Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
St. Cloud schools to offer state’s first Somali language immersion program
Kindergartners in the St. Cloud school district will soon be able to learn both English and Somali through a dual language immersion program. Students in a dual language immersion program will receive instruction half the day in Somali, and half the day in English. In current research, the dual language immersion model is emerging as the best option for students no matter what language they speak at home, said Lori Posch, executive director of learning and teaching.
fox9.com
Thanksgiving is no holiday for Twin Cities medical professionals
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Holiday or not, the work at Twin Cities hospitals never stops. Thanksgiving looked a lot like any other Thursday for Dr. Jon Fuerstenberg, the lead intensivist at Allina Health’s Abbott Northwestern Hospital’s ICU. "Critical care is a 24/7 specialty. We have the same number...
KIMT
Minnesota’s overall hospital safety rises 12 positions in national ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s portion of hospitals with an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog increased from 25% in spring 2022 to 32.6% in fall 2022. The state rose from 30th overall to 18th place in the rankings. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed...
thenewsleaders.com
Penny Press Project arrives at ‘Milk & Honey’
Minnesota Public Arts Projects facilitate up-close and personal contacts between artists and residents throughout the state and in some cases bring people directly into the arts-making projects. That is what will happen from now (it started Nov. 6) until Saturday, Dec. 17 at Milk & Honey Ciders, with a special...
thenewsleaders.com
School districts network for winter-weather emergencies
A network of watchers will keep a close eye on winter weather for the sake of the safety of school students by implementing emergency school closings when weather turns nasty. It is recommended parents/guardians clip out this news story for future reference. The network includes the public schools of Sartell-St....
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes
PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
Ellison seeks public feedback on Fairview-Sanford merger
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking for the public’s input on a proposed merger between Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and another major healthcare company. Earlier this month, Fairview announced it intends to merge with Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health next year. The new entity would operate under the Sanford...
mprnews.org
New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota
The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
froggyweb.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
Enjoy “Frozen” Family Fun In Minnesota: 2 Events to See in 2023!
Officially winter starts December 21. Unofficially, we know in Minnesota, it's already here whether you like it or not. Every year I fight it, not wanting to let go of summer...then just as I feel I am embracing fall, winter hits. This year I'm doing all I can to fully accept the colder months ahead and marking my calendar with a few fun winter events I've been learning about.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
redlakenationnews.com
Advocates, opponents prepare for fight over marijuana legalization in Minnesota
Minnesota cannabis advocates have waited years for this moment: Democrats who support legalizing marijuana now control the governor's office and the state Legislature, and they are signaling they could act on the issue next year. The state's medical cannabis manufacturers, hemp-product retailers and industry groups are poised to have an...
KFIL Radio
Statewide Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Man
Redwood Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a Redwood Falls man. The Redwood Falls Police Department says 35-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by his family on November 18 sometime in the early to mid afternoon. He was seen on foot in Redwood Falls.
2 teens killed in crash on icy road in eastern Minnesota
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. -- Two teenagers were killed in a crash on an icy road in eastern Minnesota early Saturday.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Highway 23 near Nickerson. Nineteen-year-old Kaden Tuura was driving and hit ice as he navigated a curve. He lost control and the vehicle went into the ditch.Kaden Tuura was killed in the crash, along with 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura, per the state patrol.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Holiday things to do around Minnesota
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
visitwinona.com
Meet Winona: Minnesota’s Sweetest Small Town (& Why It’s Worth Visiting)
Minnesota. The very name conjures up images of a frigidly cold place, with trees shedding their leaves and a terrain that resembles parts of Nebraska or Kansas for their flatness. Of course, some of this information is correct. But some are just commonplace generalizations which are, to be honest, unwarranted attempts to paint the state with a broad brush. Of course, Minnesota is stunning. Perhaps, even more when the cold season is at its peak and trees are covered in frosty snow. The quintessential silver lining in a cloud. And while parts of Minnesota may have that overhyped pancake look, the Land of 10,000 lakes still boasts plenty of topography. Besides, is beauty all about mountains, hills, and ridges?
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Review Rochester Rape Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of rape charges has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request by 58-year-old Scott Ramey to review his conviction and 23-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old homeless woman two years ago. An Olmsted County jury found him guilty of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Comments / 0