Poland vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream
Saudi Arabia will try for a second massive upset in as many games at the 2022 World Cup, when they face Poland in Group C play on Saturday. To beat Argentina, one of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy, on day 3 of the tournament would have been unthinkable before the Green Falcons went out and shocked the world with a 2-1 smash-and-grab victory. Now, Saudi Arabia (3 points) sit atop the group, with Poland and Mexico (1 point) and Argentina (0) in pursuit.
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
Iran stuns Wales to grab emotional late win amid incredible drama
Iran scored in the 98th and 100th minute to beat 10-man Wales 2-0 to secure an emotional and hugely important victory. After a tight, tense game, Iran were the better team in the second half and had some huge chances as Sardar Azmoun hit the post twice. Wales were reduced to 10 men late on as Wayne Hennessey rushed off his line and took out Mehdi Taremi.
Last-gasp double keeps Iran in World Cup after Wales thriller
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Iran scored twice in the final moments of stoppage time to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time with a thrilling last-gasp victory over a stunned 10-man Wales. Wales, who had keeper Wayne Hennessey sent off...
England vs USA LIVE World Cup 2022: Confirmed team news, kick-off time and updates
England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate has therefore named an unchanged team.England will want to end an unwanted record and...
France vs Denmark live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today
France continue their World Cup campaign against Denmark in a Group D clash.The defending champions turned on the style after Australia gave Les Bleus an early scare in their opening match.Olivier Giroud scored twice while Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the tournament in a 4-1 win over the Socceroos.Follow France vs Denmark LIVEDenmark were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia but they beat France in Paris during the recent Nations League campaign.Here’s everything you need to know.When is France vs Denmark?The match will kick off at 4pm GMT on Saturday 26 November at the Stadium 974.What...
World Cup 2022 highlights: Iran pulls away 2-0 after Wales keeper is sent off
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Friday with Iran shutting out Wales 2-0 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. The red card right before stoppage time to Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey gave Iran a man advantage and helped them push across the late goal by Roozbeh Cheshmi and earned Iran its first points of the tournament.
Spain vs Germany: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Germany will already be in desperation mode when they face Spain in the most anticipated fixture of the 2022 World Cup group stage on Sunday. After blowing their 1-0 lead with only 15 minutes remaining, Germany went on to lose to Japan in their World Cup opener. If Japan beat Costa Rica, who conceded seven goals to Spain on Wednesday, a loss on Sunday would eliminate Germany from the knockout rounds.
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
England can lose 3-0 against Wales – and STILL qualify for World Cup 2022 knockouts
England's World Cup 2022 could continue even with a Wales thrashing next week
Cameroon vs. Serbia World Cup 2022: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
A pair of desperate teams from Group G will square off early on Tuesday. Serbia and Cameroon each already have a loss (to Brazil and Switzerland respectively) and can’t afford another as they try to regain their footing in hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. The match will air...
How to Watch Spain vs. Germany in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
Might not be as easy for Spain this time around. Coming off a 7-0 rout of Costa Rica for the country’s largest ever World Cup margin of victory and first opening-match win since 2006, Spain is now set to face a Germany squad fighting to avoid elimination. Germany was...
World Cup 2022 news LIVE: England vs Wales build-up as Gareth Southgate hints at starting 11
England and Wales will do battle in a decisive World Cup 2022 Group B match on Tuesday evening with places in the knockout stages in Qatar up for grabs for both teams.England’s path to the last 16 looks the much simpler of the two as they only need to avoid defeat by four or more goals against their British rivals to secure a place in the second round. The Three Lions will have their eyes on topping the group however, which they would achieve with victory over a side they haven’t lost to since 1984, while a draw would...
Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score, goals and updates from Group G match
Cameroon face Serbia with both sides looking to bounce back from Qatar World Cup defeats.The Indomitable Lions face the Eagles after a 1-0 loss to Switzerland, with Cameroon-born Breel Embolo scoring, while Brazil beat Dragan StojkoviÄ’s side 2-0 thanks to Richarlison’s double. A more expansive game could unfold here with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song aware of the need for urgency with Brazil in the final game of the group stage: “The highest level is unforgiving,” he said. “We no longer have any room for error and we’ll be going for broke.”While this result could determine whether Song remains in...
World Cup Odds: Wales vs. England prediction, odds and pick – 11/29/2022
England can advance to the Knockout Round with a win over Wales as the two European nations clash in the final group-stage match. It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Wales-England prediction and pick. Wales is in a situation where they must defeat England and...
World Cup roundup: Iran stuns Wales; Qatar eliminated
Iran scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to hand Wales a devastating 2-0 loss in Group B action Friday at the World Cup in Qatar. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke the deadlock in the 98th minute and Ramin Rezaeian scored in the 101st against a 10-man Welsh squad, which lost goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to a red card in the 86th minute.
How to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on TV & live stream
How to watch Netherlands vs Qatar on UK TV and streaming services.
Wales deserved World Cup defeat to Iran, Robert Page admits
Wales coach Robert Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination.Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey’s red card – only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history – as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz’s team were well worth their win.Iran hit both posts and had a goal disallowed before they finally took the lead in the 98th minute through substitute Roozbeh Cheshmi’s long-range strike, with Ramin Rezaeian adding a breakaway second three minutes later.Gareth...
Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
Switzerland will become the latest side to test any fallibilities in 2022 FIFA World Cup favourites Brazil when they lock horns with the early Group G leaders on Monday. Breel Embolo scored the only goal of the game as Switzerland began with victory over Cameroon, extending their winning run in competitive fixtures to four matches.
Wales’ World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after crushing late defeat to Iran
Wales’ hopes of making the knockout stages of the World Cup were left hanging by a thread following a 2-0 defeat to Iran.Substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Rezaeian Ramin struck in stoppage time to secure only Iran’s third World Cup victory and one they fully merited at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.Robert Page’s players had described this as a must-win game after drawing against the United States, but Wales were second-best throughout and lost goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to a red card in the closing stages.Wales will now have to beat England in their final group game on Tuesday to...
