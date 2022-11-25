Read full article on original website
World Cup fan discovers ‘eerie’ abandoned city in Qatar
An England football fan exploring ‘hidden Qatar’ found ‘eerie abandoned apartment blocks’ where workers who built the stadium allegedly lived.Rob Dawley, 21, was visiting the country to support England in the World Cup, and decided on a whim to visit areas off the beaten path.On his day out, he stumbled upon “a migrant camp”, which he was denied access to, and was then taken by his taxi driver to the city centre of Mesaieed.At first, Rob was met with no entry signs around the entire city centre, which was made up of several abandoned apartment blocks.By chance, the lucky...
Lionel Messi's goal revives Argentina's World Cup hopes
LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that ignited the team's World Cup chances. Messi took a touch from Angel Di Maria's pass across the face of the area and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the bottom corner in the 64th minute.
The U.S. ties England in a scoreless World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. men's team tied England in a scoreless game at the World Cup on Friday. Considering the British team is among the favorites to win the entire tournament, it's an impressive performance from Team USA, which debuted one of its youngest World Cup teams ever in its return this year after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2018.
In the strawberry fields of Spain, migrants from Africa work in hope of a better life
Spain a prolific producer of strawberries, and the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding. The work is year-round and requires field workers who take on the repetitive task planting seedlings and then harvesting when ready. This job usually falls on migrants, many from Africa.
Eurovision will now let fans in non-participating countries (like the U.S.) vote
Fans of the Eurovision Song Contest who live outside of participating countries will be able to vote for their favorite acts next year, for the first time in the competition's nearly seven-decade history. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the contest, announced the set of major changes on Wednesday....
How one man went from a migrant leaving Africa, to an elected official in Spain
Serigne Mbaye made a life-changing decision in 2006. The number of fish in his small town of Kayar, Senegal had dwindled, there was a lack of opportunity, and Mbaye wanted to provide for his family. So he jumped on a boat one night, and joined others on a days-long journey...
These are the migrants who plant and pick the strawberries in your supermarket
If you've ever had strawberries, there is a chance they were grown in a province in southern Spain called Huelva. Spain a prolific producer of strawberries, and the jurisdiction of Huelva is where 80% of the country's berries are grown, in an industry that is increasingly demanding. The work is...
Gone in 9 minutes: How a Celtic gold heist unfolded in Germany
BERLIN — Thieves who broke into a southern German museum and stole hundreds of ancient gold coins got in and out in nine minutes without raising the alarm, officials said Wednesday, in a further sign that the heist was the work of organized criminals. Police have launched an international...
China eases COVID rules after protests, keeps wider strategy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities eased some anti-virus rules but affirmed their severe “zero COVID” strategy Monday after protesters demanded President Xi Jinping resign in the biggest show of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. The government made no comment on the protests or the...
