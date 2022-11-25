ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne teen

By Pat Hoffmann
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more.

Original story:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17-year-old white male, 6’1″ tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants, and orange Crocs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnOWs_0jNDwdBD00
Traysean Walker

Traysean is missing from Fort Wayne and was last seen on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:22 pm.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Traysean Walker, contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

How Fort Wayne Police are responding to five shootings in three days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Sunday killing on Rockhill Street and the Monday killing on Monroe Street mark the 23rd and 24th homicides in Allen County this year. That’s still a relatively low number compared to the more than 40 homicides in 2021, but the frequency of this weekend’s shootings is a bit unusual.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Alesha Miller sentenced in 9-year-old Elijah Ross' death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Alesha Miller has been sentenced for beating her stepson Elijah Ross to death last December. Miller pled guilty to aggravated battery resulting in death and two level 6 felony counts of neglect in October. On Tuesday, she received 35 years in prison. Karen Richards said...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

NEW DETAILS: Fight among trio leads to shooting in southeast neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An argument between friends led up to a shooting Sunday night that critically injured one of them, according to newly released court documents. The suspect, 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson Jr., is accused of shooting a man while they were walking with a third friend around 10 p.m. in a neighborhood on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne attorney gives insight into Delphi developments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne defense attorney Robert Scremin sat down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson Tuesday after two big developments in the Delphi killings case. On Tuesday, a redacted probable cause was released and the defense for Robert Allen filed a change of venue motion.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Victim identified from Monday evening shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s office has released the identity of the victim from a Monday evening shooting. Johnny Ray Yates Sr., 27, of Fort Wayne was found shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Monroe St. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after an incident that occurred in 2900 block of Reed St. He was transported to a local hospital where death was pronounced.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Three injured in two Saturday morning Fort Wayne shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) Three people are hospitalized - at least two with life-threatening injuries - after two shootings in Fort Wayne Saturday morning. Police first responded to the Gateway Plaza shopping center parking lot on Goshen Avenue around 2:22 a.m. to reports of shots fired. They found one man...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner’s office says victim in Monday evening shooting has died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the victim in Monday evening’s shooting has been identified. 27-year-old Johnny Ray Yates, Sr., of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead following a shooting on the city’s south side Monday evening. Yates’ death is the 24th homicide in Allen County so far this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Fort Wayne man sentenced to life without parole in dismemberment death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to life without parole Monday afternoon for his part in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. Superior Court Judge David Zent accepted the jury's recommended sentence after convicting 22-year-old Mathew Cramer of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in the slaying of 55-year-old Shane Van Nguyen on April 23, 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fort Wayne, IN

Bordered by Ohio and Michigan and nicknamed the City of Churches, Fort Wayne the county seat of Allen County, with a 263,886 population as of the 2020 Census. Established in 1794 by the U.S. Army led by General Anthony Wayne, the city was named after him after the American Revolutionary War.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fort Wayne man gets life in prison for dismemberment death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing and dismembering a man last year. Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, after a jury convicted him of murder, abuse of a corpse and resisting law enforcement in the slaying of […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Police: Fort Wayne teen shot man who punched him in the face

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say an 18-year-old shot a man who punched him in the face near Spatz and Senate avenues late Sunday. Investigators have charged 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. with aggravated battery. A probable cause affidavit released today says officers responded to Spatz and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One dead from Sunday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has died as the result of a shooting Sunday morning, west of downtown Fort Wayne. Just before 12:00 p.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne police were called to 1000 block of Rockhill St. on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located the adult male victim suffering an apparent gunshot wound after a domestic dispute. He was transported to a local hospital and was said to be in life threatening condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man in critical condition after South Park Dr. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on South Park Dr. that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Spatz Ave. and Senate Ave. They found a man in the 4400 block of South Park Dr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Police investigating shooting near Decatur & Tillman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on the south side. Police responded near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and E. Tillman Rd. at approximately 10:22 a.m. Fire Fighter's from Station 12 found an adult male victim in life threatening condition. The victim was transported...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD investigates shooting Sunday on city’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they responded to an alleged shooting late Sunday evening. Officers were called to the intersection of Spatz Avenue and Senate Avenue a little after 10 p.m. Sunday, November 27. Officials claim they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 4400 block of South Park Dr.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Police investigate shooting on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called just after 10 a.m. Saturday for an unconscious person found near the intersection of Decatur Rd. and Tillman Rd. The victim was then transported to Fort Wayne Fire Station 12 by private conveyance. Fire fighters determined the adult male victim to be in life threatening condition and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy