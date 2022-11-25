Read full article on original website
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win
As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
Egomaniac Kevin Bacon took his wife to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ just to see her reaction to his name-drop
At long last, one of the longest-running gags in Marvel Cinematic Universe history will be paid off this coming Friday when Kevin Bacon shares the screen with the franchise’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Having been name-dropped in both James Gunn’s...
Scarlett Johansson Just Had a Baby — How Much Is the ‘Black Widow’ Star Worth?
Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous & wealth actresses in the world, starring in many popular movies. Find out how much the Black Widow star is worth.
NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Was Ready To Cause Chaos As Soon As He Joined The Show
Although it's beaten out by "Law & Order: SVU" as the longest-running crime drama ever (via NBC), "NCIS" is still incredibly popular after all of this time. In fact, Season 19 helped "NCIS" even become the most-watched television series of the 2021-2022 season, according to a report from Variety. It's almost natural that television shows start to fall off a little as they go on, but "NCIS" has proven to be an exception.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
‘Babylon’: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on recreating Hollywood’s sinful past
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle screened “Babylon,” his epic love letter to Hollywood, for the first time on Monday (Nov. 14) in advance of its Christmas Day release. His 3-hour plus picture from Paramount chronicles the turbulent transition from the silent era to the talkies. Chazelle has crafted a...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Jodie Foster Doesn’t Seem to Regret Turning Down ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel, ‘Hannibal’
Why wouldn't a second go at an Oscar-winning role in 'The Silence of the Lambs' be attractive to Jodie Foster?
‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie Promises That Damien Chazell’s Latest Is As Wild As ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’
Hardly any other movie of the past decade is as big, bawdy, and debaucherous as Martin Scorsese‘s “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” And Margot Robbie would know. Scorsese’s bananas banking biopic was the Australian actress’ stateside breakout. But Robbie thinks her latest movie, Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon,” in theaters this December, may give Scorsese’s film a run for its money.
'Blonde' Star Ana De Armas To Star Alongside Keanu Reeves In 'John Wick' Spin-Off 'Ballerina'
Get ready for a new powerful duo to take over our screens: Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves. The 34-year-old Blonde star and The Matrix actor are teaming up for a new film titled Ballerina - a spin-off to the latter's hit action franchise John Wick, with de Armas in a leading role.
Daniel Craig Didn't Want to Make 'Song and Dance' of Benoit's Sexuality in Knives Out 2
"I don't want people to get politically hung up on anything," Daniel Craig said of the casual reveal that his detective character Benoit Blanc is queer in the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery This post contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig has quite the unexpected love interest in his latest film. After reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the Golden Globe nominee, 54, told Deadline he doesn't want viewers to "get politically hung up"...
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery Joins Steven Knight Drama ‘This Town’
Michelle Dockery, best know for playing Lady Mary Crawley on the hit period drama Downton Abbey, has landed the lead role in This Town, an upcoming BBC drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. According to Deadline, the six-part series (formerly known as Two Tone) revolves around an extended family...
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
See Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren in gritty trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford traveled back in time in the first teaser trailer for their upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923.”. The 30-second trailer for the upcoming Paramount+ drama reveals a few glimpses of Mirren and Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the predecessors of the modern-day Duttons in “Yellowstone.”
Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible' Chopper Disrupts Filming PBS Show 'Call the Midwife'
"Midwife" star Jenny Agutter has had enough.
Glen Powell Recalls Having To Ask Tom Cruise For Permission To Make Both Top Gun: Maverick And Devotion
Glen Powell recalls a story about having to ask Tom Cruise for permission to make Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion.
Carey Mulligan Explains How Steven Spielberg Made Debut as Music Video Director With Marcus Mumford Song
Steven Spielberg, one of Hollywood’s most well-known filmmakers and producers, has had a busy year with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion and The Fabelmans, but making his debut as a music video director was probably not initially in the plans. During a Monday interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, actress Carey Mulligan explained how her husband, Marcus Mumford, and Spielberg teamed up to create the music video for his song “Cannibal.” As it turned out, the lead singer of Mumford & Sons needed help with the song’s video before the release of his solo album Self-Titled.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg to Receive Honorary Golden Bear...
