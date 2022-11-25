Sartell High School sports teams and several athletic individuals enjoyed a slew of victories during this past fall season of competition. For starters, the Sabre Football Team finished the season on a high note. Although in the Section 8AAAAA championship, the Sabre team lost its game against Moorhead, 28-26, Sartell was the number-4 seed and beat Bemidji in the first round and then had a huge win against number-1 seed team, Sauk Rapids, 15-14. The Sabres finished with an overall record of 5-6 runner-up in Section 8AAAAA.

SARTELL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO