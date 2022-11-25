Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: The Houston Ballet and Vinny's Team Up on a Charitable Pizza Collab
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. On November 29, all Snooze Eatery locations will launch the Cranberry Orange Pancake, available through December 31 and made with buttermilk pancake topped with orange crème anglaise, sweet-tart cranberry coulis, creamy cranberry mascarpone and crunchy almond streusel (can be made gluten-free upon request). Proceeds from the festive pancake will be donated to World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 28 to December 4, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 28 to Sunday, December 4, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
fox26houston.com
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
Captain D’s Expands Texas Footprint in Humble; New Restaurant Features Double Drive-Thru
First of 10 Locations Coming to Houston Area
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas tree farm Houston 2022 – Best farms for real, fresh, cut trees near you!
The Happiest Time of the Year is here! Whether you’re looking to put your tree up the day after Thanksgiving, or if you leave it to the last minute, let us help you find the best, freshest trees to choose from. If you’re somebody who doesn’t want just a grocery or hardware store tree, you want a cut-your-own farm or fresh-cut lot to look through.
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this year
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in Houston and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Lizzo is famous for her singing, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston
HOUSTON — A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's main water system. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.
houstononthecheap.com
Dickinson Festival of Lights 2022 opens today – Check out the schedule, location, parking & other details!
Think of all the best things about Christmas and you can find them at the Dickinson Festival of Lights. Pretty lights, fun people, and a sense of community. Those are just a few things you can expect to see at this glittering park. This walk-through event will show you tons...
houstoniamag.com
Houstonia's Definitive Guide to the 13 Best Bakeries in Houston
Savoring Houston’s diversity one delectable morsel at a time. There’s something inherently intimate about baked goods. For some pastry chefs, it’s one of their last remaining connections to a departed relative, a piece of their family story kept alive in the form of yeast, flour, and salt. For others, it’s about storytelling, transforming a classic recipe by infusing elements of childhood or travel to make something delicious and uniquely their own.
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the City
As Houston continues to accept the native of Queens, New York, as one of its own, 50 Cent has been awarded his day and the city's key. At the city's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner gave the renowned awards to the head of G-Unit (November 24).
Click2Houston.com
Houston area school districts cancel classes for Monday due to Boil Water Notice issued for the entire city
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District. The Houston Independent School District has canceled all operations for Monday due to a boil water notice impacting most parts of the city. According to HISD officials, all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be closed on Nov. 28. due to major...
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After Storm
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox26Houston and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan early Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m.
myfoxzone.com
Houston flight makes emergency landing after passenger assaulted, officials say
HOUSTON — A flight from Hobby Airport bound for Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas because of an 'unruly' passenger. Southwest Airlines Flight 192 left Houston heading for Columbus, Ohio before it landed at the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to remove the passenger.
New Cookie Shop to Open in Katy
Whopy Cooky will offer a variety of warm cookies individually or in party packs.
High flood water preventing residents from leaving their homes since Thanksgiving in SE Houston
An ABC13 viewer reached out and said that her parents haven't been able to leave their home since Thanksgiving Day because of high water.
papercitymag.com
Legacy of Late Houston Billionaire Spotlighted in Record $2.37 Million MFAH Grand Gala — Fayez Sarofim’s Impact Continues
Christopher & Courtney Sarofim, Patrick Seabase & Allison Sarofim, Christy Cham & Phillip Sarofim at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball honoring the legacy of the late Fayez Sarofim (Photo by Jenny Antill) The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s Grand Gala Ball saluting the life and legacy...
Houston Press
Houston Issues Boil Water Notice After Power Outage and HISD Closes Monday [UPDATED]
Thanks to a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the city of Houston Public Works Department has issued a boil water notice. Water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality's required minimum so 20 PSI during the outage. Residents are advised:. *Do...
Comments / 0