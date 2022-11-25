Read full article on original website
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
leominsterchamp.com
Opinion/Higgins: Massachusetts House passes $3.76 billion economic development bill
The Massachusetts Legislature recently passed a $3.76 billion economic development bill (H5374) to address disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic through one-time investments in health and human services, the environment and climate mitigation, economic development, housing, and food insecurity. I am grateful the legislation includes $400,000 in investments in affordable family housing in Leominster, led by North Star Family Services, Inc.
MassLive.com
Gov. Baker calls Mass. migrant housing capacity a ‘very significant problem’
Massachusetts must dramatically expand its shelter capacity to handle an influx of migrants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday as he defended his $139 million supplemental budget filed earlier this month despite the legislative session drawing to a close and Gov.-elect Maura Healey preparing to helm the corner office. That type...
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
POLITICO
Healey’s Beacon Hill rendezvous
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS — Six days after he was elected governor in 2014, Republican Charlie Baker joined Democratic legislative leaders at the State House for a series of private meetings followed by a public show of cross-party unity before the press. His successor, Democrat Maura Healey, has now held...
Boston City Councilors weigh allowing 16, 17-year-olds to vote in local elections
BOSTON -- Boston City Councilors will vote on Wednesday to determine if a special law that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections moves forward. The law would not change any voting requirements at the state or federal level. The petition for a special law was offered by City Councilors Julia Mejia, Kenzie Bok, Liz Breadon, Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo, and Ruthzee Louijeune."A lot of decisions that directly impact young people are being made without their direct consent ... The time has come to acknowledge the critical role that young people play in our City and grant them...
WBUR
Thousands of Cape Cod homeowners may need to replace septic systems under new state regulations
A proposed change in state regulations could require tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents to replace or upgrade their septic systems in the next five years, unless local water districts come up with plans to mitigate nitrogen pollution. The new regulations would at first affect only Cape Cod, where decades...
Tufts Daily
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4
In an election night of historic firsts in Massachusetts, voters elected Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey as the state’s first female governor and one of the nation’s first openly lesbian governors. Several ballot measures also scored victories, including a tax on incomes above $1 million and a law allowing undocumented individuals to obtain state driver’s licenses.
vineyardgazette.com
Appeal Filed in Decision by State Ethics Commission
Aquinnah select board member Gary Haley, who was cited and fined by the state ethics commission for violating the state conflict of interest law, has appealed the ruling in Suffolk County Superior Court. In a decision released Oct. 25, the commission ordered Mr. Haley to pay $10,000 in civil penalties...
WCVB
Massachusetts research group works to find alternatives to traditional seawalls
BOSTON — In February, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releaseda new report that predicts the water level in Boston Harbor would rise somewhere between 1.15 feet and 1.54 feet by 2050. Stone Living Lab, a Massachusetts research group, is working to minimize the effects of those rising sea...
These are the Mass. communities with the highest, lowest voter turnout
Massachusetts voter turnout was 51.4% in the midterm elections, with 2,508,298 ballots cast, Secretary of State William Galvin announced Monday. But 51 Massachusetts cities and towns saw turnout below the 50% threshold, and another 71 municipalities logged turnout above 65%, according to a MassLive analysis of newly certified election data released by Galvin’s office.
NECN
Will Radioactive Water From Pilgrim Plant Be Released Into Cape Cod Bay? Update Expected Monday
An update is expected Monday night on the potential for radioactive water to be released into Cape Cod Bay as part of the decommissioning of a former nuclear power plant, but environmental activists who have resisted the idea all along said they won't be satisfied unless "not one drop" is discharged into the ocean.
WBUR
Advocates call for more police oversight after WBUR investigation
Criminal justice advocates are pushing the state to do more to oversee police after a WBUR investigation discovered some officers accused of wrongdoing simply moved to new departments. WBUR found over a dozen current officers have previously been fired or forced to resign over violations like sexual assault, domestic violence,...
Most Massachusetts taxpayers have received surplus refund checks
BOSTON - Most people who are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts have their money by now. But if you don't, don't worry yet.The state says as of last week, about 2.9 million people have been paid. Most of the payments came by mail as a paper check and about a million were direct deposits.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.If you still don't have your money, the deadline isn't until December 15th.But, if you think you qualify, and you don't get your money by then, contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
nbcboston.com
Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check Yet? More Are on the Way
If you haven't received your Massachusetts tax refund check yet, you should get it soon. In fact, most of them have already been sent out, the state said this week. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers nearly a month ago when the calendar switched to November. But not everyone gets them on the same schedule.
Massachusetts will give you a $75 gift card if you get vaccinated or boosted
More than 250 clinics are happening in Greater Boston and several more rural areas before the end of the year. Massachusetts residents can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 through Dec. 31. All members of a family, adults and children alike, can receive gift cards for...
nhbr.com
New Hampshire Market Basket employee alleges age discrimination in new suit
A Market Basket employee alleges that the supermarket chain promoted younger workers over himself after the state’s Human Rights Commission found probable cause for his age-related grievances. The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owner of the chain, denied the allegations in court, saying that the man was eventually promoted. Rodney Martinez...
NECN
Wu Claims Major Progress at Mass. and Cass, Admits Errors ‘Framing for Our Efforts'
While the confluence of homelessness and substance use in Boston's "Mass. and Cass" area persists, Mayor Michelle Wu argued Monday that conditions on the ground have improved dramatically in the year since she took office. Wu, who has drawn criticism from a range of fellow policymakers and community leaders over...
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
themainewire.com
Boston Pays $2.1 Million to Religious Liberty Advocates Over Anti-Christian Discrimination
The city of Boston has paid Liberty Counsel, a non-profit organization that litigates in defense of religious freedom, more than $2.1 million following a five-year legal fight over a flag the city refused to fly. In 2017, Hal Shurtleff, leader of the Christian group Camp Constitution, asked the city to...
‘There used to be waiting lists:’ Shortage of nurses, staff, plague hospitals in post-COVID recovery
Westfield State University has 130 students in its pre-licensure nursing program but could double that to 260, much to the relief of staff-starved hospitals in the Pioneer Valley and across the state. If only it had the students signing up for courses that lead, upon graduation, to jobs paying at...
