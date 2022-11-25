Read full article on original website
NSW: The Swell That Nearly Missed
Photography by Ian Bird, Matt Dunbar, Daniel Gschwind, Mark Onorati, and Fabio Silvestre. Early last Tuesday, a massive area of south-west gales shifted east past Tasmania and into the ocean south of the Tasman Sea. By early Wednesday, 30-foot seas were being recorded inside the gale area. Real open ocean...
Back-to-Back NW Swells En Route to Hawaii
Second, larger pulse builds Thursday, lingers Friday. Light wind to start the week, trades resume by Thursday. A classic, winter-season scenario has set up for the Aloha State this week. After last week’s barrage of more northerly-angled swells, the storm track just shifted back over to the Northwest Pacific. And while this most recent run of systems hasn’t been all that large, they are well-aimed — and what they lack in size, they’re making up for in intensity. As a result, Hawaii is in for a solid run of back-to-back WNW-NW swells this week with much improved local conditions as lighter, variable winds transition into mellow trade winds.
Pumping, Clean Surf for Ireland, UK, Europe Before Winter Arrives
Good-to-Epic run of surf this week for Ireland, UK, Europe. Westerly swell, overhead surf, and easterly winds due for many zones. North Atlantic pattern change follows; smaller, colder surf coming. The North Atlantic’s storm track put Ireland and the UK in the crosshairs all through November. A seemingly endless procession...
Between Injuries with Maryland’s Flashiest Pro, Simon Hetrick
For those unfamiliar with the place, Ocean City, Maryland, is a sneaky-intense hotbed that brims with surf stoke, but flies under the radar between New Jersey and the Outer Banks, which tend to hoover up all the attention. But make no mistake: the Delmarva beachbreaks can be absolutely nuclear, particularly during big south swells. Even so, you can count on one hand the number of legitimate pro surfers to ever emerge from Maryland… (Let’s see, there was Chad Hopkins, Vince Boulanger, Brad Flora… Jay Reale?)
