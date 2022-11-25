ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

bcinterruption.com

How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football vs Syracuse

The Boston College football season is nearly over, as BC takes on Syracuse tonight and celebrates this year’s senior class. The Eagles are coming off of a shutout loss to Notre Dame, while Syracuse is in the midst of a 5 game losing streak. This is certainly game that you could choose to spend you time watching for some reason!
SYRACUSE, NY
footballscoop.com

How "Football Guy" Brian Mason revolutionized Notre Dame's special teams units

While the rest of college football studies Notre Dame’s attention-commanding special teams units to pore over secrets to their success, Fighting Irish assistant coach Brian Mason conducts his own weekly appointment viewing with his players. Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator and architect of units that own 18 blocked punts/kicks...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin OL Commit Flips to Notre Dame

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pound three-star recruit had been rumored to be leaning to the Fighting Irish as of late according to Irish Illustrated and 247Sports reporting and made it official today.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Chip Shots: Thank You Tiger Football

I hope each of you enjoyed a happy Thanksgiving. There are two of my favorite events taking place today. The second of two days of the IHSAA state football finals (Classes 1A, 3A, and 5A today, 2A, 4A, and 6A yesterday), and “The Game” – The Ohio State University versus the University of Michigan.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

1 person shot at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pleasant start to week interrupted by rain/snow mix and wind

After a wet weekend, South Bend will finally catch a break for a couple days as we head into a new week. The last of the rain showers are expected to dissipate tonight leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Monday will be relatively pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 40s. The streak of nice weather persists until Tuesday afternoon, when an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front will initially bring widespread cloud cover over Michiana. Those clouds will develop into rain overnight and a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. In conjunction with the arrival of precipitation, sustained wind values from 20-30 mph are expected at this time with stronger wind gusts projected. The last of the precipitation is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Tickets Going Fast for Holiday Concert

(La Porte, IN) - A Christmas music concert extravaganza in La Porte is scheduled next month. The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's 28th Annual Holiday at the Pops will take place on December 10 at 7:00 p.m. at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium. The concert will feature the La Porte...
LA PORTE, IN
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps

The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
WARSAW, IN

