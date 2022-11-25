ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12

The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation

Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit

The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
Deion Sanders Has Reportedly Been Offered A Power 5 Job

Over the past two years, former NFL star Deion Sanders has become one of the hottest names in coaching. His success at Jackson State led schools like TCU and Florida State to show interest in him last offseason. A year later, Jackson State is dominating once again and Sanders' name is back in the headlines.
Texans QB Change: Kyle Allen Has Words Of Advice To Davis Mills

HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Allen revealed that he understands the disappointment Mills is going through. But he believes Mills' benching will help him in the long run.
