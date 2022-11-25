Read full article on original website
Related
The Things They Left Behind: Haunting Images of the Belongings Lost in Deadly Halloween Crush
In a sports center in Seoul lines of Vans and Converse wait for their owners to recover them, often, however, it is loved ones searching for their children’s final articles of clothing Days after a crowd surge killed more than 150 people during a Halloween event in South Korea, gripping photos of what the victims left behind have surfaced. A Halloween celebration turned deadly after a crowd surge occurred in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday, the Yongsan Fire Department chief, Choi Seong-beom said, as reported...
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
Hundreds of sheep have been walking in a circle for 14 days straight and no one knows why
The sheep are reportedly healthy but the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown.
The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD
536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
How we met: ‘Losing my wife and child was very hard. Then Rhiannon came into my life’
In the early 00s, Rhiannon was a big fan of dark wave goth music. In 2010, she joined an online forum to follow German band Deine Lakaien. “I was living in London and working in a university,” she says. “I had studied languages in the past and thought joining the group would be a good way to improve my German, as well as learn more about the band.”
Who was Charlemagne, the Carolingian Emperor of Europe?
Charlemagne was a king in the Middle Ages who changed European rulership as the founder of an empire
Princess Anne’s hilarious elevator anecdote proves things don’t always go ‘quite according to plan’ for Royal Family
Princess Anne’s hilarious elevator anecdote proved things don’t always go ‘quite according to plan’ for the Royal Family. The Princess Royal got candid about how she learnt by experience during an interview in a documentary to mark her 70th birthday in 2020. Princess Anne shared a...
Time Out Global
London flat with ‘hidden bath’ drives the internet wild
What does £1,279 per month get you? In some parts of England, this amount of dosh might secure a grand old castle, or at least a four bedroom townhouse with a garden and a parking space. In London, apparently all this will get you is a tiny ‘studio flat’ with a ‘compact kitchen’ and a bath that’s literally in the cupboard.
Inside the Parisian luxury hotel now hosting the world’s most famous debutante ball
The iconic building welcomes Parisians and world travelers alike within its walls, 114 years after Prince Roland Bonaparte first opened the doors of his residential palace to Parisian society.
The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago
Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
Gavi misses Spain practice at World Cup because of injury
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain on Monday, a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the World Cup. Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in...
Freddie Mercury’s poignant final message gets us emotional even 3 decades after his death
Brian May, Queen's band member explained Mercury's message in his last video as 'he actually says a kind of goodbye.'
Clothes women wanted to wear: a new exhibition explores how Carla Zampatti saw her designs as a tracker of feminism
The late Carla Zampatti is celebrated in a splendid retrospective Zampatti Powerhouse at the Powerhouse Museum. Planned well before the fashion designer’s untimely death last year, the unveiling of her legacy will be bittersweet to her many fans. Zampatti is often referred to as “Carla” by friends and those...
Kate Middleton's 18ct gold Missoma earrings are under £100 today
Kate Middleton's 18ct gold Missoma earrings are generously discounted this Black Friday weekend!
The Jewish Press
Striking Gold
“Hashem works in strange and wondrous ways,” says Rabbi Menachem Gold, kiruv rabbi and one of three vice-mayors of Afula, one of Israel’s Northern and less well-known cities. An oleh from Toronto, Rabbi Gold and his wife Dina, originally from Seattle, left their home in Beitar to go...
The big picture: Bruno Barbey captures life on the road in 1960s Palermo
The Magnum photographer’s image of a family in Sicily recalls Fellini and Visconti in its romantic depiction of everyday Italian life. Bruno Barbey chanced upon this family defying gravity on their dad’s scooter in Palermo in 1963. The French-Moroccan photographer had been travelling in Italy for a couple of years by then, restless for exactly this kind of image, with its seductive mix of humour and authenticity. Has there ever been a better articulation of contrasting roles in the patriarchal family? Father sitting comfortably in his jacket and cap and smiling for the camera, while behind him his possibly pregnant wife sees trouble ahead, as she and their three kids and their big checked bag compete for precarious discomfort.
The Jewish Press
Report: Children in Iranian London School Video Sing about Massacring Jews
According to a Jewish Chronicle report (Children chant massacre-Jews song at North London school), an Iranian propaganda video showing dozens of children singing about massacring Jews was filmed in the playground of the Islamic Republic of Iran School (IRIS) near Queen’s Park station in London. The Iranian school is also a short walk from the New London synagogue in St John’s Wood.
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Comments / 0