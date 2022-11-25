ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

COTA moving ahead with design of rapid bus routes for Dublin and elsewhere

By Patrick Cooley, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02h41R_0jNE1UOZ00

The Central Ohio Transit Authority is moving ahead with the design of several new rapid bus routes, even though a plan to ask the public to fund new transit options in central Ohio is on hold ,.

The agency this week unveiled the route that will anchor the LinkUs initiative, a wide-ranging project intended to connect Columbus and its suburbs using a range of transportation options.

The so-called Northwest Corridor — a fast-moving bus line — will start Downtown and make its way to Dublin via Olentangy River Road.

“We’re trying to get things queued up and ready,” said Kim Sharp, senior development director for COTA.

COTA wants plan in place when money arrives

Even though COTA has not secured its share of the funding, the transportation agency wants to have a plan in place when federal grant money becomes available, she said.

The agency envisions a corridor with a dedicated bus lane and traffic signals set to keep buses moving as quickly as possible.

This type of route is often referred to as “ bus rapid transit ,” and is used by several major American cities.

Cleveland’s HealthLine, for example, connects the city’s downtown with its east side suburbs. The city’s Rapid Transit Authority dedicated a lane to bus travel on a major thoroughfare and reset the light schedule to favor buses. The RTA boasts that it shortened what was once a 46-minute commute between downtown and the eastern suburbs to 34 minutes.

Buses traveling COTA's Northwest Corridor would leave Downtown, following Spring and Long streets through the Arena District to Olentangy River Road and head north, then taking Bethel Road west into Dublin. The route then would head north along Sawmill Road and run west on Route 161, through Bridge Park and downtown Dublin to Ohio University’s Dublin branch campus.

“This touches about 30% of the current jobs in Franklin County,” Sharp said. “It also includes five of the largest sports venues in central Ohio (Value City Arena, Ohio Stadium, Huntington Park, Lower.com Field, and Nationwide Arena).”

COTA also has plans for rapid bus route corridors along East Main Street and West Broad Street. The transit agency hopes to have buses on those routes by 2028.

“This is the very beginning,” Sharp said. “If all the stars are aligned it will be about a six-year process.”

Several obstacles stand in COTA’s way. For example, the organization is in the midst of a recruitment drive to make up for a shortage of drivers.

The agency also needs to secure the necessary funding. COTA is chasing three $150-million federal grants to get the three rapid bus routes started, but must first demonstrate that it has local funding to match those grants.

COTA withdrew a request to put a 0.5% sales tax on the ballot in November to help fund the system. COTA officials said it wasn’t the right time to put the issue in front of voters, but agency representatives remain confident that central Ohioans will agree to fund the project.

The organization has not decided when to put the issue before voters, but remains committed to a ballot measure, spokesperson Patrick Harris said.

Cincinnati and Cleveland both approved sales taxes to fund transit expansions, which gives COTA hope that Columbus will be similarly supportive, Sharp said.

If the measure ultimately fails at the ballot box, it wouldn’t doom bus rapid transit in Columbus, but would make it “very, very, very difficult,” Harris said.

pcooley@dispatch.com

@PatrickACooley

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: COTA moving ahead with design of rapid bus routes for Dublin and elsewhere

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3u3uzJx. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, injured in southwest Columbus apartment shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured when police said someone fired a gun into an apartment on the southwest side of Columbus early Sunday morning. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 1:29 a.m. at an apartment in the Wedgewood Apartment Complex near the intersection of Briggs Road and Kingsford Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Genoa Twp. to remove ‘unwarranted’ stop signs

WESTERVILLE — Genoa Township recently posted on social media that it has some stop signs that are unwarranted. “In response to a Request for Engineering Assistance (REA) from the Township, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office has submitted the results of a study of the existing stop signs located at the following intersections: Saint Andrews Drive at Frasier Road; Somerset Avenue at Gainey Court and Annandale Court; Hilmar Drive at Grisham Street; Hilmar Drive at Pine Hollow Drive,” said the township website.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old girl missing from north Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Sunday night that Roslyn McNeal, 12, had been found COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking public assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday evening from the north side. CPD state that officers went to the area of Harrison Avenue and West Hubbard Avenue near […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pregnant woman dies in Madison County crash

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township, Madison County, Saturday morning, but her child was saved after emergency surgery. The West Jefferson post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. on West Jefferson Kiousville Road near Pringle-Benjamin Road. […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan

Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to accident in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
10TV

Woman killed in Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A 21-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Edgewood Drive near Edwards Road in Circleville. Troopers said Chandra Louise Destadio, of Amanda,...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games …. After 90 years, family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Update: Licking County Shooting

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office has released more information into a Thanksgiving shooting. The incident happened on 3983 Francis Road in Newark. When deputies arrived they report they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the suspects had fled the area in a Chevy truck. One...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy