Residents of N.J. town protest planned warehouse complex that would be 2/3 the size of American Dream mall
When Alyssa Marcella and her husband Dan were looking to relocate to New Jersey from Syracuse, New York, the bucolic landscape of Mullica Hill in Gloucester County felt like a perfect fit. In 2021, the couple and their three children moved to Casella Farms, a residential development of approximately 40...
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General Store
Pennsylvania is filled with bustling downtowns and cities filled with places to eat, drink, and shop, but sometimes you need to reconnect with charming towns filled with historic main streets and mom-and-pop shops to find out where the truly delicious food is hiding.
Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places
Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
Entertainment venue offering 'immersive experiences' nearing completion at Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Secret treasures, killer mermaids and Voodoo spells are coming soon to The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Trap Door Escape, operating three escape room venues in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is planning to open a fourth location - a pirate-themed facility - in early 2023 at the outlet mall on Bethlehem's South Side, co-owner Anthony Purzycki said.
Christmas trees flying off the lot at Bustard's in Montgomery County
Bustard's Christmas Trees has been in business for 93 years, for some it's a tradition to come here and pick out a tree.
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Philadelphia Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your Philadelphia neighborhood? This data tracker and searchable map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ staple closing its doors forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group
'Discrimination and violence against LGBTQ people are on the increase because it is fueled, in part, by legislative attacks in local, state, and national governments,' Sims said. The post Retiring Rep. Brian Sims finds next act with LGBTQ business, policy group appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Update: What We Hope is Coming to This New Shopping Center in Galloway, NJ
It could be one store or many stores, but whatever this structure is on West White Horse Pike in Galloway next to CVS is slowly coming together. Now, we're speculating what businesses could be moving in, and what we're secretly hoping for. Maybe YOU know what's going there? If you've...
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
New Home Repair Program Would Provide Up to $50,000 to Homeowners, Small Landlords | WDIY Local News
A new state program aims to help some Pennsylvanians make improvements to their homes - and will allocate millions of dollars to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The new Whole-Home Repairs program draws $125 million from federal COVID-19 relief funding and will serve as a “one-stop...
Titanium Plant Explosion Rocks Berks County Town
An explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County on Thanksgiving Day was being probed by police. About six workers at the TIMET plant in Morgantown were leaving when the blast went off around 2:30 p.m., a Caernarvon Township officer tells PennLive. A smaller explosion had been reported earlier in...
3 people stabbed during Thanksgiving brawl at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City
Three people were stabbed or cut during a large brawl early Thanksgiving morning at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Atlantic City Police officers responded to reports of a fight at The Pool in Harrah’s around 1:30 Thursday morning, officials said. When they arrived, the officers discovered a disturbance in the valet area of the resort and immediately learned that three people had been stabbed.
Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
Burlington County hosts Winterfest
Welcome the holiday season with a celebration of all things winter that will warm your heart. Winterfest will be held on Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the grounds of Historic Smithville Park. You will find wandering carolers dressed in Victorian attire and holiday activities for all ages, including live entertainment, a holiday marketplace, ice skating, art exhibits curated for the season, as well as a Victorian Santa Clause.
Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
Political games are hurting Republicans in Harrisburg | PennLive letters
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. What a huge waste of time and energy. The people of Philadelphia voted for this guy, and this is what they want. It is not up to Harrisburg, unless some crime has been committed. And judgement of...
