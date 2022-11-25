ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus among nation's top 10 data center regions, report shows

By Mark Williams, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnHVd_0jNE1X2k00

The Columbus area is adding data centers so fast that it now has become one of the top 10 regions in the country for them.

A new report finds that data center space increased 146% over the past 10 years in central Ohio.

The 1.9 million square feet of space added here between 2012 and 2021 trailed only Washington, D.C., and Dallas over that period, according to the report from 42Floors, a commercial real estate listing service.

The region now has 4.6 million square feet of space for data centers, ranking ninth among the country's metro areas. Washington, D.C., is No. 1 with 25.5 million square and Dallas is second with 14 million square feet. Columbus is behind only Chicago and Omaha, Nebraska, in data center space in the Midwest, and has added more space than both of those metro areas over the last decade.

About 40.5 million square feet of new data center space was added from 2012 through 2021 across the locations that 42Floors surveyed. Data center space in those locations increased from 121.5 million square feet in 2012 to 162 million square feet through 2021, the report found.

Columbus becoming a a major data hub

The Columbus region has become a hub for cloud computing, offering fiber networks that reach major cities on the East and West coasts, according to companies that have developed data centers. In addition, the region has a favorable climate for data centers, with little risk of flooding, earthquakes or tornadoes compared with other regions.

There are ample supplies of electricity and labor as well.

The report actually may underestimate just how strong growth has been in the Columbus area, said Eric Bell, founder of Baxtel.com , a site that track data center development.

"Columbus has grown a surprising amount," he said.

Baxtel's site shows Columbus has 40 data centers to 21 for Cleveland and 16 for Cincinnati. By power use, however, the Columbus area dwarfs the other Ohio cities, with 314.1 megawatts used compared with 43.7 in Cincinnati and 22.4 in Cleveland.

"Power is just a better way to measure the size of the data center industry," Bell said. "Everything is a function of power. "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QYTv_0jNE1X2k00

Are Ohio tax incentives driving expansion?

42Floors credits accessibility to reliable power, relatively affordable land and low incidence of natural disasters for the boom in Columbus-area data centers.

But the growth also coincides with a sales tax exemption for equipment used in data centers put in by the state. The state offers the incentive to projects that have an investment of at least $100 million in a three-year period and annual payroll of at least $1.5 million.

While there were data centers here already, Amazon's decision in 2015 to build data centers in New Albany, Dublin and Hilliard started a run of announcements of major name-brand projects in central Ohio that continue today.

Amazon's decision was followed by Facebook parent Meta and Google .

All three companies have announced expansions, and Google said a year ago that it will build additional data centers on the Hartman Farm off South High Street and in Lancaster.

"Google is proud to call Ohio home," said Amber Tilman, head of data center economic and community development for Google. "Columbus is a growing economic and cultural hub in the United States and it's a great place not only for our business, but for our employees to work and live. This community is vibrant, diverse and ready to lead Ohio and the U.S. into the next generation."

In June, real estate companies Lincoln Property and Harrison Street has bought 190 acres in New Albany that it plans for data centers and industrial use. And in September, the Washington, D.C.-company DBT-DATA said it plans to invest at least $1 billion to build data centers on 93 acres it purchased near the Intel site in New Albany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6mpm_0jNE1X2k00

Are data centers worth the tax break?

Initially, the amount of tax dollars the state lost from the incentive was minimal, but it has soared to about $70 million a year in recent years, according to state budget documents.

The liberal-leaning Policy Matters Ohio has objected to the tax break along with many others that it says cost the state money that could be better spent on improving services.

"Some of the world’s biggest, wealthiest companies have been winning state sales-tax breaks worth tens of millions of dollars for new data centers," the organization said in a 2020 report. "In 2015, Amazon was awarded such breaks estimated at $77 million over time. Google is getting $43.5 million and Facebook $37 million, each for new data centers in New Albany. These incentives exempt them from sales tax on purchases of hundreds of millions of dollars of equipment and extend over decades."

The report also noted that the data centers don't create many jobs.

Bell from Baxtel says tax breaks are an important factor in the decision by companies on where to build data centers.

Data centers house servers that store information, photos, videos, emails and other material. There are rows and rows of computer equipment.

"More and more states and municipalities are approving incentive packages for data centers," Bell said.

The companies spend tens of millions of dollars every year refreshing that equipment, and that's why the sales tax abatements are important, Bell said.

"There always will be a voice like that," he said of the concerns raised by Policy Matters.

Eventually, the tax breaks will expire and the state will get the full benefit of the what the companies are spending on new equipment, he said.

And while there may not be many jobs at data centers, they pay well and the workers tend to be among the highest paid in the communities where data centers are located, he said.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

The biggest Central Ohio data centers by square feet:

  1. Meta (Facebook), 1 Community Circle, New Albany -- 970,000
  2. Amazon, 2570 Beech Rd., New Albany -- 459,000
  3. Amazon, 5109 Hayden Run Rd., Hilliard -- 318,464
  4. Amazon, Crosby Business Park, Dublin -- 318,448
  5. Google, 1101 Beech Run SW, New Albany -- 275,000
  6. Citi, 306 Greif Parkway, Delaware -- 271,562
  7. Spirit Realty Capital, 4499 Fisher Rd., Columbus -- 205,339
  8. Amazon, Crosby Business Park, Dublin -- 159,244
  9. Amazon, Crosby Business Park, Dublin -- 159,244
  10. Cologiz, 555 & 575 Scherers Ct., Columbus -- 155,000

Source: 52Floors

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus among nation's top 10 data center regions, report shows

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3u3uzJx. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan

What was this fan doing at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon in Columbus?. An Ohio State/Michigan fan went viral on social media during Saturday afternoon's rivalry game. The fan was seen wearing both Ohio State and Michigan gear, during Saturday's edition of the 2022 rivalry game at The Horseshoe in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Michigan Lands Commitment On Eve Of 'The Game'

The No. 3 ranked Wolverines got a bit of good news on Friday as they prepare for their big showdown in Columbus with No. 2 Ohio State. Breeon Ishmail, a rising three-star athlete out of Cincinnati (Ohio) announced his commitment to Michigan via his social media account earlier today. According...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan

Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why fighter jets may be flying over Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of southern Ohio could see fighter jets flying over their homes Monday morning. According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct a test of an air defense system between 8 and 11 a.m. near the Hillsboro and Chillicothe areas. The guard […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Cleveland.com

The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember

COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State falls to No. 5 in week 14 AP, coaches polls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s 45-23 defeat by the Buckeyes at the hands of Michigan leaves Ohio State without a conference title and a top four spot in the polls. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) has been ranked No. 5 in the latest AP and USA Today coaches polls, a three place drop that leaves the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Wild Turkeys spotted in Hilliard around Thanksgiving

HILLIARD, Ohio — Wild turkeys are wandering around central Ohio, and they don't seem to worry at all that Thanskgiving was this week. Wild turkeys, a.k.a the "Hilliard Turkey Gang" as locals have been calling it, have been spotted out and about around Thanksgiving time. The birds first wandered...
HILLIARD, OH
Delaware Gazette

Grady gets top marks in study

Delaware’s OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital continues to earn top marks in The Leapfrog Group’s hospital safety grades. The self-proclaimed “non-profit watchdog organization” released the fall edition of its biannual rankings last week, and Grady maintained its stellar streak by again receiving an “A” grade.
DELAWARE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Central Ohio Technical College announces new board members

NEWARK – Dr. Mark Law and Rhoda Warnock have been appointed as members of the Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) fiduciary board of trustees. Warnock began her career at the Coshocton Grain Company (CGC) upon graduation from COTC in 1984. She embarked on her lifelong career at CGC as a computer specialist and progressed to the position of CEO/CFO. Rhoda completed a Regulation D stock sale of nearly $2 million to leverage funds for the construction of a $13 million grain elevator expansion in Illinois while managing the two Ohio elevators. Most recently, she directed the construction of the $10 million Coshocton soy processing plant and rebranded that sector of CGC.
NEWARK, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy