Penngrove Pub revealed its new renovation and remodel last month and also purchased the small food shop next door (formerly Cacio Pizzeria). Tip Top Tacos is a to-go spot offering street tacos, burritos and bowls, with plans to serve fried chicken sandwiches. The tiny space will add another operation, Odd Cookie Bakery, doing cupcakes and cakes. Catering will be added. The Pub will remodel its outdoor patio in the spring, adding a cover and stage. The business has three partners: Lou Hanhan, Cesar Vazquez (chef) and Dan Goldman (bar). The partners also purchased the former Opera House building at 145 Kentucky Street, Petaluma. They’re working to open The Kentucky, an upscale American kitchen serving steaks, chops and seafood, with plans to host a dueling piano bar in the evenings.

PENNGROVE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO