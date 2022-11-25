ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100

By BestReviews, Jennifer Blair
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdMZg_0jNE2jZx00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals under $100?

Black Friday is usually the best time to pick up big-ticket items such as TVs and mattresses, but there also are deals to be had if you’re on a tighter budget.

You can actually find impressive deals on plenty of items that are less than $100. This year, we’ve noticed significant discounts on items like the Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Plus 2 Speed Juice Extractor , the JBL Tune 230 True Wireless Headphones and the Fitbit Luxe . For those on a budget, we’ve targeted six categories with the best deals for under $100 right now: trending products, tech items, kitchen and home goods, toys for the kids, fitness gear, and beauty and wellness products.

Updated: November 25, 5:30 a.m. PT

Trending deals from Fitbit, Hamilton Beach and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQwCy_0jNE2jZx00

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker : 38% off

This stylish-looking fitness tracker can keep track of key workout and health data right from your wrist. It buzzes when you reach target heart-rate zones to help you get the most out of your workouts. It provides five days of battery life on a single charge, too.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vEFA0_0jNE2jZx00

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Plus 2 Speed Juice Extractor : 48% off

This compact juicer can provide healthy, fresh juice in seconds. It has an extra-large feed chute to reduce prep work and a 40-ounce juice container to make large batches. And all parts are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oLshL_0jNE2jZx00

JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones : 50% off

These wireless earbuds feature 10-millimeter drivers that deliver rich, clear sound and active noise cancellation to prevent interruptions. They also have four microphones for taking phone calls and offer up to 40 hours of battery life per charge.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqIMP_0jNE2jZx00

Sunny Health And Fitness Magnetic Underdesk Standing Elliptical : 34% off

Get in shape even at the office with this standing elliptical machine that fits conveniently under your desk. It doesn’t make much noise to disturb your co-workers and offers eight levels of magnetic resistance to customize your workout.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aORD_0jNE2jZx00

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet : 50% off

This user-friendly Amazon tablet lets you browse the web, check email, stream videos, play games and listen to your favorite music. It also allows for hands-free Alexa use to control your smart home devices.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygIL9_0jNE2jZx00

Blue Snowball Ice USB Microphone : 20% off

This easy-to-use microphone is an ideal choice for those interested in podcasting. It features a retro design and a built-in stand.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bKD9_0jNE2jZx00

Chromecast with Google TV : 20% off

This streaming stick makes it easy to watch your favorite movies and television shows in 4K. You can use voice commands to navigate the menus.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top trending deals

Tech deals from Apple, Samsung and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdh6r_0jNE2jZx00

Apple TV 4K 2nd Generation : 50% off

Stream your favorite movies and shows from Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+ and more with this powerful streaming device.  Its 4K frame rate provides sharp, fluid video, while Dolby Atmos audio offers rich, full sound. It also has a Siri remote with a touch-enabled click pad to make it easy to search for titles.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8GRp_0jNE2jZx00

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD : 38% off

This fast, compact solid-state drive boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, meaning it’s highly durable. It can transfer massive files in seconds and is compatible with PCs, Macs, Androids, gaming consoles and more.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIdaw_0jNE2jZx00

Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi router : 35% off

Boost your home’s Wi-Fi speed with this high-performing router that’s super fast and reliable. It covers a large area and can support multiple devices for a busy household, too.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pj6l9_0jNE2jZx00

Ring Stick Up Security Cam : 30% off

Protect your home with this HD security camera by Ring. It’s easy to set up and offers convenient control and alerts on your phone.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrRKt_0jNE2jZx00

Anker Wireless Charger : 33% off

Never run out of power for your smartphone or earbuds with this convenient wireless charger. It charges devices quickly and is compatible with many devices. The compact design doesn’t take up much space, either.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8WtF_0jNE2jZx00

Beats Studio Buds : 40% off

These pair with Android and iOS devices with little effort.  These last around 8 hours on a full charge. They are available in numerous colors.

Sold by Best Buy

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwLKy_0jNE2jZx00

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 : 38% off

This features an 8.7-inch display and a 13-hour battery life. It comes with 32 gigabytes of built-in storage and is compatible with microSD cards.

Sold by Target

Shop Now

Other top tech deals

Home and kitchen deals from Farberware, Instant Pot and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zzq4H_0jNE2jZx00

Cosori Pro Air Fryer : 23% off

This features numerous presets and customizable settings. It’s durable, and its operation is straightforward.  It comes with a cookbook featuring 100 recipes.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuVTX_0jNE2jZx00

AcuRite Pro Humidity Meter and Thermometer : 26% off

This handy meter detects changes in temperature and humidity every 10 seconds to protect items in your home. It can sit on your tabletop or be mounted with a magnet and offers a backlight feature to make it easy to read.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIbsG_0jNE2jZx00

Keurig K-Mini : 50% off

This is stylish and compact, making it an ideal choice for smaller kitchens. It’s available in seven colors. You can brew a cup of coffee in just a few minutes.

Sold by T arget

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IbCSA_0jNE2jZx00

Furinno Go Green Home Computer Desk : 48% off

This simple, elegant computer table is made of durable medium-density composite wood and polyvinyl chloride tubes, so it can easily hold your computer or laptop. It has a storage shelf for your central processing unit and two drawers for all your office supplies. It’s easy to put together, too.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAqCz_0jNE2jZx00

Instant Pot Duo Plus : 38% off

Replace several appliances in your kitchen with this versatile multi-cooker. It works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker and more, and it’s large enough to prepare meals for the whole family.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top home and kitchen deals

Toy deals from DC Comics, Lego and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFj2H_0jNE2jZx00

Melissa And Doug On the Go Water Wow! Reusable Color with Water Activity Pad : 18% off

This six-pack of activity pads features watercolor pages that children can color with the easy-to-hold water pen. Each pad has four reusable white pages that let the color show up when wet but turn back to white when dry. This set is ideal for kids aged 3 to 7.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDVFE_0jNE2jZx00

Gund Slumbers Premium Classic Teddy Bear : 18% off

This large, cuddly teddy bear makes a perfect gift for children ages 1 and up. It has a classic teddy bear design, with super-soft brown fur, tan accents on the chest and large paw pads. The surface is washable, so you can clean up messes with ease.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKOx0_0jNE2jZx00

LEGO Queer Eye Fab Five Loft : 41% off

This LEGO set for kids and adults features the Fab Five, the iconic cast of Queer Eye. With almost 1,000 pieces, it features stunning detail, cute jokes and plenty of interactive play.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xy3D4_0jNE2jZx00

L.O.L Surprise Dolls OMG Dance Gurl : 8% off

These fun dolls don’t just provide hours of entertaining play; they give kids the opportunity to open several surprises, too. These surprises can include clothing, shoes, accessories and even stickers.; this dancing doll reveals even more under a black light.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25RuiS_0jNE2jZx00

Magic Mixies Crystal Ball : 25% off

This toy responds to the included magic wand with lights, sounds and more. It’s available in pink or blue. You can buy refill packs for additional character reveals.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFmN5_0jNE2jZx00

Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box : 20% off

This set includes 484 classic Lego bricks that are compatible with other sets. The included storage case is shaped like a giant Lego brick.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top toy deals

Fitness and sports deals from Champion Sports, SereneLife and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECHbt_0jNE2jZx00

Champion Sports Medicine Ball : 23% off

Whether you’re a fitness beginner or an expert, this medicine ball comes in handy for plenty of exercises. Its exterior is made of synthetic leather that offers a non-slip grip to provide control over the ball.  It also features premium stitching for improved durability.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAw1y_0jNE2jZx00

SereneLife 3-Wheel Golf Push Cart : 29% off

This push golf cart makes it easy to get your golf clubs around the course. It has a heavy-duty aluminum frame, so it can hold up to 33 pounds. It has a rear wheel brake to keep it from rolling away, too.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gn69v_0jNE2jZx00

New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Running Shoes : 29% off (depending on size)

These sharp-looking running shoes offer plenty of cushioning and support when you’re pounding the pavement. They also provide excellent traction and shock absorption for running, walking and other activities.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVct8_0jNE2jZx00

Reebok Crewneck Sweater : 35% off (depending on size)

This comfortable sweater features an understated design with a small logo on the front. It’s machine washable and is available in three colors.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uEES_0jNE2jZx00

CAP Barbell Adjustabell Adjustable Dumbbell : 22% off

These let you increase your workout intensity over time without taking up much space in your home gym. They’re durable and easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Other top fitness and sports deals

Beauty, health and wellness deals from Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xli9y_0jNE2jZx00

Makeup Eraser : 40% off

This reusable washcloth can remove all your makeup with only water. The material is durable enough to last up to five years and machine-washable for easy cleaning. It’s excellent for sensitive skin, too.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uH7z_0jNE2jZx00

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Sculpting Wax : 30% off

This highly effective wax makes it easy to sculpt your eyebrows into the shape you want.  Most said it lasted through the day.

Sold by S ephora

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDxb1_0jNE2jZx00

LEVOIT Air Purifier : 15% off

You can keep the air in your home clean and allergen-free with this air purifier. It doesn’t make much noise and offers energy-efficient operation. The controls are user-friendly, too.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmuM7_0jNE2jZx00

Hot Tools Professional Gold Curling Iron : 50% off

This versatile curling iron can create voluminous curls in even the straightest hair. It heats up quickly and evenly to prevent damage to the hair. It also features a stay-cool tip to avoid burns to your scalp and fingers.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQK0F_0jNE2jZx00

Pure Enrichment Cool Air Humidifier : 36% off

Keep your hair and skin from getting dry and your respiratory condition from acting up this winter with this convenient humidifier. It doesn’t make much noise, so it won’t disturb you while you sleep. Its water reservoir is large to avoid frequent refilling, too.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Shop Now

Other top beauty, health and wellness deals

Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Best Black Friday deals you might have missed that are still on sale

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals that are still on sale? Black Friday has come and gone. But that doesn’t mean the deals are done. This year’s holiday sales are so important to retailers that they are offering deep discounts even though the main event has […]
TechRadar

Best Black Friday Bose deals: headphones, soundbars and more

Rejoice! Black Friday is here and, in a break from the norm, Bose is all about the Black Friday discounts for 2022 – particularly on its over-ear wireless headphones, but also on its popular QuietComfort earbuds. The US household name makes not only some of the best wireless speakers,...
Business Insider

The best Black Friday furniture deals from Crate & Barrel, West Elm and 20+ other retailers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday furniture deals are rolling into the weekend, so there's still time to shop the sales from major furniture retailers. Right now, you can still save on sofas, chairs, beds, tables, and more from some of our favorite furniture brands, including Article, Hay, and Crate & Barrel, which is offering over 50% off select items.
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
ZDNet

The 52 best Black Friday deals on Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday

Missed the Amazon deals this Black Friday? If you look closely, you can still find some amazing deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the shopping lines. Also: Live blog: The...
NEWS10 ABC

Start your Cyber Monday shopping now with these early deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What early deals for Cyber Monday are best? Although Black Friday already feels like a distant memory, that doesn’t mean the deals have come to an end. They haven’t even slowed down. In fact, with Cyber Monday happening tomorrow, the sales are actually ramping up. If you […]
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury Walmart closed briefly after shooting in parking lot

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury closed briefly on Sunday afternoon following a shooting incident in the parking lot. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location just before 4:00 PM, after receiving a call for a man who had been shot in the hip.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

9-year-old, woman rescued after child falls through ice in Illinois

AURORA, Ill. (WGN) — A 9-year-old boy and a woman were rescued from a pond in Illinois Wednesday afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m., Aurora Police were called to a frozen section of a retention pond after receiving a report that a boy was drowning. The boy reportedly fell through...
AURORA, IL
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy