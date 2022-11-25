Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
NECN
Will Radioactive Water From Pilgrim Plant Be Released Into Cape Cod Bay? Update Expected Monday
An update is expected Monday night on the potential for radioactive water to be released into Cape Cod Bay as part of the decommissioning of a former nuclear power plant, but environmental activists who have resisted the idea all along said they won't be satisfied unless "not one drop" is discharged into the ocean.
WCVB
Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits
BOSTON — It's one of the biggest planes you'll see in the skies. Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
Two Mass. counties at elevated COVID risk level before holiday, CDC says
Entering Thanksgiving, most of Massachusetts was at low risk from COVID-19, according to data analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. But two counties were the exception — and that was before a surge of travelers during the holiday weekend. The CDC found the COVID...
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
westfordcat.org
New COVID Strain Predominant in Mass., Body of Lost Westford Hiker Found: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Nov. 27 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts. A new COVID-19 variant, related to the Omicron family, is now the predominant strain in...
vineyardgazette.com
Appeal Filed in Decision by State Ethics Commission
Aquinnah select board member Gary Haley, who was cited and fined by the state ethics commission for violating the state conflict of interest law, has appealed the ruling in Suffolk County Superior Court. In a decision released Oct. 25, the commission ordered Mr. Haley to pay $10,000 in civil penalties...
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
State seeks feedback on proposed changes to public access in Ware River watershed system
State officials will convene a meeting on Nov. 29 in Barre where they will hear comments and answer questions on proposed changes to policies governing public access to the Ware River watershed system. The watershed is part of a system that provides potable water to 3.1 million people, primarily in...
Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough
Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
huntnewsnu.com
Mishoon project ignites for the first time in 300 years
After centuries of Boston overlooking the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes, they are now reclaiming their culture and reminding the city they are not going anywhere. Spectators gathered Oct. 31 at the Charlestown Little Mystic Boat Slip as flames danced over a 1,400 pound log. Andre StrongBearHeart Gaines Jr., cultural steward of the Nipmuc Tribe, stood tending to the log. Gaines had been there for hours already. He burned the log, scraped the ash and wet the wood — this cycle repeated until his 24-hour shift was over. It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that the burning would come to a halt, and with that came the finished product: a mishoon.
whdh.com
Driver destroys wall in front of Dorchester home
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver destroyed a wall and part of a porch in front of a home on Harvard Street in Dorchester Monday night. The car came to a rest next to the house following the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was...
Boston Globe
America’s oldest park is getting an upgrade 🌳
It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🍗 Heads up: Today is Throw Out Your Leftovers Day. If you’re hoarding Thanksgiving leftovers that you know you won’t eat, let this be your reminder to toss them before they get gross. 👀 What’s on...
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Boston
Boston has a deep-rooted history in the battle for same-sex recognition and rights in the US. The GLAD (GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders) organization was formed in Boston in 1978 after a series of police raids targeting suspected gay men. In 1974, Elaine Noble joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives to become the first openly-LGBTQ+ candidate elected into her position in the US. Pressure coming from Boston’s LGBTQ+ community even moved Massachusetts into being the first state to declare same-sex marriage legal in 2003.
Yes, hyperlocal newspapers are dying. But here’s what’s rising up to fill the void.
"We're trying to seize the future." Rumbling press plants and the vibrant orchestra of ringing phones, incessant keyboards, and the booming voices of nosey characters have long faded to silence in many of the local newsrooms that once brought word of the essential and eccentric to the people of Massachusetts.
WCVB
Salve Regina University student, softball team member killed in New Hampshire rollover crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A 21-year-old student at Salve Regina University was killed and several others hurt in a rollover crash early Thanksgiving morning at a busy traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, state police said. Ceppetelli was...
belmontonian.com
Help Wanted, Please! Belmont DPW Director Says Finding Workers Tougher Than Ever Before
Once, it was nearly every child’s dream job was to drive a big truck including a snow plow. Today, Belmont and about every city and town across the country can’t find someone/anyone to drive a municipal truck. In fact, the Belmont DPW can’t get people to join the department, period.
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
State DPH offers $75 gift cards for COVID shots in Vaccine Equity Initiative
After two years of encouraging Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the state Department of Public Health is upping its game and offering $75 gift cards to residents accepting a COVID booster, or in some cases getting their very first vaccine. The DPH, working...
Comments / 0