Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Warren County Extension Office Grant Writing Workshop Thursday
The Warren County Extension Office is hold a grant writing workshop this week, Grant Writing 101. Grant Writing 101 will be run by ISU Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development Specialist Jane Nolan Goeken, and will provide hands-on training in writing successful grant applications, in addition to seeking public and private funding sources. Those attending should bring a laptop or tablet device. The event will be on Thursday, December 1st from 6-9pm at 200 W 2nd Ave. Registration is due by tomorrow. Find a link to register below.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department Fundraising for K9
The Indianola Police Department is adding a K-9 Program, and are continuing to take donations to help fund the program. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the K-9 program will serve Indianola by helping to locate lost and at-risk individuals, help stop the flow of illegal drugs in the community, and assist in community outreach and policing efforts. Donations can be made out to the Indianola Police Department, and the Indianola City Council will fund the remainder of the program that donations do not cover. A name for the future K-9 unit will also have a community involved name pick.
kniakrls.com
VA Groundbreaking Ceremony Held
Knoxville held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds where the former Veterans Administration Hospital stood. It made November 21 a day to remember in moving forward in rebuilding the old Veteran’s Administation Hospital grounds after the buildings were leveled. After the VA Hospital left town it was time for...
KCCI.com
Long-time Winterset business celebrates final Small Business Saturday before closure
WINTERSET, Iowa — After shopping at big box stores for Black Friday, the trend continues for Small Business Saturday. It's a special time of celebrations that drew in people from across town to Winterset. "We like Winterset's cozy little square, just how tight, historic and classic it is. So...
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license
An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management.
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
kniakrls.com
City of Pella Snow Ordinance Reminders
The City of Pella reminds residents about the City’s snow ordinance. Driven by credible weather forecasts or actual accumulation, a snow emergency is first declared by the Public Works Director. The Chief of Police then alerts the public on 92.1 KRLS. Citizens can also register to receive e-mail or text notifications by visiting the City’s website at www.cityofpella.com and clicking on “Notify Me”.
Body, burnt vehicle found in Decatur County field
DECATUR, County, Iowa — A body and burnt vehicle were found in a rural field on Saturday. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, the individual’s body was discovered outside of the vehicle. The person’s identity has not been released. DCI said they hope to know more about how the individual died after an […]
kiwaradio.com
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Looks Forward To Dispelling Stereotypes
Altoona, Iowa — A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition this month. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition that impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Chamber Director Job Search
Emma Klocke, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Director, has advised the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce she will be resigning at the end of the year. Joe Cunningham, who is on the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Board, tells KNIA/KRLS News that they are currently accepting resumes for the position. According to Cunningham the chamber board hopes to start interviews as early as the middle of the week.
KCCI.com
Security guard fires gunshot inside a Des Moines bar
DES MOINES, Iowa — A gunshot was fired inside a bar on Locust Street in Des Moines late Friday night. Des Moines police say two people were fighting inside Ricochet gaming bar and lounge just before midnight on Friday. One person in the fight left the bar, but as...
KCCI.com
Iowa couple in jail after using fire extinguisher and pocketknife in domestic dispute
An Iowa couple is facing domestic abuse charges following an early morning argument. It happened near 6th and Washington Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. Des Moines police say a woman sprayed her boyfriend with a fire extinguisher. Then, he responded by throwing a pocket knife at her, which caused a...
KCCI.com
Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
kniakrls.com
ICYF Jingle Jog December 10th
The first annual ICYF Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be taking place in December, raising money for all the Indianola Community Youth Foundation activities. The jog will involve participants dressing up in Christmas gear including reindeer, Santa Claus, or elves, traveling through Indianola including through the Magical Lights display at Pickard Park, and ending at the annual Breakfast with Santa celebration. The Jingle Jog Fundraiser will be December 10th beginning at 7:30am, for more information click below.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
theperrynews.com
Grand River man arrested after passing out in running car
A Grand River man was arrested early Sunday after he was found passed out in his running car in a ditch south of Van Meter with his rifle by his side. Bradley Duane Phelps, 23, of 20628 125th Ave., Grand River, Iowa, was charged with second-offense OWI, driving while license denied or revoked, failure to maintain control, carrying weapon while intoxicated, violation of financial liability-accident and open container.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Library Seeing Increase In Use from Teens and Adults
The use for the Indianola Public Library has grown over the past year, seeing record usage from community members and record attendance in programs. Library Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News not only are the kids using the library more, older teens and adults are realizing what the library can offer.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Des Moines, Iowa
Set right in the heart of the state of Iowa, Des Moines is easily one of the most underrated cities in the US. But take some time to explore this revitalized Midwestern gem, and you’ll find a thriving arts community, a buzzing nightlife scene, and a whole slew of nationally recognized restaurants!
Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
Comments / 0