknown” (2020), which Clang directed and Chang shot. This time around, they have teamed for “Absent Smile,” co-directed by Chang and Clang, which is world premiering at the Singapore International Film Festival. Clang is based in New York and visits his parents in Singapore intermittently. “Absent Smile” is a document of Clang’s parents and their mixed feelings of longing yet support for their son, using the format of family portraiture augmented with digital means. “Aging and separation are common occurrences that many are going...
Variety

Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings. “‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at...
Variety

Norway’s Kjersti Paulsen Wins Semiramis Award for Excellence in Casting for ‘The Innocents,’ Beats ‘CODA’

Kjersti Paulsen was named the winner of the Semiramis Award for excellence in casting for her work on “The Innocents,” directed by Norway’s Eskil Vogt, at a ceremony Saturday at Torino Film Festival. The psychological thriller about four kids who suddenly discover they have hidden powers celebrated its world premiere at Cannes, with Variety’s Jessica Kiang praising its “exceptional child performers.” “The producer, director and I agreed on the importance of finding the right children and gave it the highest priority. All other characters had to wait,” said Paulsen before her win. “My job is to create an environment where the children feel...
Variety

‘The Distances’ Director Elena Trapé to Helm Coming Soon’s ‘Gwendolyne, Diary of a Fan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Elena Trapé, whose character-driven ensemble pieces “Blog” and “The Distances” marked her out as a talent to watch, is attached to direct “Gwendolyne, Diary of a Fan,” (“Gwendolyne, Diario de Una Fan”), one of two series being brought onto the market at Ventana Sur’s Spanish Screenings by Barcelona-based Coming Soon Films. Screenplay for “Gewndlyne” is by Marta Buisán and Jordi Casado and Miguel Ibánez Monroy. Led by Marta Ramírez, post-production coordinator on J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage,” Coming Soon, which already produced Trapé’s “The Distances,” is also introducing in Buenos Aires “The Summer of Dead Toys,” (“El verano de los juguetes muertos”), a...
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Costume Designer Colleen Atwood Talks Enid’s Colorful Sweaters and the Hitchcock Inspiration Behind Principal Weems

It’s no surprise that Wednesday Addams is a popular Halloween costume each year. The elements are simple: a black dress, a white collar, and two braided pigtails.  If anyone’s up to the daunting task of updating such an iconic character’s fashion, it’s Colleen Atwood. The Oscar-winning costume designer, whose credits include “Chicago,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” pulled together a medley of creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and all-together ooky ensembles for Netflix’s “Wednesday.”  “With Wednesday, we can nail the iconic look right away with a nod to the original pointed collar, little print dress...
Variety

India’s Viga Jostles With Sony and Amazon at Goa Festival’s Film Technology Exhibition

A roster of top international and Indian companies feature in a film technology exhibition at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Exhibitors include Sony, Canon, Hansa, Technicolour, Shashi, Prasad, Fujifilm, TechnoCine, Zeiss, Cineom, Tinu, Aputure, SRSG, Eizo, 360VFRX and Silence Acoustics. In addition, Amazon Prime Video has a section within the exhibition devoted to showcasing the effects featured in their film “Ram Setu,” starring Akshay Kumar. One of the highlights of the exhibition is the presence of virtual production specialists Viga Entertainment Technology which is unique in that all its hardware and software are completely developed and manufactured...
Variety

Bob Dylan Says He ‘Regrets’ an ‘Error in Judgment’ in Selling Machine-Signed Art and Books: ‘I Want to Rectify It Immediately’

Bob Dylan issued a rare public statement Friday night to admit that he “regrets” having made “an error in judgment” in using machine technology to affix duplicate signatures to artwork and books that were advertised and sold as hand-signed over the past three years. He says the use of autopen signatures only occurred since 2019, when he was afflicted with a case of vertigo, and on through the pandemic, when he was not able to have staff assist him with the hand-signing he had previously done. Dylan says was given “the assurance that this kind of thing is done ‘all...
wegotthiscovered.com

Director of one of the most divisive Stephen King adaptations remains adamant on his vision

Who doesn’t love a happy ending? Well, Frank Darabont for one as he defends his famously downbeat and depressing end to The Mist. The Stephen King adaptation celebrates its fifteenth anniversary this year, as the world remembers the film for one of two things: the absolutely struggle of watching it, and its misanthropic ending. King’s stories have been prime material for film adaptation, and typically you don’t want to mess around too much with a famed writer’s endings. But Darabont had no qualms doing so.
Kirkus Reviews

Winners of An Post Irish Book Awards Are Revealed

Sally Hayden and Louise Kennedy are among the winners of this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards, the Irish Times reports. The prizes, which honor “the best Irish writers and writing across all genres of publishing,” are voted on by readers and sponsored by a coalition of Irish bookstores.
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Variety

Nicole Kidman Receives Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ After Bidding $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s Signed Hat

Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made an appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” revival. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman. Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support. “I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said, taking the microphone after approaching...
Variety

Charles Koppelman, Legendary Music Executive and Former Chairman of Martha Stewart’s Company, Dies at 82

Charles Koppelman, a veteran music executive whose career spanned five decades before he became a top executive at Martha Stewart and Steve Madden’s companies, died Friday at the age of 82. The news was posted on social media by his son Brian, co-creator and showrunner of the Showtime series “Billions,” and daughter Jenny Koppelman Hutt. No official cause of death was given, but Brian wrote, “He spent his last days surrounded by those he loved the most.” It is no overstatement to say that Koppelman was one of the most formidable industry executives of the past 50 years. Over the course of...
Variety

RAI Cinema Chief Unveils Stellar 01 Distribution Lineup, Discusses Adjustment in Production Strategy in Favor of Bigger Budget Italian Films

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” Roman Polanski’s “The Palace,” “The Son” with Anthony Hopkins, and “Golda” with Helen Mirren are among the theatrical releases lined up for the rest of this year and next year for Italy’s 01 Distribution. Paolo Del Brocco, CEO of the distributor’s parent company, RAI Cinema, presented the lineup at the Torino Film Festival on Friday, and discussed an adjustment in his company’s production strategy in favor of bigger budget Italian films. As well as the stellar international titles, there is also a strong Italian contingent on the...
Variety

Behind the Music of ‘Tár‘ and ’Aftersun‘: Music Supervisor Lucy Bright on Cate Blanchett, the Classical World and the Majesty of ’Under Pressure’

Two of the best and most intriguing films of the year have something in common: music supervisor Lucy Bright. Both “Tár” and “Aftersun” contain some of the most riveting musically based sequences in 2022 cinema, and although Bright can’t take credit for either the use of Mahler’s fifth symphony in the former or Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure” in the latter — those having been baked into their auteurs’ scripts — the delicacy with which she made the combinations of original score and source music work in both pictures is evidence of a sensibility that more than lives up...
Variety

Indian Industry Heavyweights Mull Impact of Streamers on Theatrical Releases in Post-COVID Era

Leading lights of the Indian entertainment industry discussed the impact of streaming platforms in the period after COVID-19 at a panel on the concluding day of the Film Bazaar market in Goa. Participating in the discussion were Shobha Sant, head of content alliances for films at billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios, Lada Guruden Singh, GM and head of Sony Pictures International Productions India, Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of streamer Planet Marathi, and Prithul Kumar, joint secretary, films, at India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Sant pointed out that post-COVID, among a spate of flops, some Hindi-language films including “Sooryavanshi” and “Gangubai...
Variety

Torino Film Festival Chief Steve Della Casa on Taking the Indie Italian Fest Out of the ‘Arthouse Ghetto’

The Torino Film Festival, Italy’s pre-eminent event for young directors and indie cinema where Matteo Garrone and Paolo Sorrentino screened their first works, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year with film critic Steve Della Casa – who previously served as the fest’s artistic director from 1999-2002 – back at the helm.  Della Casa, who is also a national radio personality and documentary director, has chosen to open the Nov. 25-Dec. 3 fest with a musical and visual extravaganza focusing on a specially made montage centered around the Beatles and The Rolling Stones and their love for cinema that led them...
NME

Geoff Wonfor, director of ‘The Beatles Anthology’, dies aged 73

Geoff Wonfor, the Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed The Beatles Anthology documentary series, has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) by his daughter Sam, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up [via Billboard]. No cause of death has been given.
Variety

‘Fast & Furious’ Movie ‘Fast X,’ Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ Rev Up Turin Region’s Status as Location as Local Productions Travel the Festival Circuit

This year, the Turin region hosted two Hollywood blockbusters, Michael Mann’s “Ferrari” and Louis Leterrier’s “Fast X,” the 10th movie of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, as well as major TV productions, such as HBO series “My Brilliant Friend.” Local productions featured at the Cannes and Venice film festivals, and at this week’s Torino Film Festival six local titles are in the lineup. Variety caught up with Film Commission Torino Piemonte’s president Beatrice Borgia, and its director, Paolo Manera, at the festival to discuss the health of the region’s production sector. “Choosing Piedmont is not just a matter of locations, incentives...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy