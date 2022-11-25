ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 11

David
2d ago

hey look someone was shot. why is there anybody not coming out talking about this. this is the problem. this is the main problem in the city and anywhere. people just shooting each other. I got the reason why. because they are not tycoons is like a after thought. or because it's not two different races. or police shooting against people in a bias manner. this is the problem. the narrative. main problem is people only talk about what they want. the problems are young people access to guns. violence. and parents to busy being selfish and not tending to there children

Reply(2)
11
Michelle Evans
2d ago

My condolences to the family and rest in peace to the victim who was shot🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏. Stop the killing!!!!! Please in the name of Jesus Stop the killing!!!!!! Mayor Bowser please stop the killings in DC please do something about all these killings that is going on in DC and make the city safe again for the citizens who lives in DC or step down and let someone else take over DC.

Reply(2)
6
Tracey Robinson - Smith
2d ago

My Deepest Condolences to the Family and friends 🙏 for Total Healing, Strength and praying you get justice. Please Stop The Killing Y'all. Love Everyone

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Police: 19-year-old shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A 19-year-old has died after being shot in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Wheeler Road Southeast, nearby Bellevue Street Southeast, around 12:44 a.m. after reports of gunshots sounds being heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Corey Riggins Jr., of Southeast D.C., suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Search for suspect after homicide in Southeast

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday. Police said they were first called to the 4300 block of Wheeler Road around 12:44 a.m. after gunshots were reported. They found Corey Riggins Jr. of Southeast who had been shot, and first responders took […]
WASHINGTON, DC
dcwitness.org

Document: Homicide in Southwest

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Nov. 25, on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, SW. According to a press release, at about 2:50 am, officers located 44-year-old Sherif Akande inside of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
WASHINGTON, DC
thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man found shot to death inside Southwest DC residence

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death inside of a Southwest, D.C. residence. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street around 2:50 a.m. on Friday. One there, the officers went...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 44-year-old man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Southwest D.C. early yesterday morning. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating this shooting, which took place shortly before 3 am. A report of gunshots led police to the 4000 Block of South Capitol Street. There, police discovered 44-year-old Sherif Akande of D.C. suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and his back. Akande was pronounced dead at the scene. There have been no arrests at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP The post 44-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Man arrested for shooting that left one person injured in Arlington County

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. — A 40-year-old has been arrested after a shooting left a man hospitalized in Arlington County early Sunday, police said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department arrived at Virginia Hospital Center, around 1:50 a.m., after a report of a man arriving to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He was treated for serious but not life threatening injuries. He remains in stable condition in the hospital.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA

MPD: 42-year-old man struck, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast D.C. early Thursday morning. Around 4 a.m., officers say a white car was traveling westbound on East Capitol Street, Northeast, when they struck a man, who had fallen into the crosswalk in the intersection of 58th Street and East Capitol Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Young Man, Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash

A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were killed in a crash Sunday, Nov. 27 in Baltimore, officials confirmed. A 2008 Nissan was headed west on the 2900 block of W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip, and flipped over several times around 3:40 p.m., police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 23-year-old man was shot in the head multiple times in Southeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident happened on the 100 Block of North Lakewood Avenue. At approximately 3 am, neighbors heard gunshots. Police responded to the scene and discovered the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The victim was brought to a local hospital where he remains in grave condition. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. The police interviewed neighbors, and they had seen a vehicle that was leaving the scene but could not identify the type of vehicle. The post 23-Year-Old Shot In The Head in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place shortly after midnight Wednesday morning that left one man dead and a 34-year-old man injured. Shortly after 12:30 am, police arrived at 2500 McElderry Street in Southeast, Baltimore, after a call of a reported shooting came in. When they arrived, police discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip. The victim was lying on the ground. Medics brought the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another male was found inside of a residence on the 500 Block of Rose Street The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy