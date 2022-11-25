Read full article on original website
BBC
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
Spain v Germany - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E
All the key details as a number of Liverpool targets could take to the field as Spain take on Germany in a crucial Group E encounter.
NBC Sports
How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination
Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination.Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.Many of the Red Wall remained to cheer on their national side after the final whistle and a chorus of ‘Yma o Hyd’, the team’s official World Cup song, rang out as players left the pitch.Others said they felt for manager Rob...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal shows strength with 3-1 win vs. Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Senegal earning a 3-1 win over Qatar at Al-Thumama Stadium in Qatar. A strong second half propelled Senegal as it scored two goals late, ultimately winning by that same number and capturing a well-earned three points. Earlier, Iran capitalized on a...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 7: Tunisia vs. Australia; Poland vs. Saudi Arabia; France vs. Denmark; Argentina vs. Mexico
The World Cup don’t stop just because the England vs. USA match is over, and we roll on with the second matchdays in Group C and Group D today. This could be another day where we think we know how the games will turn out ... only to be proven quite wrong!
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 9: Cameroon vs. Serbia; South Korea vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Switzerland; Portugal vs. Uruguay
What drama awaits today as we finish out the second round of group games at the 2022 World Cup? Will we see more upsets? More comebacks? And who will bring their true selves? No one seems to know what will happen at this World Cup with any certainty, but in a way, that’s fantastic!
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates from Group G match
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Wales build-up as Gareth Southgate hints at starting 11
England and Wales will do battle in a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal 'don't understand how' Danilo Pereira broke ribs
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal manager Fernando Santos said the team "do not understand...
Wales football fan who travelled to World Cup with son dies in Qatar
A Welsh football fan who flew out to Qatar to watch the World Cup with his son has died. The man, named by the Welsh FA as Kevin Davies, is understood to have been in Doha with his son and friends, but was taken ill and died of natural causes on Friday.The Wales Football Supporters’ Association’s fan embassy wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately we have lost one of the Red Wall yesterday in Qatar, our sincere condolences go out to his son here in Doha and his family back in Wales. May he rest in peace.”Noel Mooney, chief executive of the...
Soccer world reacts to Iran’s goalscoring heroics
For 98 minutes, it was 0-0 between Iran and Wales and we were prepared for the fifth scoreless draw at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But in the final minutes, Iran stepped up and took the lead thanks to a late goal by Roozbeh Cheshmi. Cheshmi only entered the match in the 78th minute but Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Iran’s goalscoring heroics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Özil in protest
Qatari soccer fans have hit back at Germany's World Cup protest by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain
BBC
World Cup 2022: Bukari on copying Cristiano Ronaldo goal celebration
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Ghana striker Osman Bukari says he did not disrespect Cristiano Ronaldo when he...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Cameroon vs. Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
It’s been an exciting first week for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. For Group G, Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland claimed a 1-0 victory over Cameroon during their Thanksgiving Day matchups. Now, the teams that lost those matches will face one another for a battle of redemption. Here’s...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England don't need 'boos' to know we didn't play well - Marcus Rashford
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England's players do not "need fans to boo" them to...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fouling Neymar 'has to stop', Brazil coach Tite says
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Brazil head coach Tite says the high number of fouls...
