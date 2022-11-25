ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Things They Left Behind: Haunting Images of the Belongings Lost in Deadly Halloween Crush

In a sports center in Seoul lines of Vans and Converse wait for their owners to recover them, often, however, it is loved ones searching for their children’s final articles of clothing  Days after a crowd surge killed more than 150 people during a Halloween event in South Korea, gripping photos of what the victims left behind have surfaced. A Halloween celebration turned deadly after a crowd surge occurred in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday, the Yongsan Fire Department chief, Choi Seong-beom said, as reported...
GEORGIA STATE
Maya Devi

Calf born with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A deformed calf with eyes, nose, and ears that resemble a human was born in India. The calf is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, so as soon as the news of the cow's existence spread, locals from nearby villages gathered to ask for the calf's blessing.
Ty D.

The Worst Year To Be Alive in History - 536 AD

536 AD was the worst year to be alive in the history of mankind. Volcano EruptionPhoto by( Yosh Ginsu/Unsplash) While the last few years have not been easy, mostly due to the pandemic, there are many years in our records that have been undeniably bad and have left humanity extraordinarily shaken. Take for example the year 1347 AD, when the Black Death commenced its long march throughout Eurasia. Or 1816, the “year barring a summer”. Or in 1914, when the assassination of a dim Habsburg archduke precipitated not one but two world conflicts – one of which delivered a hundred thousand deaths in the world’s most horrific genocide.
Time Out Global

London flat with ‘hidden bath’ drives the internet wild

What does £1,279 per month get you? In some parts of England, this amount of dosh might secure a grand old castle, or at least a four bedroom townhouse with a garden and a parking space. In London, apparently all this will get you is a tiny ‘studio flat’ with a ‘compact kitchen’ and a bath that’s literally in the cupboard.
Yana Bostongirl

The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago

Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
The Jewish Press

Striking Gold

“Hashem works in strange and wondrous ways,” says Rabbi Menachem Gold, kiruv rabbi and one of three vice-mayors of Afula, one of Israel’s Northern and less well-known cities. An oleh from Toronto, Rabbi Gold and his wife Dina, originally from Seattle, left their home in Beitar to go...
The Guardian

The big picture: Bruno Barbey captures life on the road in 1960s Palermo

The Magnum photographer’s image of a family in Sicily recalls Fellini and Visconti in its romantic depiction of everyday Italian life. Bruno Barbey chanced upon this family defying gravity on their dad’s scooter in Palermo in 1963. The French-Moroccan photographer had been travelling in Italy for a couple of years by then, restless for exactly this kind of image, with its seductive mix of humour and authenticity. Has there ever been a better articulation of contrasting roles in the patriarchal family? Father sitting comfortably in his jacket and cap and smiling for the camera, while behind him his possibly pregnant wife sees trouble ahead, as she and their three kids and their big checked bag compete for precarious discomfort.
The Jewish Press

Report: Children in Iranian London School Video Sing about Massacring Jews

According to a Jewish Chronicle report (Children chant massacre-Jews song at North London school), an Iranian propaganda video showing dozens of children singing about massacring Jews was filmed in the playground of the Islamic Republic of Iran School (IRIS) near Queen’s Park station in London. The Iranian school is also a short walk from the New London synagogue in St John’s Wood.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.

