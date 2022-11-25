Read full article on original website
Related
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
This Thanksgiving, let science help you roast a tastier turkey
One simple hack for roasting whole birds is to choose a different kind of pan — a low-rimmed baking sheet with the bird propped on a V-shaped rack. I’ve got a kitchen confession: I don’t do Thanksgiving turkey. It’s not because of dietary restrictions, although I do...
waste360.com
A Waste360 Guide to Reducing Holiday Food Waste
Waste360 has covered food waste throughout the years, placing a spotlight on the magnitude of the issue and the innovators working on solutions. As the holidays approach and plates are filled and emptied, here are some insights about food waste and the behaviors driving it. It's that time of the...
San Diego Channel
Here's why Americans eat cranberries at Thanksgiving
When it comes to Thanksgiving, the turkey may take center stage, but it’s the supporting side dishes that really make the show, and one of the most iconic is cranberries. Newsy caught up with Nodji Van Wychen, who is a third generation cranberry farmer in Warrens, Wisconsin and the president of Wetherby Cranberry Company.
How to find and destroy eggs laid by invasive spotted lanternflies
Invasive species experts say that now is the time to find and destroy eggs laid by spotted lanternflies to control their spread in 2023. The spotted lanternfly first appeared in the United States in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. The species is native to Asia, namely China, India and Vietnam, according to PestWorld.org. While the spotted lanternfly doesn’t bite, transmit disease and isn’t dangerous to humans, it can be harmful to various types of plants, according to environmental experts.
Can You Afford To Buy a Christmas Tree This Year?
The holiday season will be a financially trying one for many Americans this year. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 14% of Americans feel pressure to spend more than they are comfortable with...
The Truth About Recycling
That tasty drink was good while it lasted, but now all that’s left is an empty plastic cup. Thankful for the memories, you get up and make your way toward the trash can. Seeing a variety of options, a small dilemma arises. Do you take the lazy road and throw your cup in the trash, or do you do right by the environment and put your cup in the recycling bin? Choosing the latter brings about a small bit of joy because you understand the importance of recycling. Little do you know, the destination of that plastic cup remains the same regardless of your choice.
Inflation hits Christmas tree industry
Customers should expect higher prices this year when they set out to buy a fresh or artificial Christmas tree.
Christmas trees are expected to run out due to supply shortages
Looks like Christmas is in short supply. Some families might not be rocking around a Christmas tree this holiday season as supply chains are affecting more than just what you see on the store shelves. Christmas tree buyers are saying there will be fewer trees for trimming this year.
Good News Network
Sharp-Shooting Farm Robot Can Treat 500,000 Plants Per Hour With 95% Decrease in Chemical Sprays
With 50 spray nozzles and a sophisticated computer system, tractors out in California’s central valley are towing artificially-intelligent robots behind them that look set to launch a fourth revolution in agriculture. Passing over a field they can specifically target individual weeds and crops at a rate of 20 per...
architecturaldigest.com
How to Dispose of Paint the Responsible Way
If you’ve ever wondered how to dispose of paint or where to throw away old paint cans, you’re not alone. It’s estimated that 868 million gallons of architectural paint are sold annually in the United States. That means there is likely a lot of leftover paint for reusing, recycling, or disposing. One look at your garage and basement shelves will reveal a bevy of near-empty paint cans sitting (not so pretty). Tossing a can of paint into household trash may seem like the simplest thing to do, but that means the bucket will end up in a landfill—not the best final destination for latex or oil-based paint. In fact, being careless with household hazardous waste (HHW) can contaminate your community and may actually be illegal in some municipalities.
natureworldnews.com
British Grazed Grasslands Have an Average of 50% More Plant Species and Better Soil Health
For the first time, research has demonstrated that British grazed grasslands with less intensive management have, on average, 50% more plant species and better soil health. The new research could support farmers in improving soil health, biodiversity, and carbon levels in rural areas of Britain. Less intensively managed grasslands have...
couponingwithrachel.com
Airtight Food Storage Containers 16 Pieces with Lids and Labels
Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. Organize your pantry with this set of 16 BPA free Airtight Dry Food Containers with Lids and labels and a black marker over at Amazon. Right now they’re on price drop saving you 45%. These see through containers are perfect to store your flour, sugar, rice, nuts, coffee, beans, cereal, snacks, pet food or others dry foods.
TODAY.com
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Dimock residents, prosecutors and a utility met to discuss contaminated drinking water
Residents declined comment Monday night as they left the meeting at a high school near Dimock, saying they’d been instructed by a prosecutor not to talk. A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
"Human composting" is a hot new burial alternative
Forget traditional burial or cremation — "human composting" is the hot new thing in death care. Why it matters: Deciding what should be done with your remains is a deeply personal matter, and new options don't arise all that often. What's happening: California recently became the fifth U.S. state...
Compostable bags can’t be composted, minister admits
A minister has admitted that most plastic bags and packaging labelled ‘compostable’ can’t actually be composted.Green peer Natalie Bennett pressed Lord Benyon, a minister for the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, on whether this type of plastic is a green “con”.Lord Benyon told peers: "Compostable plastics must be treated in industrial composting facilities to be broken down and, when processed incorrectly, can be a source of microplastics and contaminate recycling streams.”Lord Benyon added the government’s focus would be on “reducing unnecessary consumption”, and creating a circular economy, reports the Mirror.Baroness Bennett said: “The government talks about reducing single-use...
On this farm, there’s no Thanksgiving
Oh, the oven is full. My cookstove is hot. Pots and pans crowd the kitchen counters. I may even break out my grandmother's porcelain plates. Outside, the ground crackles with frost — but I'm still cultivating, tending my attitude of gratitude like my life depends on the fruits of my labors. And it does. Farming is not gentle work; the body and spirit require as much regard as the land.
vinlove.net
Quitting a high-paying job abroad, 8X returns to his hometown to grow mushrooms to collect billions
Giving up a stable job with a good income in Cambodia, a bachelor of Agriculture and Forestry University Nguyen Chuong (33 years old) returns to his hometown to grow clean mushrooms, earning more than 1.5 billion VND/year. (1$=25,000 VND) Desire to get rich in the homeland. After graduating from Hue...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0