Stark County, OH

Stark County real estate transfers Oct. 29-Nov. 4

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
Alliance

Carson Adam R & Jillian E from Dexheimer Jeanne N, 404 Overlook Dr, $185,000.

Cassidy Shaun P & Autumn L from Cassidy Edwin G, 2455 Ridgewood Ave, $171,600.

Coffman Joseph Edward James from Lipely Laurie L, 1807 S Rockhill Ave, $118,000.

Dale & Dale Properties from TNC Renovations LLC, 709 S Mechanic Ave, $10,400.

Dale & Dale Properties from TNC Renovations LLC, parcel 102630 Mechanic Ave S, $10,400.

Fontaine Shaun & Amy from Rodman David L & Sandra M, 556 Overlook Dr, $389,000.

Fontaine Shaun & Amy from Rodman David L & Sandra M, parcel 102754 Robinwood Rd, $389,000.

Harouff Jessica from Bryant Shanna L, 1078 Cornell Dr, $153,500.

Hatcher Sharon M & Scott A from Robertson Ryan S Trustee of the Ryan S R, 2090 Overcrest St, $325,000.

Jekt Investments LLP from Zeusangel Investment Properties Ltd, 1014 S Freedom Ave, $50,000.

Jekt Investments LLP from Zeusangel Investment Properties Ltd, 141 S Lincoln Ave, $50,000.

Loving Stephanie L from Beach Brian S & Loving Stephanie L, 868 Vincent BLVD, $40,100.

Marsill Eric from Rhodes Victoria Ttee, 155 W Market St, $31,200.

Morris Tina M from Kay Dustin E, 1104 South St, $56,650.

Nixon Sammie from Dismantling & Recycling Solutions LLC, 417 Franklin Ave, $3,800.

Rhodes Glenn L & Hope K from Rhodes Victoria Trustee, 2330 Miller Ave, $18,000.

Warner Kaitlin Taylor & Mariano Dominic from Calderone Reba D & Jonathon, 825 E College St, $147,900.

Bethlehem Township

Farrah Paul & Pyle Tracy from Skoumbris Christine A & Noussias Mary A, parcel 1100178 Crocodile CV, $8,600.

Heidt Nathan from Mhca Homes LLC, 6000 Beth Ave SW #89, $2,029.

Ranalli Roger & Emilia from Scofield Garrett E & Steven D, parcel 1100589 Tanganyika Trl, $5,000.

Smith Gregory S & Shelley A from Ady Rodney L & Thiessen Erin L, 323 Wooster St NE, $170,000.

Williams Terrence R from Kirkbride Stephanie, 266 Bender St NE Lot #24, $31,577.

Canal Fulton

Crawford Cody & Sherri from Yukich Teresa M, 547 Cherry St E, $90,000.

Canton

4517 Group LLC from Martin Nancy L, 1472 Housel Ave SE, $55,300.

4610 Investments LLC from Northeast Canton Properties LLC, 2611 Tuscarawas St E, $30,000.

4610 Investments LLC from Southwest Canton Properties LLC, 3311 Arbor Rd SW, $26,000.

Advance Property Ohio LLC from Keim Christopher A & Joanne H, 2621 Baldwin Ave NE, $76,500.

Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd from Owen Betty, 1610 16th St NE, $22,500.

Cerny Jeremiah from Smith Dolores M, 2637 19th St NE, $45,100.

Chalet Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 4826 Cleveland Ave NW, $1,700,000.

Chau Lisa F from Nyman Worldwide Properties LLC, 2407 16th St NE, $60,000.

Early Chelsi from Manifest Investing Co LLC, 1319 Piedmont Ave NE, $62,500.

Eric Avdee & Sadie Management LLC from Nelson Tara, 707 Newton Ave NW, $60,000.

Fuentes Jamie F from Szabo Andrew J III & Mildred L, 1107 Longbranch Dr NE, $225,000.

Gelormino Evelyn from Chiarelli John P, 600 Bellflower Ave SW, $130,000.

Hannum Amanda from Neo Home Buyers Inc, 2312 Avalon Ave NE, $25,000.

Hershberger David from Ahmad Shameem R, 347 Harter Ave NW, $162,500.

Hirt James M from Griffin Edward L & Gail D, 1618 38th St NW, $67,540.

Howard David from Griffeth Mikaela, 1216 Deville Ave NW, $79,300.

Kanam John M from Papadopoulas John, 1013 Young Ave NE, $40,000.

Kanam John M from Papadopoulos John &Anne M, 1031 Young Ave NE, $40,000.

Kauffman Matthew F & Melissa S from Kraft Thomas A & Donna F, 253 23rd St NW, $269,000.

Kell Michael from North View Real Estate LLC, 806 Arlington Ave NW, $25,500.

KVB Properties LLC from Kanam John M, 1013 Young Ave NE, $50,000.

KVB Properties LLC from Kanam John M, 1031 Young Ave NE, $50,000.

Laury David from Susej LLC, 1453 John CT SE, $10,000.

May Mark C from May Margene G, 523 Webster Ave NE, $20,400.

Mccollum Saundra D from Hartzell Mark E & Denise R, 1403 Lawrence Rd NE, $78,000.

Mccune Jessica from Hoover Monica J, 1019 4th St NW, $25,800.

Mejia Jose Anibar Rodriguez from Diaz Barrera Jason Alfonzo, 1019 Clarendon Ave NW, $50,800.

Mitchell Adam R & Mitchell Jamie L from Mayko John A & Sheryl G, 907 25th St NW, $90,000.

Momie Mark C from Momie Margene G, 2307 3rd St NE, $59,900.

Popo LLC from Morales Tonya Stratton, 230 Arlington Ave SW, $34,000.

Regency Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments & Builders Inc, 2604 Caprice Ave NW, $2,700,000.

Regency Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments & Builders Inc, parcel 234025 26th St NW, $2,700,000.

Richards Cheryl K Ttee of the Richards from Downey Ashley N, 1219 Maple Ave NE, $18,000.

Richards Cheryl K Ttee of the Richards from Downey Ashley N, 1625 Laiblin PL NE, $18,000.

Rvkavina Michael A from Pyles Family Company No 1 LLC, 1958 4th St NE, $20,000.

Tirado Jesus Gabriel Guzman Et Al from Carroll Jennifer L & Hilliard Annalisa M, 522 18th St NW, $128,000.

Weary Ashlee from Thomas Evelyn J, 153 Valleyview Ave NW, $82,500.

Zeus Equities LLC from Northwest Canton Properties LLC, 1415 Yale Ave NW, $105,000.

Canton Township

Davenport Charlee P & Perkins Timothy S from Antonosanti Thomas J Jr, 1433 Valentine Cir NW, $239,900.

Hinton Capital Investments LLC from Steiner Robert L, 4926 Highwood Ave SW, $87,100.

JJP Companies LLC from New Dawn Real Estate LLC, parcel 10007643 Greentree Ave SW, $224,000.

JJP Companies LLC from New Dawn Real Estate LLC, parcel 10007645 Greentree Ave SW, $286,000.

Mcelroy Brittany A from Dirham Lynn & Sue, 209 33rd St SW, $129,900.

Morello Holdings LLC from Brendle Timmy R Ttee of the Joseph, 1155 Lakeview Ave NW, $115,000.

Santucci Michael & Kathleen from Stevens Jerri & Bichsel Sherri Lynn Mari, 1133 Lakeview Ave NW, $130,000.

Ward Chad & Hodgkiss Lindsay from Rownd Gail T, 5319 Shaker Valley Cir SE, $399,500.

Weaver Jordan A from Ilg Brian D & Winters Jennifer L, 1872 Old Trail LN SE, $175,000.

Wieland Seth R & Stark Devin E from Carbenia Joseph, 122 37th St SW, $169,900.

Jackson Township

Arnold Taylor R from Anderson James A, 7663 Mudbrook St NW, $244,470.

Braun Benjamin Thomas & Madison Joy from Booth Elizabeth A, 4660 Strouble Dr NW, $230,500.

Casline Phillip E & Rachel L from Lopez Hugo Omar, 5461 Villarose Ave NW, $314,900.

Day Thomas D & Wilson Hugh D from Russell James A, 5114 Bob White St NW, $224,500.

Douglas Matthew L & Brittany M from Douglas Matthew L & Brittany M, 5872 Lasater Dr NW, $156,250.

Douglas Matthew L & Brittany M from Graef Michael E & Julie A & Dennis Micha, 5872 Lasater Dr NW, $156,250.

Dutka Alan J & Bonita G from Scotsbury Builders Group LLC, 9034 Scotsbury Glen St NW, $98,000.

Flammer Cory Brian from Fritz Samuel T, 8683 Lansdale Ave NW, $220,000.

Griffiths Michael J & Sally A from Griffiths Michael J Sally A, 7677 Bethany Cir NW, $15,081.

Griffiths Michael J & Sally A from James Edward Trustee of the Edward James, parcel 10016341 Bethany Cir NW, $15,081.

Kannal Charles I from Robinson William C, 7841 Tahiti St NW, $199,000.

Olszewski Barry A from Edward Jones Trust Company Trustee, 6132 Cedar LN NW, $237,500.

Ruth Ericah A from Taylor Daniel D & Christine L, 310 Stuart St NW, $205,000.

Schambs Michael T & Christina M from Hartline Douglas S Trustee & Sally L Har, 8891 Camden Rd NW, $150,000.

Sluss Mitchell J & Shelby E & from Monigold Michele N Trustee, 5317 Frank Ave NW, $295,000.

Smith Gregory A & Terri L from Monigold Michele N Trustee, 8935 Blossom Cir NW, $405,000.

Wang Eric Xu from Helen Juhnh Kim LLC, 4747 Echoglenn Ave NW, $192,000.

Lake Township

Cassetty Adam D from Cassetty Michael and Kimberly, 12485 Cleveland Ave NW, $135,000.

Crimaldi Erin L from Goodheart Jerry Lee, 12857 Hoover Ave NW, $178,280.

Hollingsworth Joseph E & Christina D from Palmieri Christopher M, 301 E Maple St, $253,000.

Kurtz Joshua from Balzer Keith Ttee, 1825 Balmore St NW, $182,500.

Leek Leah Rose & Daniel from Tolin Jacob T, 1954 Lovers Lane St NE, $450,000.

Lenz Matthew A from Hill Keith A, 3414 State St NW, $165,000.

Marquardt Patricia A from Schwartz Patrick Trustee, 1525 Allegheny Ave NW, $169,900.

Miller Dale L from Miller Walter D & Raymond D Co-Trustees, parcel 10016303 Mogadore Ave NW, $233,750.

Miller Steven R & Holly Ann from Robey Robert R, 3135 Nimishillen Church St NE, $153,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from A List Land Development LLC, 2280 Monaco St NW, $78,000.

Truong Danny Jay & Liu Phuong Ali from Foster Joshua A, 8550 Pleasantwood Ave NW, $277,500.

Wagler Benjamin & Andrea from Birch Management LLC, 13191 Kaufman Ave NW, $218,000.

Wittmer Zachary from Cuthbert Robert J & Catherine A, 12053 Shoshone Ave NW, $250,000.

Lawrence Township

Strader Daryl L & Dora J from Nilles Joyce Ann Trustee &, 11801 Glencoe St NW, $198,000.

Lexington Township

Besch Brandon E & Amy from Eder Michael F Jr & Karrie L, 13154 Meadow St NE, $210,000.

Kirkpatrick Christopher T from Horn Troy L, 13161 Beeson St NE, $250,000.

Louisville

Martin Treasa R from Blanton Jeremy R, 1104 Wellman St, $120,000.

Pennell William W & Donna J from Vonkanel Antoinette, 175 Beau Chemin Ave, $195,000.

Marlboro Township

Carmel Properties LLC from Wenger Deborah & Dennis E & Runner Janet, 7231 St Peters Church Rd, $1,150,000.

Carmel Properties LLC from Wenger Deborah & Dennis E & Runner Janet, parcel 3101508 St Peters Church Rd NE, $1,150,000.

Massillon

Barnett Christina from Fahrni Scott, 249 26th St NW, $134,000.

Gauze Douglas A & Jennifer R from Warren Jeffery L, 2355 University Dr SE, $265,000.

Geib Rickey J & Tambralee Ttees from Morris Terry K & Mary K Trustees, 1985 Cyprus Dr SE, $341,900.

Go America LLC from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 179 24th St SE, $64,763.

Grandeur Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 1834 Ledgewood BLVD NE, $12,450,000.

Grandeur Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 1906 Tennyson Ave NE, $12,450,000.

Grandeur Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 1913 Tennyson Ave NE, $12,450,000.

Grandeur Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 1954 Tennyson Ave NE, $12,450,000.

Grandeur Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2000 Tennyson Ave NE, $12,450,000.

Grandeur Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2040 Tennyson Ave NE, $12,450,000.

Grandeur Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2043 Tennyson Ave NE, $12,450,000.

Grandeur Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2124 Tennyson Ave NE, $12,450,000.

Grove Mitchell P & Valerie A from Grove Mitchell P & Valerie A, 849 Earl Rd NW, $2,100.

Hess Jr Brint Leon & Robin Renee from NVR Inc D/B/A Ryan Homes, 1858 Fish Creek Cir NW, $312,755.

Hinton Capital Investments from Wiebe Teresa, 55 Chester Ave SE, $39,000.

Hurst Sara N from Lower Thomas M & Pamela R, 702 27th St NW, $160,000.

Kahl Samantha Lynn from Gauze Douglas A Jr & Jennifer R, 2467 Mount Union Ave SE, $315,000.

Manor Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 2005 Lincoln Way E, $450,000.

Meyer Carlene M from Forgan John E & Gloria J, 2120 Priscilla Ave NW, $125,000.

Rambaud Jasmine & Nathan from NVR Inc D/B/A Ryan Homes, 1864 Fish Creek Cir NW, $310,160.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2316 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2321 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2322 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2331 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2332 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2408 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2409 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2416 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2419 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2422 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 2423 Mcdonald Cir SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 268 Underhill Dr SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 283 24th St SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 284 24th St SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 304 Underhill Dr SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 314 Underhill Dr SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 315 24th St SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 315 25th St SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Massillon Division LLC, 316 24th St SE, $2,610,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Perfection Developers Inc, 2029 Massachusetts Ave SE, $290,000.

Village Reorganization LLC from Perfection Developers Inc, 209 21st St SE, $290,000.

Walters Samantha from Laboucane Julian & Margaret R, 974 Carnation St NE, $175,000.

Wise Benjamin D & Doneisha L & Prayer from Clements Justin, 214 27th St SE, $131,250.

Woodys Custom Carpentry LLC from Walter Amy S Succ Ttee, 419 5th St SW, $45,000.

Nimishillen Township

5th Door Properties LLC from Brock Shane P & Shane, 10960 Easton St NE, $94,600.

Carbenia Joseph A & Katie M from Martino Sonja, 5107 Glenoak St NE, $214,000.

Laubacher Nathaniel J from Galinis Joseph Jr, 5111 Lesh St NE, $150,000.

Leech Harold & Mary from Varner Sylvia M, 5195 Broadview St NE, $187,000.

North Canton

Coduto Daniel & David from Huffman Seth R, 208 Bachtel St SE, $101,750.

Fraraccio Jennifer from Mccreight Deborah, 1505 Cambridge Ave SW, $180,000.

Gignosko North LLC from Stephenson Bobbie J, 306 Wise Ave NE, $150,000.

Gignosko North LLC from Stephenson Bobbie J, parcel 9203165 Hower St NE, $150,000.

NCG Properties LLC from Koelble Jennifer R, 1326 Bel Air Dr NW, $126,200.

Piero Kathleen A from Galizio Margaret L, 1901 Wendover Cir NE, $314,900.

Rehm Properties LLC from CLV Enterprise Ltd, 1001 S Main St, $560,000.

Thurman Jonathan & Felecia from Skakun James B & Christine K, 1005 Clearmount Ave SE, $270,000.

Osnaburg Township

Blackwelder Benjamin J & Kelly from Gelormino Evelyn, 7878 Westfall St SE, $198,000.

Hummel Samantha from Ely Andrea D Trustee, 256 Orchard St W, $128,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments & Builders Inc, 333 Noble St W, $370,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 215 Plum St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 217 Plum St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 221 Plum St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 223 Berger St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 225 Plum St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 229 Berger St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 229 Plum St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 230 Berger St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 235 Berger St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 236 Berger St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 237 Noble St W, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 300 Werley Rd N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 301 Noble St W, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 308 Werley Rd N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 316 Werley Rd N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 324 Werley Rd N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 325 Noble St W, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 332 Werley Rd N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 333 Plum St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 340 Werley Rd N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 341 Noble St W, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 341 Plum St N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 400 Werley Rd N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 403 Noble St W, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 408 Werley Rd N, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 415 Noble St W, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 421 Noble St W, $7,030,000.

Little Williamsburg Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments East Canton Division LLC, 427 Noble St W, $7,030,000.

Motts Nicole R & Kachner Brennon M from Walker Kaleb Trueman & Crowell Justinie, 9226 Lisbon St E, $265,000.

Paris Township

Ferrell Nicholas from Saling Corina L, 3001 Union Ave SE, $153,600.

Minerva Flying Association Inc from Hosterman Douglas G DBA Hosterman, 3522 Baird Ave SE, $44,000.

Perkins Scott W from Perkins Steven G & Scott W, 313 Latzer Ave, $26,667.

Sallade Abby M from Zwick James J & Buckshaw Kristi L, 731 Mcdaniel Ave, $87,000.

Sallade Abby M from Zwick James J & Buckshaw Kristi L, parcel 4200267 Mcdaniel Ave SE, $87,000.

Short Kenneth J from Murray Todd E & Stephanie J, 11280 Peachlane St SE, $119,900.

Perry Township

247 Enterprises Ltd from Lawley Gregory D, 3425 Lincoln Way E, $485,000.

Barr Maureen Elizabeth from DJ Golf Properties LLC, 3165 Marta St SW, $239,900.

Bifolchi Joseph F from SMB Investments LLC, 4747 Navarre Rd SW, $140,000.

Blend Larry W & Kimberly L from Blend Donna J, 2340 Tennyson St NW, $100,000.

Caughey Michael T & Hannah L from Iron & Wood Custom Homes LLC, 7479 Jimmie St SW, $345,675.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 316 Locke Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 317 Locke Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 317 Stewart Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 318 Harding Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 320 Harding Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 323 Harding Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 324 Locke Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 325 Stewart Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 331 Harding Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 331 Locke Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 332 Locke Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 337 Harding Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 340 Locke Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 341 Stewart Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 351 Harding Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Chateau Reorganization LLC from Deville Apartments Ltd, 354 Locke Ave NW, $3,000,000.

Diotale Sean C & Wendy K from Diotale Sean C & Loop Alice, 4432 11th St NW, $53,700.

Fontes Joshua J & Meek Cassilee from Zuzik John Succ Ttee of the James A, 1328 Dunkeith Dr NW, $132,800.

Grove Mitchell P & Valerie A from Schreckengost Barbara K, parcel 10016346 Earl Rd NW, $2,100.

Houston Heather Anne from Buch Nicholas Anthony II, 148 Brooklyn Ave SW, $127,900.

Norris Christina from Mccreery Korey A & Price Amanda L, 159 Fromm Ave NW, $170,000.

Perkson Stephanie from Catazaro Marion L, 1407 Ellwood Ave SW, $155,000.

Stuck Jonathon & Amy from Medeiros Zachary Winston & Maria Regina, 6015 Lavenham Rd SW, $370,000.

Utsler Timothy & Kathi A from Utsler Timothy & Kathi A, 4591 Richville Dr SW, $30,000.

Wendling Savannah from Miller Molly A & Dennis J & Barbara S, 203 Albany Dr NW, $239,900.

Werry Harold E from Williams Thomas F & Sandra K, 2241 Tennyson St NW, $265,000.

Wright Curtis C & Catherine from Tisdale Kenneth L, 637 Jeffrey Ave NW, $178,000.

Zeus Equities LLC from Mollane Street LLC, 3348 Mollane St NW, $279,500.

Pike Township

Highmill Investments from Neddy Scopelite Susan L, 5895 Dueber Ave SW, $74,800.

Ott Jaime from Kemp Brett & Jennifer, 4011 Treeline Dr SW, $139,000.

Sheaks Walter F from Clapper Megan, 2408 Chelsea Dr SW, $1,000.

Plain Township

Adams Joel from Johns Jovonis O, 3520 Azalea Ave NE, $1,000.

Bekkar Hassane from Fattah Mahmood S, 329 55th St NW, $216,000.

Cavanaugh Kevin M & Wright Ericka L from Catamount Properties LLC, 4231 Avondale LN NW, $167,155.

CTM Holding, NC LLC from M J Schneider Consulting LLC, 7831 Cleveland Ave NW, $191,800.

Edwards Todd A & Natalie I from Mckinley-Applegroveltd, parcel 10015393 Honeysuckle Cir NE, $175,000.

Estes Teresa from Medina Real Estate Solutions LLC, 5160 Tanager Ave NE, $241,500.

Fountaine Reorganization LLC from Perfection Developers Inc, 4200 Middlebranch Ave NE, $1,400,000.

Geis Jacob from Clark Rebecca L & Mark P TRUSTEES/REBECC, 7590 Carmen Dr NW, $255,000.

Gerzina Heather Nicole from Bartolet James R, 3044 Maxine Ave NE, $113,000.

Guthrie Arthur J & Kathy A from NVR Inc D/B/A Ryan Homes, 3415 Boettler St NE, $330,440.

Heflin Darrin T from Boyd Raymond H, 4689 Kirby Ave NE #11, $1,000.

Herron Benjamin & Kristy from Mccoy Patrick E & Caitlynn R, 2415 45th St NE, $183,000.

Jaynes Brandon & Savanna from Koontz Tammy L, 3930 Thompson St NE, $197,500.

Melendez Crystal T & William H from Evans Margie & Norman T, 2956 Cloverhurst St NE, $376,500.

Mertens Gregg & Janice from Russo Jeffrey & Kathleen, 1685 Steiner St NW, $440,000.

Metry Michael N & Mary A from Meek Jennifer E Etal, 7491 Shisler St NE, $300,000.

NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation from Mckinley Development Company Ltd, 3440 Stoneleigh Rd NE, $72,000.

Olsen Peter Ross from Hughes Jerome J, 3711 Everhard Rd NW, $214,200.

Palmieri Christopher M & Sadie J from Edelson Steven A & Jenny U, 1449 Chelmsford St NW, $238,000.

Parnell Ryan & Dawn from Kell Timothy S & Suzanne I, 1090 Cromdale Cir NE, $568,777.

Patterson Elaine A from White John E & Kathleen A, parcel 10000359 Market Ave N, $30,000.

Plake Kate E & Todd L from Mancuso Lisa R, 6350 Firestone Rd NE, $225,000.

Rosa Sydney from O 17 LLC, 1314 30th St NE, $86,000.

Short Joshua Wayne & Jennifer Chargoy from Mitchell Sarah E, 1133 Valleydell St NW, $246,000.

Taylor Braylin & Anna from Schneider Nancy M, 7960 Chatham Ave NW, $270,000.

Zink Jackson from Zink Gregory A & Kristin E, 5644 Linder Cir NE, $240,000.

Sandy Township

Wisenburg Michael Benjamin from Borsellino Domenico, 170 Lisbon St W, $35,000.

Sugarcreek Township

Blessing Acre Farms LLC from Flowing Mineral Farm LLC, parcel 10016366 Navarre Rd SW, $1,100,000.

Gingerich Christ J & Fahrni James v from Fahrni Harold v Ttee & Fahrni James v, parcel 10016368 Millersburg Rd SW, $77,941.

Gingerich Christ J from Gingerich Christ J & Fahrni James v, parcel 10016368 Millersburg Rd SW, $60,887.

Hershberger Levi from Flowing Mineral Farm LLC, 13591 Navarre Rd SW, $750,000.

via Lonnie R II from Miller David Lee, 153 4th St SE, $72,500.

Wengerd David & Mary Esther from Elliott Scott M & Michael A, parcel 10002345 Portland Ave SW, $53,000.

Wright Deborah Anne from Gamba Gonzalo H & Cira D Co Ttees, 394 2nd St SW, $129,000.

Yoder Robert & Lydia M from Keim Steve J, parcel 10003691 Sandusky Dr SW, $5,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Ketler Properties LLC from Lautzenheiser Barbara R, parcel 7206346 Millersburg Rd SW, $142,500.

Maxheimer David E & Lavonna R from Leone Harold J, 2480 Deerford Ave SW, $160,000.

Mcgowen Timothy D from Street Clora J, 11803 Rudy St SW, $42,000.

RPW Properties LLC from Angstadt Lori & Robert Jr, 1018 Woodline Ave, $46,000.

Related
Cleveland.com

Historical Medina Homes House Tour

MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
MEDINA, OH
Farm and Dairy

6.63 Acres with duplex, and misc.

Nimishillen Twp. – Stark Co., OH – Louisville Schools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 5969 LOUISVILLE ST., LOUISVILLE, OH 44641 Directions: Take Louisville St. west of California Ave. or east of Broadway Ave. to address. Watch for KIKO signs. Real estate features 6.63...
LOUISVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates millions to Akron Urban League

AKRON, Ohio — Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pledged to give away most of her fortune, which equates to billions of dollars. What You Need To Know. The Akron Urban League received a surprise donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Popular Youngstown BBQ restaurant announces closure

A popular Mahoning Valley BBQ spot has announced its decision to close down. The owners of Fatso's BBQ took to Facebook Sunday morning to announce the closure. In the post, owners cited the burden of food costs and lack of capital to continue. Fatso's BBQ had been serving chicken, ribs,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Woman Injured in Accident

A Coshocton woman is flown to Grant Medical Center following a Friday night accident. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that 54-year-old Velma Wilson was traveling west on County Road 16 in the 50000 block in Lafayette Township, when she lost control of the vehicle, went left of center, struck a guardrail and then went over the guard rail, striking a tree.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County Player of Year announced Monday

The Trumbull County football player of the year will be announced Monday night. The Trumbull County Coaches Association's annual banquet is tomorrow in Howland. Each coach nominates a senior player and the player of the year is selected by a panel of media, based on statistics, school involvement in extra curricular activities.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
CLEVELAND, OH
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Willoughby, OH

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Willoughby, Ohio, look no further. We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to. Whether you’re craving Italian food or burgers, Willoughby has it all. Pick your cuisine, pick your ambiance, and pick a place that’s sure to please your palate!
WILLOUGHBY, OH
whbc.com

Addition to HOF Village Restaurant Row: Pizza Oven

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area

Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
AKRON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

