Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Fairfield kicking off the holiday season with Parade of Lights
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The city of Fairfield is kicking off the holiday season with its fourth annual Parade of Lights on Saturday night. The parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park and the Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) for a night full of live performances, holiday shopping, and activities.
dayton.com
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in spotlight
Small businesses throughout the region will be bustling today for Small Business Saturday, offering deals and entertainment to customers. Downtown Middletown Inc. says businesses there will have extended hours and the city has its holiday events happening, including a Santa Parade at 4 p.m., followed by a Christmas tree lighting.
Kings Island’s WinterFest returns today
MASON — WinterFest is making its return to Kings Island this evening, Friday, November 25. Kings Island has transformed into a winter wonderland with over 5 million lights spread throughout the park, according to a park spokesperson. >>Dayton Holiday Festival celebrates 50 years with Grande Illumination. The park will...
Christmas tree farm owners supported by community after house fire
MORROW — The community is coming together to support the owners of a Warren County Christmas tree farm after a fire left the family displaced. Bryan and Jennifer Keeton have owned “Big Tree Plantation” in Morrow for more than a decade, according to our news partners at WCPO.
Fox 19
Yes, Black Friday is still crowded at Cincinnati’s biggest mall
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Black Friday has traditionally been the busiest shopping day of the year, and it looked like it at Kenwood Towne Center Friday afternoon. But are shoppers now taking a holiday from the holiday?. Not because of rising prices, according to the National Retail Federation, which...
Germantown restaurant takes over Thanksgiving cooking for customers
GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – While many family and friends sat down to a home-cooked meal Thursday, a Germantown restaurant took over the cooking and cleaning. The Florentine in Germantown started opening on Thanksgiving in 2018. The first year they served around 300 customers, this year it’s increased to 500. “This year we’re cooking 30 turkeys, […]
dayton.com
JUST IN: Dayton holiday event halted amid report of gunfire
Crowds gathered Friday night for the Dayton Holiday Festival around Courthouse Square and surrounding areas fled amid reports of gunfire. The annual parade had just started when people reportedly heard gunfire in the area of Courthouse Square and started running down Main Street toward Fourth Street, according to Dayton Daily News employees at the scene.
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
WLWT 5
Amazon same-day delivery site in Springdale prepares for 2nd holiday season
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — On Black Friday, millions of shoppers are knee-deep in the search for holiday deals. In Springdale, Amazon's Same-Day facility is in full gear for the holidays. The 100,000-square-foot facility opened in October 2021 and is responsible for storing, stocking and shipping hundreds of thousands of items on the same day.
This Might Be the Most Fascinating Ghost Town in Ohio
For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Ohio with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Fox 19
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Tri-State area
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for most of the Tri-State area Sunday. Winds from the southwest will be between 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s. The effect remains until...
WLWT 5
Report of an accident with injuries at Queen City and Lafeuille
CINCINNATI — Report of an accident with injuries at Queen City Avenue and Lafeuille Avenue. Queen City is closed between Lafeuille and West Tower. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Medics called to accident in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Crews responded to an accident with injuries in Champaign County Sunday morning. Around 11:10 a.m. crews were called to the intersection of South Ludlow Road and East US Highway 36 to reports of a crash. Initial scanner traffic indicated that one person was unable to get...
Fox 19
Baby cAlf saved from drowning, freezing in Brown County pond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young cow calf is alive Wednesday night thanks to the Brown County Humane Society Dog Shelter. A woman walked into the shelter around closing time Wednesday to report a “baby cow” drowning in a frozen pond nearby, the shelter says. “Humane agents rushed out...
spectrumnews1.com
Strategies to End Homelessness wins $5 million grant from Bezos-led fund to combat family homelessness
CINCINNATI — As pandemic-related housing support programming comes to a close, a local nonprofit is welcoming a $5 million grant aimed at preventing an increase in homelessness among Hamilton County families. What You Need To Know. Strategies to End Homelessness received a $5 million grant to combat family homelessness...
WLWT 5
Report of a fire on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a fire at 2227 Westwood Northern Boulevard. Heavy smoke, strong odor, no flames reported. Multi-unit apartment building. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Missing Middletown teen found safe, mother says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The search for a Middletown has ended after she was found safe, her mother wrote on Facebook early Friday. Fourteen-year-old Jennifer Nicole Lynn Vines had been missing since Nov. 20, according to Middletown police. Her mother, Felicia Craft, says Vines asked if she could go visit...
Fox 19
Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion. Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a streetcar on Liberty Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash involving a streetcar on West Liberty Street at Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. The streetcar is blocking West Liberty Street. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Firefighters perform 'aggressive attack' on Thanksgiving Day fire at Cincinnati townhome
CINCINNATI — Firefighters worked to put out a blaze at a Cincinnati townhome on Thanksgiving Day. Click the video player above to watch other Thanksgiving Day headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire happened late Thursday afternoon at 6005 Meyers Dr. in Hartwell. According to Cincinnati District Fire Chief...
Comments / 0