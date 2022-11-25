Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
Snow Likely in Minnesota this Week
UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday. A winter storm watch is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for areas to the northeast. The heaviest amounts could still shift, so keep an eye on the forecast. So far this season, St. Cloud has...
Will narrow band of 6+ inches of snow hit Twin Cities Tuesday?
A storm system is set to deliver snow to Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday and there could be a narrow band of 6+ inches. "An area of six or more inches also looks likely, but the exact location and size of this band is still uncertain. Bottom line: get ready for snow on Tuesday and check back for updates with more details as Tuesday approaches," says the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.
mprnews.org
St. Cloud schools to offer state’s first Somali language immersion program
Kindergartners in the St. Cloud school district will soon be able to learn both English and Somali through a dual language immersion program. Students in a dual language immersion program will receive instruction half the day in Somali, and half the day in English. In current research, the dual language immersion model is emerging as the best option for students no matter what language they speak at home, said Lori Posch, executive director of learning and teaching.
mprnews.org
New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota
The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Quiet end to holiday weekend before snow arrives
(FOX 9) - Seasonable weather has returned for the close of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. There is plenty of sunshine in store for Sunday, and it will be a pleasant and quiet afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler than Saturday's high of 53 degrees, with highs returning to the mid 30s by Sunday afternoon.
A Snow Covered Car Can Get You A Ticket In Minnesota
So far this year we've just had a few nuisance snows and we can all be thankful we don't get those lake effect snows like the Buffalo, NY area got recently. Every once in awhile you will spot a vehicle with 2 feet of snow piled on it and barely a spot open for the driver to see out. Well, according to the Minnesota State Patrol's Lt Eric Roeske, it's illegal. “You’re required to have your front windshield and front side windows clear as to not obstruct vision in any way.”
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Accumulating snow remains in the cards Monday night into Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the next two days remains quiet, the focus will turn to the first “decent” accumulating snowfall Monday night into Tuesday, which has prompted a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for parts of the area. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy...
KIMT
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
thenewsleaders.com
Penny Press Project arrives at ‘Milk & Honey’
Minnesota Public Arts Projects facilitate up-close and personal contacts between artists and residents throughout the state and in some cases bring people directly into the arts-making projects. That is what will happen from now (it started Nov. 6) until Saturday, Dec. 17 at Milk & Honey Ciders, with a special...
KIMT
What We're Tracking: Potential for Rain or Snow on Tuesday
Upper Midwest -- A storm system will be taking shape over the Central Rockies this weekend and will be moving into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday. This will be rain and snow across Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. What's crucial to determine is the exact track the storm will take, as that will impact who receives rain versus snow. As it stands now, there are a couple scenarios that could develop.
voiceofalexandria.com
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!
Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
Accumulating snow possible in Twin Cities next week
Fall 2022 will end quite mild – at nearly 2 degrees above normal – but we have certainly had some snow and at least short bursts of cold. Believe it or not, despite the white coating for the last couple of weeks the Twin Cities is below normal for autumn snowfall by 0.6 inches. At least for now. A storm system in the last 36 hours of meteorological fall could change that.
visitwinona.com
Meet Winona: Minnesota’s Sweetest Small Town (& Why It’s Worth Visiting)
Minnesota. The very name conjures up images of a frigidly cold place, with trees shedding their leaves and a terrain that resembles parts of Nebraska or Kansas for their flatness. Of course, some of this information is correct. But some are just commonplace generalizations which are, to be honest, unwarranted attempts to paint the state with a broad brush. Of course, Minnesota is stunning. Perhaps, even more when the cold season is at its peak and trees are covered in frosty snow. The quintessential silver lining in a cloud. And while parts of Minnesota may have that overhyped pancake look, the Land of 10,000 lakes still boasts plenty of topography. Besides, is beauty all about mountains, hills, and ridges?
Buyers not discouraged by rising tree prices for the holidays
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- This weather is ideal for picking out a holiday tree, and Minnesotans are making the most of it. But several factors will make it more expensive this year. WCCO's Allen Henry visited the Happy Land Tree Lot in St. Paul to find what makes the perfect tree, and how much more you could be paying."Next weekend is actually our busiest but this one is already. Just yesterday, we blew last year out of the water," said Baden Hilty, who works at the farm.The search for the perfect tree depends on what exactly you're looking for."[A] nice, full...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
willmarradio.com
Birds Found Dead on Minnesota Lake
(Waseca, MN) -- More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
kfgo.com
Minnesota deer hunting numbers down
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
