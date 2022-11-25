Read full article on original website
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines have now beaten Ohio State in back to back seasons. No. 3 Michigan dominated the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, to take ownership of the Big Ten East. They will take on the Purdue Boilermakers next Saturday. Both teams played a close first half, but after...
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Ohio State had the most TV viewers on any network for a college football game in 17 years
The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is always among the most watched college football games of the season, but the 2022 rendition meant just a little more for fans of both teams and big fans of the sport as a whole. With the Wolverines ranked No....
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh solidifies himself as a Wolverines legend with win over Buckeyes
Jim Harbaugh has become a dual-legend at Michigan. Following the No. 3-ranked Wolverines’ 45-23 win over the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Harbaugh should now be mentioned among the likes of Bo Schembechler, who went 5-4-1 against OSU during the 10-Year War from 1969-1978. Sure, Harbaugh has...
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm gives early thoughts on Michigan ahead of B1G Championship
Jeff Brohm gave some early thoughts on Michigan as Purdue begins to prepare for the Wolverines in the B1G Championship on Saturday. Brohm had high praise for Michigan’s team as a whole, complimenting both its offense and its defense. “They have the full package — great defense, outstanding talent,...
Look: Football World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Photo
Urban Meyer does not know what it's like to lose to Michigan as a head coach. The former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach went 7-0 against Michigan during his time leading the Columbus, Ohio program. But for the second straight year, Meyer was on hand for Ohio State's loss to...
detroitsportsnation.com
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football trolls Ohio State following dominating win
They came, they saw, they kicked some (butt)! On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan football team walked into the Horseshoe in Columbus with plenty of confidence, and they walked out with big smiles on their face after defeating Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Following the game, Ohio State tweeted out the final score, and, since the Wolverines clearly live in their heads 24/7/365, they had to use a red ‘X’ rather than an “M” in Michigan’s name. Well, the Wolverines were not about to just let that go.
Michigan football celebrates win over Ohio State at hockey game
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
MLive.com
What it was like on Michigan’s sideline in 4th quarter of win vs. Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s a unique sound, 106,000 people going silent at the same time. When Michigan’s offense took the field at its own 25, in the end zone closest to the Buckeye student section, the decibel level inside The Horseshoe was “can’t-hear-yourself-think.” There was 7:23 left in the fourth quarter of a one-score game.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud sticks around, takes pictures and signs autographs for fans following Ohio State's loss to Michigan
CJ Stroud did not have a great afternoon in The Game. However, the quarterback for Ohio State still tried to make the day of some fans who hung around afterward. In the loss to Michigan, Stroud threw for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Wolverines. Unfortunately, he did throw 2 later interceptions and Ohio State’s offense overall struggled to put up points.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful
Urban Meyer was serenaded with some interesting chants as Ohio State fans are not happy about losing to Michigan for the 2nd year in a row. After the 45-23 upset, the hosts of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were set to reveal their analysis of the game. However, when Urban Meyer began speaking, Buckeye fans in the crowd began chanting “We want Urban.”
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State LB injured on opening kickoff of The Game
Ohio State suffered a loss on the opening kickoff of The Game on Saturday. Freshman CJ Hicks collided with teammate Xavier Johnson on his return and went down to the ground with an apparent leg injury. Hicks needed to be tended to on the field and was unable to exit the field under his own power. The LB didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was being escorted off the field by two trainers.
WHIZ
Ohio State Fans Cheer on The Buckeyes at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, oh – Today was the big day for Ohio State and Michigan fans. The two undefeated rivals went head-to-head today at the ‘Shoe. Local fans were at The Barn here in Zanesville today watching the big game. Ohio State and Michigan met for the first time in 1897 and today, fans were beyond excited to see the great rivals battle it out once again.
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
College football: Ohio State ready to make up for last year’s loss
Michigan dominated the majority of the game in its 42-27 win over Ohio State last season to end OSU’s domination of their football rivalry for at least one year. But no part of that game explained more why the Buckeyes came up short on a snowy afternoon in Ann Arbor than the first 9 1/2 minutes of the second half.
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: Michigan vs. Ohio State
Well, folks, we made it. The last week of the 2022 college football regular season is finally here. The biggest game of the weekend — as it usually is — is No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State. With a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff up for grabs, both teams duke it out with everything on the line.
Whitmer, DeWine wager local treats over Michigan-Ohio State game
College Football Playoff implications and the Big Ten East Division title will have to take a back seat Saturday, as the highly anticipated battle between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes has something a bit sweeter on the line. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine are continuing a decades-long...
