Effective: 2022-11-28 03:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-28 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford Locally Slick Conditions Expected Across the North This Morning Rain and snow showers will continue across the northern higher terrain this morning. Patchy freezing rain is possible as well. Any untreated wet roads may become icy as temperatures fall to near freezing in spots. Be prepared for icy spots on the roads. Slow down and be alert.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME ・ 2 HOURS AGO