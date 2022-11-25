Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne teen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more.
Original story:
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17-year-old white male, 6’1″ tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants, and orange Crocs.
Traysean is missing from Fort Wayne and was last seen on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:22 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Traysean Walker, contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.
