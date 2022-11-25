Second, larger pulse builds Thursday, lingers Friday. Light wind to start the week, trades resume by Thursday. A classic, winter-season scenario has set up for the Aloha State this week. After last week’s barrage of more northerly-angled swells, the storm track just shifted back over to the Northwest Pacific. And while this most recent run of systems hasn’t been all that large, they are well-aimed — and what they lack in size, they’re making up for in intensity. As a result, Hawaii is in for a solid run of back-to-back WNW-NW swells this week with much improved local conditions as lighter, variable winds transition into mellow trade winds.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO