Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bcinterruption.com
How to Watch & Follow Boston College Football vs Syracuse
The Boston College football season is nearly over, as BC takes on Syracuse tonight and celebrates this year’s senior class. The Eagles are coming off of a shutout loss to Notre Dame, while Syracuse is in the midst of a 5 game losing streak. This is certainly game that you could choose to spend you time watching for some reason!
Centre Daily
Notre Dame Falls To No. 19 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Notre Dame ended the regular season with a hard fought 38-27 loss at USC, and the defeat meant the Irish are set to drop in both polls. The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is out and the Irish fell to No. 19 after the loss after being ranked No. 15 a week ago.
No. 9 Notre Dame Women To Close Bahamas Play Vs Arizona State
The No. 9 Notre Dame women's basketball team beat American University on Thursday to remain unbeaten. They face Arizona State Saturday to close out play in the Goombay Splash Tournament in the Bahamas
footballscoop.com
How "Football Guy" Brian Mason revolutionized Notre Dame's special teams units
While the rest of college football studies Notre Dame’s attention-commanding special teams units to pore over secrets to their success, Fighting Irish assistant coach Brian Mason conducts his own weekly appointment viewing with his players. Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator and architect of units that own 18 blocked punts/kicks...
What Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Notre Dame
LOS ANGELES - Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns, passed for another TD and turned in a Heisman Trophy worthy performance in USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the game, Williams and USC head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media...
BREAKING: Wisconsin OL Commit Flips to Notre Dame
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pound three-star recruit had been rumored to be leaning to the Fighting Irish as of late according to Irish Illustrated and 247Sports reporting and made it official today.
Times-Union Newspaper
Chip Shots: Thank You Tiger Football
I hope each of you enjoyed a happy Thanksgiving. There are two of my favorite events taking place today. The second of two days of the IHSAA state football finals (Classes 1A, 3A, and 5A today, 2A, 4A, and 6A yesterday), and “The Game” – The Ohio State University versus the University of Michigan.
WNDU
American Cornhole Organization says South Bend is a special stop on tournament tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization has been in town this weekend, hosting a tournament to qualify players into the World Championships taking place in July. The tournament started on Friday, but Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., World Singles and World Doubles competitions took place, allowing players...
WNDU
Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
WNDU
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
WNDU
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Pleasant start to week interrupted by rain/snow mix and wind
After a wet weekend, South Bend will finally catch a break for a couple days as we head into a new week. The last of the rain showers are expected to dissipate tonight leaving behind cloudy skies overnight. Monday will be relatively pleasant with mostly sunny skies and temperatures hovering around the mid 40s. The streak of nice weather persists until Tuesday afternoon, when an incoming low-pressure system and its associated cold front will initially bring widespread cloud cover over Michiana. Those clouds will develop into rain overnight and a rain/snow mix early Wednesday morning. In conjunction with the arrival of precipitation, sustained wind values from 20-30 mph are expected at this time with stronger wind gusts projected. The last of the precipitation is expected to dissipate by Wednesday evening.
hometownnewsnow.com
Tickets Going Fast for Holiday Concert
(La Porte, IN) - A Christmas music concert extravaganza in La Porte is scheduled next month. The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's 28th Annual Holiday at the Pops will take place on December 10 at 7:00 p.m. at La Porte’s Civic Auditorium. The concert will feature the La Porte...
WNDU
Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President’s Ball in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary at its President’s Ball!. The event is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Ballroom in the Lerner Theatre to honor a founding father, Leroy Robinson. It will be hosted by DJ...
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
abc57.com
'It's still family,' VFW Post 360 serves free Thanksgiving meal to veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --For the first time, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 360 in Mishawaka served a free Thanksgiving meal for any veteran and their family. Organizers said they hope this becomes a long-time tradition. "They've given a lot, sacrificed a lot, and a lot of them don't have...
Times-Union Newspaper
State Shuts Down Phillips 66 Gas Pumps
The state shut down the gas pumps at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2518 E. Center St., Warsaw, on Monday until they’ve been remediated and the state performs another inspection on them. “They’re not allowed to sell gas there,” said Rob Barker, Kosciusko County weights and measures inspector,...
Comments / 0