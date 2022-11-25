Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury’s not the only family affair: It’s time to ‘Turner’ up some new Thanksgiving Traditions
Keeping the Town Crier tradition going of reprinting archive stories from the late, Mike Ippolito, we publish this gem on the Turner Family from the 2018 Thanksgiving Football Section. BILLERICA/WILMINGTON — Thanksgiving, perhaps more than any other holiday is all about family. Families getting together for the first time since...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
Framingham Police Arrest 4 For Breaking & Entering into Apartment
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police charged 4 individuals with breaking & entering after they were found inside an apartment in downtown Framingham. Police were called to Irving Square Apartments at 75 Irving Street at 8;37 a.m. on November 22. “Management notified police that several individuals were inside of an apartment...
whdh.com
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
iheart.com
'Tis the Season: The Beach Boys To Perform In Medford's Chevalier Theatre
MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — There's a tale about Christmas you're about to be told: The Beach Boys are back in the Bay State to perform during their "'Tis the Season" tour at the Chevalier Theatre in Medford Sunday night. Accompanied by the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra, the Beach Boys...
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
Major water main break floods Lowell streets
A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
Car flipped onto its roof on I-391 in Chicopee
Traffic was backed up on I-391 south in Chicopee Monday afternoon after a car flipped onto its roof.
MassLive.com
Chicopee police charge 2 teens after gun pulled in fight at football game
A pair of teenagers are facing charges after one of them pulled a gun and struck a bystander in the face with it during a fight at Chicopee’s annual Thanksgiving Day football game, police said. Emmanuel Nieves and Anthony Rodriguez, both 19, were arrested Thursday after a confrontation during...
Woman found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed Needham teens
On Monday, a Norfolk Superior Court jury found a Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle in connection with a 2018 crash that claimed the life of two Needham High School teenage girls. Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, was found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in connection with a 2018 Needham...
thelocalne.ws
The red-headed woodpecker is a rare visitor to Ipswich, where the field meets the forest
If you are running in the fields at Appleton Farms, at the Trustees of Reservations landscape on 1A in Ipswich, run back past the farm store and straight down the path. Listen for a drumming sound that lasts about one second, then pauses, then repeats. You might hear the call, too: a loud “qurr.”
spectrumnews1.com
Ecotarium unearths 40 year old Lions Club time capsule
WORCESTER, Mass. — A time capsule sat underground at the Ecotarium for 40 years until Sunday. The science museum unearthed the capsule, not knowing what was inside of it. The initial thought was the capsule was filled with memorabilia from the Worcester Host Lions Club from November 1982. The...
Fire hits apartment building on Esther Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - An apartment building on Esther Street was damaged by fire late Tuesday morning. There were no reported injuries. Firefighters were dispatched to 55 Esther St. about 11:30 a.m. Crews were able to knock down the flames before they could spread to much of the three-story building. Return to...
Watertown News
Five Homes in Watertown Were Sold This Week
Three single family homes, a two-family home and a condo were sold this week. 25-27 Birch Road, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom 1,800 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $902,500. 33 Hovey St., 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,032 sq. ft. Single Family, Sold: $710,000. 19 Keith St., 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 856 sq....
whdh.com
Police investigation underway at Downtown Crossing MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Officers could be seen gathered near the entrance to the station and crime scene tape was blocking off an area. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS...
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
WCVB
80th anniversary of Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston, deadliest nightclub fire in US history
BOSTON — In the blink of an eye the Cocoanut Grove, one of Boston's swankiest nightclubs, became an unimaginable inferno — trapping hundreds of panicked victims as they jammed the club's exits. In less than 15 minutes, 492 people were dead and another 166 injured, making the blaze...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
MassLive.com
Four-bedroom home in Springfield sells for $253,800
Salomi Stewart bought the property at 156 Buckingham Street, Springfield, from Todd W Crosset and Anne E Richmond on Nov. 2, 2022, for $253,800 which works out to $110 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms sits on a 7,645 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Comments / 0