Metro Detroit businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday

By Alicia Smith
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 2 days ago
As shoppers gear up for Black Friday, it's important to remember that tomorrow is Small Business Saturday.

It's a day-long event first observed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010. It was created to help encourage holiday shopping at brick-and-mortar stores that support the community, provide goods and services, and create jobs locally.

In metro Detroit, many small businesses plan on cranking out deals for the holiday including Catching Fireflies , a store known for its whimsical gifts for people of all ages.

“Why is shopping local so important,” Alicia Smith asked Catching Fireflies owner April McCrumb.

“You know, it’s really the heartbeat of the community. If it wasn’t for the Berkley community, we wouldn’t be here for 22 years," she replied.

Catching Fireflies has locations in Berkley, Ann Arbor, and Rochester. Each store also wraps your gifts for free. This Friday and Saturday, Catching Fireflies also has a special offer for shoppers.

“All purchases this weekend over $60, you get a free pair of shea butter-infused spa socks,” April said.

Rail & Anchor in Royal Oak will also have good deals this weekend. This local spot has everything from cool pop culture finds to apothecary self-care gifts, sparkly accessories, and bar essentials.

"We even have a kid section, fragrants, plants, you name it." Manager and buyer at Rail & Anchor Sullivan Cassar said.

And there’s a bonus on Saturday.

“If you spend $15 or more here, you’ll get our custom ‘Shop Small Rail & Anchor’ bag," Cassar said.

Like Catching Fireflies, Rail & Anchor also offers complimentary gift wrapping.

But, if you're looking to save on an experience, the Good Day Selfie Museum in Ferndale has a deal for you.

“On Saturday, we have ‘buy one session, get one 50% off’ if you use promo code 'SATURDAY'," Good Day Selfie Museum owner Catherine Tolbert-Wilson said.

The museum features more than 20 different sets, and six new ones are currently in the works — including some holiday themed sets. Tolbert-Wilson says a gift like this can be great for content creators or family and friends who just want a fun outing together.
Gift cards are available.

But if shopping online is just easier for you, many local businesses also have a hearty e-commerce presence online.

Detroit’s own DolledUpJewelry.com is one of them. The designer Darnishous Thompson handcrafts every piece and says there are a lot of statement and unique pieces that shoppers can choose from.

She’s offering a coupon code on Saturday for 20% off, just type in “SMALLBIZ” at checkout.

For gifts for the foodie on your list, you may want to check out Janna Kay Charcuterie Boxes and Boards created by Detroit native Janica Smith. On Saturday, she’s offering her 16-inch round charcuterie board for $25 off.

"I feel like food is an experience that should be visual as well as tasty,” Smith said.

She is one of 18 vendors at the Downtown Detroit Markets at Cadillac Square. They are open most Wednesdays through Sundays until January 1.

You can find more small businesses and their special offers and promo codes on Detroit Economic Growth Corporation’s “Shop Small Detroit” page .

