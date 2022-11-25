Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Turn Your Thanksgiving Leftovers into Yummy Enchiladas
Many American families spent more this year to prepare their Thanksgiving dinner than last year. It’s estimated the average feast would cost $64.05, up more than $10 from last year. The rising costs of food is also giving families an additional reason to utilize leftovers from their Thanksgiving dinner.
7 Delicious Ways to Use Leftover Turkey
It happens every year: you just cooked a wonderful Thanksgiving meal and are now stocked with 10 pounds of leftover turkey. Sure, turkey soup is a classic, and everyone loves a Moist-Maker Sandwich, but we always end up with leftover turkey fatigue following the fall holiday. So to reduce wasting both food and money this year, we got creative and thought outside the box to develop some truly delicious meals to craft from turkey leftovers.
I made Ree Drummond's butternut squash macaroni and cheese and thought that the flavorful recipe would be perfect for Thanksgiving
An Insider reporter tried making the Pioneer Woman's butternut squash macaroni and cheese and thought the easy recipe was perfect for the holidays.
One Pot Taco Pasta | Simple Dinner Recipe
My husband added this to his top 5 favorite meals as soon as he started eating it! This is very easy to make, filling, and so delicious. The best part is you only need one pan!
Dinner Ideas: Tuscan Chicken Pasta Your Entire Family Will Enjoy
This Tuscan Chicken Pasta dish is rigatoni pasta tossed in a delicious cream sauce made with spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes with chunks of seasoned chicken breast. This dish takes only 50 minutes to make and is a family favorite any night of the week.
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
