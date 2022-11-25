Silver Alert canceled for Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne teenager has been canceled. Walker was found safe in Michigan. WANE 15 has reached out to police to learn more.

Original story:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17-year-old white male, 6’1″ tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants, and orange Crocs.

Traysean Walker

Traysean is missing from Fort Wayne and was last seen on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:22 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Traysean Walker, contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.