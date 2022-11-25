ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Twas the night before 'The Game: Poem about Ohio State and that team up north| Opinion

By Kelly Immel
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Kelly Immel earned a 1992 bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio State University. She currently cheers for the Buckeyes from Breckenridge, Colo.

‘Twas the night before the rivals meet in The Shoe

The last victory was theirs, the maize and the blue

These Buckeyes are brothers and it’s love that they share

The goal is a victory, the smell is in the air

With hearts beating strong, all efforts go forth

This year I am certain we beat that team from up north

Our weapons are potent with Emeka and crew

There’s Dallan and Miyan to name just a few

That Junior, he marvelous when he sees the football

Be it high or it low, he catches them all.

But Marvin is more than his name and his brawn

Those cleats that he wears? They’re by Louis Vuitton

Knowles has a defense cut from Chambers of Steele

We are tough on both ends, but one kid is unreal

JT is his name the last hard to pronounce

But make no mistake it’s QBs he will pounce

The trophy named Heisman is what makes us so proud

And it’s sure to be won by our own C.J. Stroud

The touchdowns he throws are many and quick

There is not a best one from too many to pick

Now kickoff is here let’s get this game going

C.J. is ready to get his arm throwing

The game will be close until it is over

The ball’s in the air from C.J. to Stover

The clock is not zero there’s still time for a grab

The playbook is clear, Day says throw it to Babb

The Buckeyes will win and pass such a test

Just three games to go and we hope for the best

First is in Indy then Fiesta or Peach

The wins we can taste for they are all within reach

This is our season so without further delay,

My bags are all packed see you soon in LA

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

