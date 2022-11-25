COTA moving ahead with design of rapid bus routes for Dublin and elsewhere

The Central Ohio Transit Authority is moving ahead with the design of several new rapid bus routes, even though a plan to ask the public to fund new transit options in central Ohio is on hold ,.

The agency this week unveiled the route that will anchor the LinkUs initiative, a wide-ranging project intended to connect Columbus and its suburbs using a range of transportation options.

The so-called Northwest Corridor — a fast-moving bus line — will start Downtown and make its way to Dublin via Olentangy River Road.

“We’re trying to get things queued up and ready,” said Kim Sharp, senior development director for COTA.

COTA wants plan in place when money arrives

Even though COTA has not secured its share of the funding, the transportation agency wants to have a plan in place when federal grant money becomes available, she said.

The agency envisions a corridor with a dedicated bus lane and traffic signals set to keep buses moving as quickly as possible.

This type of route is often referred to as “ bus rapid transit ,” and is used by several major American cities.

Cleveland’s HealthLine, for example, connects the city’s downtown with its east side suburbs. The city’s Rapid Transit Authority dedicated a lane to bus travel on a major thoroughfare and reset the light schedule to favor buses. The RTA boasts that it shortened what was once a 46-minute commute between downtown and the eastern suburbs to 34 minutes.

Buses traveling COTA's Northwest Corridor would leave Downtown, following Spring and Long streets through the Arena District to Olentangy River Road and head north, then taking Bethel Road west into Dublin. The route then would head north along Sawmill Road and run west on Route 161, through Bridge Park and downtown Dublin to Ohio University’s Dublin branch campus.

“This touches about 30% of the current jobs in Franklin County,” Sharp said. “It also includes five of the largest sports venues in central Ohio (Value City Arena, Ohio Stadium, Huntington Park, Lower.com Field, and Nationwide Arena).”

COTA also has plans for rapid bus route corridors along East Main Street and West Broad Street. The transit agency hopes to have buses on those routes by 2028.

“This is the very beginning,” Sharp said. “If all the stars are aligned it will be about a six-year process.”

Several obstacles stand in COTA’s way. For example, the organization is in the midst of a recruitment drive to make up for a shortage of drivers.

The agency also needs to secure the necessary funding. COTA is chasing three $150-million federal grants to get the three rapid bus routes started, but must first demonstrate that it has local funding to match those grants.

COTA withdrew a request to put a 0.5% sales tax on the ballot in November to help fund the system. COTA officials said it wasn’t the right time to put the issue in front of voters, but agency representatives remain confident that central Ohioans will agree to fund the project.

The organization has not decided when to put the issue before voters, but remains committed to a ballot measure, spokesperson Patrick Harris said.

Cincinnati and Cleveland both approved sales taxes to fund transit expansions, which gives COTA hope that Columbus will be similarly supportive, Sharp said.

If the measure ultimately fails at the ballot box, it wouldn’t doom bus rapid transit in Columbus, but would make it “very, very, very difficult,” Harris said.

