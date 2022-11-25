Read full article on original website
Related
3 Top Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying During This Bear Market
These stocks may be down in the dumps, but their businesses most certainly are not.
tipranks.com
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
How bad are the ‘iPhone city’ riots for Apple stock? Analysts see a ‘body blow’ for the most valuable company on earth
Hundreds of workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, China protested strict zero-COVID policies, poor working conditions, and mismanaged contracts on Wednesday—and analysts warn it could be a “body blow” for Apple. Videos posted on social media showed violent clashes between authorities and employees...
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks
The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market
Hedge-fund billionaire Ron Baron now has 15% of his portfolio in Tesla stock. Billionaire fund manager Philippe Laffont tripled his stake in PayPal during the third quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Worried About Amazon? Buy This Fast-Growing Stock Instead
Amazon is facing a tough situation in 2023 where a weakening economy could mean worsening sales growth. A healthcare company that can provide investors with more promising growth potential is Hims & Hers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster
In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. The market capitalization of Elon Musk's group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota (TM) - Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report, Ford (F) - Get Free Report and Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Free Report are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.
Apple’s iPhone Sales Catastrophes Mount
Apple is the leader in smartphone sales in the world by a large margin. Samsung is its only major competitor. While the iPhone 14’s sales have not been on fire, they have been steady and have kept Apple’s technology advantage at the vanguard of the industry. The threat to Apple’s success is something it cannot […]
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $1.5B withdrawn from Coinbase in 48 hours
A total of 100,000 Bitcoin (BTC) were withdrawn from Coinbase in the past two days, marking the third-largest BTC withdrawal in Coinbase’s history. The chart below shows the BTC withdrawals and deposits in Coinbase on a daily basis since the beginning of the year. On Nov.24, 50,000 BTC were...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
tipranks.com
Apple not planning to purchase Manchester United, MacRumors says
Apple (AAPL) is not currently planning to purchase Manchester United (MANU), a source "with direct knowledge of the situation" told MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol after the British tabloid The Daily Star claimed that Apple had expressed an interest in buying the soccer club. The source said the tabloid’s report "is false," MacRumors reported. Reference Link.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Comments / 0