hey look someone was shot. why is there anybody not coming out talking about this. this is the problem. this is the main problem in the city and anywhere. people just shooting each other. I got the reason why. because they are not tycoons is like a after thought. or because it's not two different races. or police shooting against people in a bias manner. this is the problem. the narrative. main problem is people only talk about what they want. the problems are young people access to guns. violence. and parents to busy being selfish and not tending to there children
My condolences to the family and rest in peace to the victim who was shot🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏. Stop the killing!!!!! Please in the name of Jesus Stop the killing!!!!!! Mayor Bowser please stop the killings in DC please do something about all these killings that is going on in DC and make the city safe again for the citizens who lives in DC or step down and let someone else take over DC.
My Deepest Condolences to the Family and friends 🙏 for Total Healing, Strength and praying you get justice. Please Stop The Killing Y'all. Love Everyone
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
