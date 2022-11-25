Read full article on original website
Salmon Run Mall was busy with business for Black Friday shopping
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday, people were stuffing turkeys. On Friday, they were stuffing shopping bags. At Salmon Run Mall, bargain hunters flocked to popular stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bath and Body Works, and Famous Footwear. Deals were around every corner, and so were lines. Shoppers we...
Holiday shopping was in full swing at the Watertown Elks Lodge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The busy holiday shopping weekend continues and some found their way on Sunday to the Watertown Elks Lodge. It was there where 36 vendors brought in different crafts and merchandise for people to browse through. Included in the sale were unique holiday decorations, festive toddler...
WARM distributes winter essentials to those in need
The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations. Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
Morning rain on Black Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want an umbrella or rain jacket if you’re heading out shopping Black Friday morning, but you probably won’t need either in the afternoon. Most of the rain should clear out by around noon and it’s just mainly cloudy after that. Highs...
Frank A. Romano, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank A. Romano, Watertown, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital Wednesday, November 23rd. He was 74 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Watertown man stabbed Saturday night
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Police have confirmed a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night. Police officials say they responded to the area of the Black River Apartments on Mill Street just before 11 PM to find a man in his 20′s with a stab wound.
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
Guy A. Law, 88, of Watertown and formerly of Edwards
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Guy A. Law, age 88, of Watertown, NY, but formerly of Edwards, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Summit Village in Watertown. Guy was born on October 12, 1934 in Fine, NY to the late Carlos and Mary (Ward) Law. He attended Oswegatchie Union Free School and then graduated from Clifton-Fine Central in 1951. Guy then entered into the United States Army in April 1955 and served active duty until March 1958. He then continued with the Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in April 1963.
Mary Eleanor Benware, 80, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Mary Eleanor Benware, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away at home, Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022. Born on July 25, 1942, at her home in Matilda Township, Ontario, Canada, she was a daughter of Bazil and Carrie Holliday Christie. She graduated from South Mountain High School and Ottawa College, obtaining a Teacher’s Certificate.
The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony Saturday. “It’s fabulous. It’s a beautiful event,” said Alexandria Bay Mayor Steven Jarvis. The renovations were overseen by Jake Johnson Properties, the company putting more than half...
Festival of Trees kicks off at Salmon Run Mall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As shoppers searched for the best deals, they also had the chance to check out this year’s 22nd annual Festival of Trees. The former Bon-Ton store at the Salmon Run Mall has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Community members and local companies sponsor...
Hochul Urges DFS to Expedite Insurance Claims Stemming from Snowstorm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – In response to the massive snowstorm that took place in the Buffalo area, Governor Kathy Hochul directed the department of financial services to help expedite insurance claims. The governor’s office says this will increase the number of insurance adjusters available to process claims and help...
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
Sister Cecilia Marie Hermann, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sister Cecilia Marie Hermann died at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 80 on November 26, 2022. She was born, daughter of Adolf and Anna Hermann in LaFargeville, New York. A graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy (Class of 1960), she entered...
Police seek help identifying 2 in grand larceny investigation at Byrne Dairy in Cicero
CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals regarding a grand larceny investigation. Police say the two people allegedly used a stolen credit card at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022. Anyone with information...
The Oswego tree lighting celebration is Saturday
OSWEGO — The annual Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. The city will hold it as a fully in-person event but it will still be live streamed on the Mayor Billy Barlow Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.
Jerry F. “Franny” Root, 84, of Lyons Falls
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Jerry F. “Franny” Root, 84, of State Route 12, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Lewis County General Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Elsie; three children, Ron (Pam) Root of Rome; Julie Reis of Calcium; Steve (Kristie) Root of Glenburn, ND; nine grandchildren, Leeanne, Jeremy, Sarah, Brandon, Derek, Cody, Tyler, Ciara, and Chris; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Estella, and Calista; two siblings, Charles (Lucinda) Root of Florida; Kathleen (Wayne) Baxter of Glenfield; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Harold A. Palmer, 71, of Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Harold A. Palmer, age 71, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Harold...
Ogdensburg home a total loss after early Sunday morning fire
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A home in Ogdensburg is a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday morning. Ogdensburg fire officials say they were called around 5 AM to respond to a fully involved structure fire at 309 Grant Street. They arrived on scene to find heavy fire...
Where can Watertown warming centers be built? It’s a topic for updating zoning ordinances
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - ”The unfortunate and the hard part about codes and zoning is, you have to look at your book ends, meaning what could be,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. And it’s what could be that has Smith concerned. In the city’s draft zoning...
