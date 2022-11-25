Read full article on original website
Jemele Hill Outs Jerry Jones in Controversial Photo Making Rounds Online
Former ESPN host Jemele Hill is making her opinion known after an old photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has surfaced. In the image, Jones is seen among a White mob trying to prevent Black students from integrating into an Arkansas high school. The Washington Post broke the story.
Yardbarker
Texans coach Lovie Smith announces major change for Week 12
The Houston Texans have been the worst team in football this season, and they are hoping a significant change for Week 12 will help them turn things around. Texans coach Lovie Smith announced on Friday that Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Davis Mills, who has started all 11 games for Houston this season, has been benched.
NFL legend has message for Jets' Zach Wilson: 'I hope you take some notes about what leadership is all about'
Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher hoped Zach Wilson was learning on the bench as Mike White led the New York Jets to a win over the Chicago Bears.
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Thanksgiving Outfit
The Dallas Cowboys took down the New York Giants on Thanksgiving with an impressive defensive display. Dallas shut out New York in the second half en route to a 28-13 victory. However, the Cowboys victory wasn't the lasting image from the game. Instead, FOX sideline reporter Erin Andrews started making...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Nick Saban Opens Post-game Press Conference With One-Liner About His Bloody Cheek
Alabama’s football coach started his post-game news conference with an unexpected joke.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Houston Astros targeting 2-time All-Star outfielder in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros are reportedly one of the teams in hot pursuit of one of the more intriguing players on
Deion Sanders Has Reportedly Been Offered A Power 5 Job
Over the past two years, former NFL star Deion Sanders has become one of the hottest names in coaching. His success at Jackson State led schools like TCU and Florida State to show interest in him last offseason. A year later, Jackson State is dominating once again and Sanders' name is back in the headlines.
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: Sa’Mya Jones, Ranked Top 5 in the 2024 Extra Elite 100, Reveals Why LSU Was the School That Won Her Heart
You know it’s going to be a very Happy Holidays for Sa’Mya Jones, the outstanding athlete ranked in the Top 5 of the latest 2024 Extra Elite 100 as she now knows what she wants for Christmas (and will likely get): pretty much anything LSU Tigers related!. During...
Texans QB Change: Kyle Allen Has Words Of Advice To Davis Mills
HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Allen revealed that he understands the disappointment Mills is going through. But he believes Mills' benching will help him in the long run.
