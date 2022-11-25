ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

leominsterchamp.com

Opinion/Higgins: Massachusetts House passes $3.76 billion economic development bill

The Massachusetts Legislature recently passed a $3.76 billion economic development bill (H5374) to address disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic through one-time investments in health and human services, the environment and climate mitigation, economic development, housing, and food insecurity. I am grateful the legislation includes $400,000 in investments in affordable family housing in Leominster, led by North Star Family Services, Inc.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
DARTMOUTH, MA
POLITICO

Healey’s Beacon Hill rendezvous

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS — Six days after he was elected governor in 2014, Republican Charlie Baker joined Democratic legislative leaders at the State House for a series of private meetings followed by a public show of cross-party unity before the press. His successor, Democrat Maura Healey, has now held...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Boston City Councilors weigh allowing 16, 17-year-olds to vote in local elections

BOSTON -- Boston City Councilors will vote on Wednesday to determine if a special law that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections moves forward. The law would not change any voting requirements at the state or federal level. The petition for a special law was offered by City Councilors Julia Mejia, Kenzie Bok, Liz Breadon, Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo, and Ruthzee Louijeune."A lot of decisions that directly impact young people are being made without their direct consent ... The time has come to acknowledge the critical role that young people play in our City and grant them...
BOSTON, MA
Tufts Daily

Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4

In an election night of historic firsts in Massachusetts, voters elected Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey as the state’s first female governor and one of the nation’s first openly lesbian governors. Several ballot measures also scored victories, including a tax on incomes above $1 million and a law allowing undocumented individuals to obtain state driver’s licenses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Appeal Filed in Decision by State Ethics Commission

Aquinnah select board member Gary Haley, who was cited and fined by the state ethics commission for violating the state conflict of interest law, has appealed the ruling in Suffolk County Superior Court. In a decision released Oct. 25, the commission ordered Mr. Haley to pay $10,000 in civil penalties...
AQUINNAH, MA
WBUR

Advocates call for more police oversight after WBUR investigation

Criminal justice advocates are pushing the state to do more to oversee police after a WBUR investigation discovered some officers accused of wrongdoing simply moved to new departments. WBUR found over a dozen current officers have previously been fired or forced to resign over violations like sexual assault, domestic violence,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Most Massachusetts taxpayers have received surplus refund checks

BOSTON - Most people who are eligible for a surplus tax refund in Massachusetts have their money by now. But if you don't, don't worry yet.The state says as of last week, about 2.9 million people have been paid. Most of the payments came by mail as a paper check and about a million were direct deposits.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986.  The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be.If you still don't have your money, the deadline isn't until December 15th.But, if you think you qualify, and you don't get your money by then, contact the state's call center at 877-677-9727. It's open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Haven't Received Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check Yet? More Are on the Way

If you haven't received your Massachusetts tax refund check yet, you should get it soon. In fact, most of them have already been sent out, the state said this week. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers nearly a month ago when the calendar switched to November. But not everyone gets them on the same schedule.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

New Hampshire Market Basket employee alleges age discrimination in new suit

A Market Basket employee alleges that the supermarket chain promoted younger workers over himself after the state’s Human Rights Commission found probable cause for his age-related grievances. The DeMoulas Supermarkets Inc., owner of the chain, denied the allegations in court, saying that the man was eventually promoted. Rodney Martinez...
MAINE STATE

